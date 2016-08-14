Gobernación y campesinos de Tarija rompen diálogo

El diálogo entre la Gobernación de Tarija y la Federación de Campesinos de Tarija se romió este domingo después de cinco horas de reunión en la que no se llegó a un acuerdo para frenar las medidas de presión de los trabajadores del campo tarijeño que exigen la anulación de la reglamentación del bono Prosol.
La dirigente campesina Marcela Guerrero dio un ultimátum al Gobernador para que abrogue hasta la mañana del lunes el reglamento cuestionado o el bloqueo de caminos se iniciará en todas las provincias tarijeñas.
La Gobernación llamó a un nuevo diálogo para mañana lunes a las 10.00, mientras que los campesinos mantenían una reunión para saber si inician los bloqueos a partir de las 00.00 del lunes tal como habían anunciado hasta el viernes.
La movilización cortaría todas las salidas de Tarija. Al ingresar a la reunión el dirigente de la federación campesina, Santos Váldez, confirmó que los bloqueos son irreversibles.
TARIJA/Fides
