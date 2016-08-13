Trabajadores de la Caja Petrolera en paro indefinido desde el lunes

La Federación Nacional de Trabajadores de la Caja Petrolero de Salud (CPS) ratificó el inicio del paro indefinido a nivel nacional desde el próximo lunes en demanda de la renuncia del director de la entidad aseguradora, doctor Víctor Hugo Villegas.
“Este lunes ingresamos en un paro nacional indefinido de todos los trabajadores, administrativos, paramédicos y de servicio, incluido las compañeras auxiliares de enfermería, a nivel nacional, exigiendo la destitución del doctor Víctor Hugo Villegas”, indicó.
Para los trabajadores, la administración de Villegas no ha logrado dar continuidad a los diferentes proyectos que venía efectuando la CPS en toda Bolivia e incluso hay obras paralizadas por la poca eficiencia en la administración.
“Esta es la única forma en que nos escuchen las autoridades nacionales, para el cambio que estamos pidiendo”, indicó.
La ministra de Salud, Ariana Campero, posesionó el 30 de diciembre de 2015 a Víctor Hugo Villegas como el nuevo director general de la Caja Petrolera de Salud en lugar de Jaime Santa Cruz, quien fue destituido por acusaciones de corrupción.
LA PAZ/Fides
