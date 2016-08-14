Oriente gana en Yacuiba por 1 a 0, con incidentes previos

En su primera presentación en el Campeonato Apertura de la Liga este domingo, Oriente Petrolero sorprendió a Petrolero de Yacuiba (Tarija) con una victoria por la mínima diferencia (1-0). El compromiso se jugó en el estadio Federico Ibarra, donde antes del juego se registraron incidentes que obligó a las fuerzas del orden a dispersar a la hinchada de Oriente de cuyo grupo fueron detenidos más de 10 personas.
Las dos hinchadas se enfrentaron por unos momentos antes que los equipos ingresen al campo de juego de Campo Pajoso, la Policía para frenar los incidentes entre las dos barras tuvo que utilizar agentes químicos e ingresar a las graderías para realizar detenciones entre los seguidores del equipo cruceño. La tensión entre las dos grupos se mantuvo durante todo el encuentro.
Para el equipo de Yacuiba las cosas se complicaron desde antes del juego, ya que el entrenador Milton Maygua no cuenta con el equipo completo debido a que varios de sus jugadores no fueron habilitados, muchos no contaban con la documentación exigida por la Liga boliviana, lo que le causó algunos contratiempos al cuerpo técnico que apenas dispuso a dos futbolistas para la banca de suplentes.
Esos detalles distrajeron a los jugadores, quienes también mostraron que les falta ritmo de juego ya que salen de un exigente trabajo de pretemporada, a varios futbolistas se los vio algo duros sin mucha reacción, algo que fue aprovechado por los refineros que también cometieron errores pero no fueron aprovechados por el local en el momento preciso.
Oriente Petrolero, se benefició de las flaquezas del local pero también cometió errores que no pasaron desapercibidos y no fueron aprovechados por los rivales quienes finalmente dejaron crecer peligrosamente a la plantilla que sumó sus tres primeros puntos en la tabla, esa unidades a la postre pueden gravitar a la hora de las estadísticas.
El único gol del compromiso fue convertido por Carmelo Algarañas con la complicidad del jugador de Petrolero, Aldo Gallardo tras un tiro libre, este último en su intento de despejarla pelota obliga a que pelota rebote, en planillas se registró al primero como autor de la conquista en el minuto 44, que finalmente sería el tanto de la victoria que consiguió el refinero en un reducto que hasta la fecha no pierde, algo que también está registrado en el libro de las estadísticas.
En la segunda etapa las acciones del encuentro no cambiaron, Oriente Petrolero estaba decidido a seguir llegando con peligro, tuvo la oportunidad de convertir dos goles más, pero el arquero Iván Brun impidió cualquier intento y con mucho sacrificio.
Petrolero también llegó con peligro, el arquero Guillermo Viscarra les dijo no, tapó todas las posibilidades de gol, el técnico Milton Maygua se limitó a ver el cotejo ya que no tenía muchas alternativas como para realizar cambios, mientras que el equipo refinero a la cabeza del entrenador Wilson Gutiérrez cuidó su sector para evitar cualquier sorpresa.
YACUIBA/Fides-APG
It is truly a great and helpful piece of information. I am glad that
you just shared this helpful information with us.
Please keep us up to date like this. Thank you for sharing.
Piece of writing writing is also a excitement, if you know then you can write otherwise it is complex to write.
It is appropriate time to make a few plans for the longer term and it is time to
be happy. I’ve learn this post and if I may just I wish to recommend you few
attention-grabbing things or advice. Perhaps you can write subsequent articles relating
to this article. I desire to read even more things approximately it!
Wow, awesome blog layout! How long have you been blogging for?
you made blogging look easy. The overall look of your web
site is fantastic, let alone the content!
My spouse and I stumbled over here coming from a different web page and thought I might check things out.
I like what I see so i am just following you. Look forward to going over your web
page yet again.
excellent put up, very informative. I wonder why the opposite specialists of this sector don’t
understand this. You must proceed your writing. I am confident, you have a great
readers’ base already!
For most recent information you have to pay a quick visit internet and on internet I found this site as a best site for
most up-to-date updates.
Hi, this weekend is good designed for me, because this occasion i am reading this fantastic informative
article here at my residence.
Howdy! I’m at work surfing around your blog from my new iphone!
Just wanted to say I love reading your blog and look forward to all your posts!
Carry on the superb work!
Heya! I just wanted to ask if you ever have any problems with hackers?
My last blog (wordpress) was hacked and I ended up losing many months of hard work due to no
data backup. Do you have any methods to stop hackers?
Wonderful beat ! I wish to apprentice at the same time as you amend your site, how can i subscribe for a weblog
site? The account helped me a applicable deal. I have been tiny bit familiar of this
your broadcast provided shiny transparent concept
After I initially commented I appear to have clicked the -Notify me when new comments are added- checkbox and now whenever a comment is added I get 4 emails with
the same comment. There has to be a way you are able to remove me from that service?
Many thanks!
Whoa! This blog looks just like my old one!
It’s on a totally different subject but it has pretty much the same page layout and design. Outstanding choice of colors!
I have read so many posts on the topic of the blogger lovers except this
post is truly a fastidious post, keep it up.
Peculiar article, totally what I needed.
Howdy, i read your blog from time to time and i own a similar one and i was just wondering if
you get a lot of spam feedback? If so how do you reduce
it, any plugin or anything you can advise? I get so
much lately it’s driving me insane so any assistance is very much appreciated.
Hello there, I found your web site by the use of Google while searching for a
comparable matter, your website came up, it looks great.
I have bookmarked it in my google bookmarks.
Hello there, simply was alert to your blog thru Google, and located that it’s really informative.
I am gonna watch out for brussels. I’ll appreciate should you proceed
this in future. Numerous other people might be benefited out of your
writing. Cheers!
Quality content is the main to invite the visitors to pay a quick visit the website, that’s
what this site is providing.
wh0cd2032050 [url=http://buycialis2017.com/]cialis[/url]
This post is worth everyone’s attention. When can I find out more?
Hello there! Would you mind if I share your blog with my myspace group?
There’s a lot of people that I think would really appreciate your content.
Please let me know. Thanks
If you are going for finest contents like myself, just go to see this web page daily because it provides quality contents, thanks
I enjoy, lead to I found exactly what I used to be taking a look for.
You have ended my four day lengthy hunt! God Bless you man. Have
a nice day. Bye