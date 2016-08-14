Fecha de publicación: Domingo 14 de agosto de 2016 -- 19:33

Devoción y colorido en la entrada de Urkupiña

Una danzante de incas en Urkupiña. (APG)

La imagen de la Virgen María entró por la mañana del domingo por las calles en la ciudad de Quillacollo, Cochabamba, donde centenares de bailarines ingresaban después con bailes folclóricos.

Un total de 76 fraternidades se rindieron hoy ante la Virgen de Urkupiña durante la fastuosa Entrada Folklórica, realizada en el municipio de Quillacollo, que duró más de 16 horas .

El recorrido se inició al promediar las 11:00 de hoy con la representación de bailes tradicionales como el Pujllay, Tinku y la Diablada, cuyos danzarines lucieron coloridos trajes y derrocharon alegría.

entrada_urkupina_1720160814La festividad es una de las más grandes del país y de integración nacional, en la que participan bailarines de las nueve regiones.

La historia cuenta que la Virgen se apareció en un cerro a una niña pastora de ovejas con la que hablaba en quechua, idioma originario del lugar, del cual proviene su nombre: Urku significa señora y Piña quiere decir cerro.

entrada_urkupina_320160814

Los bailarines recorren las calles danzando  y después ingresan a la iglesia de rodillas en devoción a la Virgen. La festividad de cuatro días inicia con una entrada autóctona y después se realiza una peregrinación al cerro donde habrían ocurrido las apariciones.

La entrada atrae a miles de espectadores tanto nacionales como extranjeros, los cuales también participan en la procesión y la peregrinación.

Este año la festividad de la Virgen inició en julio con su recorrido por la iglesia, las cárceles y los asilos.

COCHABAMBA/Fides

