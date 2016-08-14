Cifras oficiales: Dos millones de bolivianos dejaron la pobreza

El viceministro de Presupuesto y Contabilidad Fiscal, Jaime Durán, informó el domingo que en la última década (2006-2015) más de dos millones de bolivianos salieron de la extrema pobreza, gracias a las políticas sociales implementadas por la administración de Evo Morales.
Según Durán, en 2006, cuando Morales asumió su primer mandato, la extrema pobreza en el país llegaba al 38,2% de la población, mientras que para el año pasado esa cifra se redujo a 16,8%.
“Cuando el Presidente Morales asumió la presidencia la tasa de pobreza extrema llegaba al 38,2%, al año pasado, el 2015, se ha reducido al 16,8%, es decir, más de 2 millones (de personas) han salido de la condición de extrema pobreza”, informó Durán en entrevistas con medios estatales.
Recordó que hace una década Bolivia era el país más pobre de América Latina, e incluso para analizar su economía se debía compararla con naciones africanas, no con las de la región.
También aseguró, con base en el reciente informe del Banco Mundial, que Bolivia es campeón mundial en crecimiento de ingresos para el 40% más pobre de su población. “Es uno de los legados más importantes que tendrá este Gobierno”, agregó.
Por otro lado, dijo que en 2005, el 10% más rico de la población comparado con el 10% más pobre, registraba una diferencia superior a las 128 veces, mientras que para el 2015 esa brecha se redujo al 37 veces.
“No es que estemos bajando el nivel de riqueza de los ricos, pero sí a los más pobres les estamos llevando para más adelante”, remarcó el Viceministro de Presupuesto.
LA PAZ/ Con información de Patria Nueva
