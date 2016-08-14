Oriente gana en Yacuiba por 1 a 0, con incidentes previos

En su primera presentación en el Campeonato Apertura de la Liga este domingo, Oriente Petrolero sorprendió a Petrolero de Yacuiba (Tarija) con una victoria por la mínima diferencia (1-0). El compromiso se jugó en el estadio Federico Ibarra, donde antes del juego se registraron incidentes que obligó a las fuerzas del orden a dispersar a la hinchada de Oriente de cuyo grupo fueron detenidos más de 10 personas.

Las dos hinchadas se enfrentaron por unos momentos antes que los equipos ingresen al campo de juego de Campo Pajoso, la Policía para frenar los incidentes entre las dos barras tuvo que utilizar agentes químicos e ingresar a las graderías para realizar detenciones entre los seguidores del equipo cruceño. La tensión entre las dos grupos se mantuvo durante todo el encuentro.

Para el equipo de Yacuiba las cosas se complicaron desde antes del juego, ya que el entrenador Milton Maygua no cuenta con el equipo completo debido a que varios de sus jugadores no fueron habilitados, muchos no contaban con la documentación exigida por la Liga boliviana, lo que le causó algunos contratiempos al cuerpo técnico que apenas dispuso a dos futbolistas para la banca de suplentes.

Esos detalles distrajeron a los jugadores, quienes también mostraron que les falta ritmo de juego ya que salen de un exigente trabajo de pretemporada, a varios futbolistas se los vio algo duros sin mucha reacción, algo que fue aprovechado por los refineros que también cometieron errores pero no fueron aprovechados por el local en el momento preciso.

Oriente Petrolero, se benefició de las flaquezas del local pero también cometió errores que no pasaron desapercibidos y no fueron aprovechados por los rivales quienes finalmente dejaron crecer peligrosamente a la plantilla que sumó sus tres primeros puntos en la tabla, esa unidades a la postre pueden gravitar a la hora de las estadísticas.

El único gol del compromiso fue convertido por Carmelo Algarañas con la complicidad del jugador de Petrolero, Aldo Gallardo tras un tiro libre, este último en su intento de despejarla pelota obliga a que pelota rebote, en planillas se registró al primero como autor de la conquista en el minuto 44, que finalmente sería el tanto de la victoria que consiguió el refinero en un reducto que hasta la fecha no pierde, algo que también está registrado en el libro de las estadísticas.

En la segunda etapa las acciones del encuentro no cambiaron, Oriente Petrolero estaba decidido a seguir llegando con peligro, tuvo la oportunidad de convertir dos goles más, pero el arquero Iván Brun impidió cualquier intento y con mucho sacrificio.

Petrolero también llegó con peligro, el arquero Guillermo Viscarra les dijo no, tapó todas las posibilidades de gol, el técnico Milton Maygua se limitó a ver el cotejo ya que no tenía muchas alternativas como para realizar cambios, mientras que el equipo refinero a la cabeza del entrenador Wilson Gutiérrez cuidó su sector para evitar cualquier sorpresa.

YACUIBA/Fides-APG