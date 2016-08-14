Wilstermann se lleva un empate de Santa Cruz

Tras marcar las rutas del triunfo con juego ordenado, Blooming no pudo enganchar una victoria e igualó a un gol (1-1) con Wilstermann, campeón vigente de la Liga, quedando disconforme con este resultado en el inicio del torneo Apertura, fecha en la cual abrió su participación en condición de local, la noche de este domingo, en el estadio Ramón Aguilera Costas.
El equipo cruceño cumplió con la mitad de su tarea; tuvo un buen control de las acciones con Joselito Vaca como el eje que hizo funcionar el trabajo en conjunto de los celestes con habilitaciones y regulando el ritmo de juego. Con ese orden y la posición ofensiva de sus jugadores el once que armó el director técnico Mauricio Soria tuvo más llegadas de peligro delante del arco de Raúl Olivares, pero nada de esto le alcanzó para vencer.
En relación a su oponente, Wilstermann tuvo dos situaciones de gol en el período de los 45 minutos iniciales, de esas una finalizó en el gol de Marcos Pirchio demostrando más control en la definición, y en el otro Gilbert Álvarez no pudo darle dirección a un cabezazo. Con esta precisión pudo conducir su actuación por buen camino con el punto en su cuenta.
Los aviadores escribieron el 1-0 a los 23´ con Pirchio, quien ingresó al área rival con el balón dominado y supo mantener la calma ante la marcación de Alan Loras hasta que se desprendió de la pelota con un disparo suave por encima del arquero Hugo Suárez que salió del pórtico tratando de evitar sin éxito la llegada del tanto.
Los celestes estaban agotando todos sus argumentos con proyecciones por el centro y por los costados. Frente a esta asfixia sobre el arco de Wilstermann, surgió una mano accidental de Jorge Ayala, a centímetros de la línea de gol, ante un balón que no pudo controlar Olivares.
Sin dudar, el árbitro orureño Álvaro Campos señaló la falta penal. El refuerzo brasileño Joao Paulo Sales quedó frente a Olivares, el futbolista del cuadro cruceño definió con un disparo al ras y cerca del centro del arco confundiendo al guardameta visitante con lo cual la cuenta quedó emparejada (1-1) a partir del minuto 43´.
Desde el minuto 64´ el campeón tuvo que jugar en desigualdad numérica por la expulsión de Christian Vargas por una agresión sin pelota contra un adversario. Esta segunda amarrilla dejó a los aviadores sin lateral por la derecha y en su reemplazo ingresó Iván Huayhuata para nivelar la zona defensiva resignando la salida de Marcelo Bergese y el mediocampo perdió fuerza.
En el otro lado, el entrenador Mauricio Soria vio esta diferencia como una oportunidad para reforzar el ataque con Pablo Salinas y arriesgó el control que tenía sacando a Vaca. Ahora con empuje por encima del orden táctico Blooming estaba apretando y reforzó esta idea mandando al terreno a Augusto Andaveris y dejando fuera a Diego Rivero, otro volante ofensivo.
En los 10 minutos finales, Blooming apostó por un ataque rústico sin un conductor que busque los espacios y sólo sacó “chispas” cuando impactó con la defensa aviadora. Bajo esta figura se cerraron las acciones.
SANTA CRUZ/APG
I would like to thank you for the efforts you have put in writing this site.
I am hoping to check out the same high-grade blog posts
from you later on as well. In truth, your creative writing abilities
has encouraged me to get my own website now
😉
Pretty! This has been an extremely wonderful article.
Thanks for providing this info.
Very nice post. I just stumbled upon your blog and wished
to say that I’ve really loved surfing around your weblog posts.
In any case I’ll be subscribing on your feed and I am hoping you write again very soon!
If some one wishes to be updated with hottest technologies therefore he must be pay a quick visit this site and be up to date
daily.
Hi! I know this is somewhat off-topic but I had to ask.
Does running a well-established blog like yours take a lot of
work? I’m brand new to running a blog however I do write in my journal every day.
I’d like to start a blog so I can share my personal experience and
feelings online. Please let me know if you have any kind of ideas or tips for new aspiring blog
owners. Appreciate it!
Write more, thats all I have to say. Literally, it seems as though you relied on the
video to make your point. You clearly know what youre talking about, why throw
away your intelligence on just posting videos to your weblog when you could be giving us something informative
to read?
Thanks for the good writeup. It actually used to be a leisure account it.
Look advanced to more added agreeable from you!
However, how can we keep up a correspondence?
There is definately a lot to find out about this subject.
I love all the points you have made.
Link exchange is nothing else but it is just placing the other person’s website link on your page at proper place and other person will also do similar
in support of you.
I go to see day-to-day some web pages and blogs to read articles or reviews,
except this weblog gives quality based content.
It’s really a cool and useful piece of information. I’m glad that you simply shared this helpful information with us.
Please keep us informed like this. Thanks for sharing.
Hi! Quick question that’s completely off topic. Do you know how
to make your site mobile friendly? My web site looks weird when browsing from my
iphone. I’m trying to find a template or plugin that might be able
to correct this issue. If you have any suggestions, please
share. Cheers!
If you desire to increase your familiarity simply keep visiting this site and be updated with the newest news update posted
here.
I know this if off topic but I’m looking into
starting my own blog and was curious what all is
needed to get setup? I’m assuming having a blog like
yours would cost a pretty penny? I’m not very internet smart so I’m not 100% certain. Any suggestions or advice would be greatly appreciated.
Cheers
I for all time emailed this weblog post page to all my associates, for the reason that if like to read
it next my friends will too.
Normally I do not learn article on blogs, however I
wish to say that this write-up very compelled
me to try and do so! Your writing style has been surprised me.
Thanks, quite great article.
Nice post. I was checking continuously this weblog and I’m impressed!
Extremely helpful information specifically the remaining phase I care for such info a lot.
I used to be seeking this particular info for a long time. Thanks and best of luck.
If you are going for most excellent contents like myself, only pay a quick visit this website daily as it offers quality contents, thanks
My brother recommended I would possibly like this
website. He used to be totally right. This put up actually made my
day. You can not consider simply how a lot time I had spent for this information! Thank you!
My spouse and I stumbled over here by a different web page and thought I might as
well check things out. I like what I see so now
i’m following you. Look forward to finding out about your
web page for a second time.
Please let me know if you’re looking for a article writer
for your site. You have some really great articles and I believe I
would be a good asset. If you ever want to take some of the load off, I’d absolutely love to write some articles for
your blog in exchange for a link back to mine.
Please shoot me an e-mail if interested. Cheers!
Hi there everyone, it’s my first go to see at this site, and article
is actually fruitful in favor of me, keep up posting these articles.
Its like you read my mind! You appear to know a lot about this, like you wrote the book in it or something.
I think that you can do with some pics to drive the message home a
little bit, but other than that, this is magnificent blog.
A great read. I’ll definitely be back.
I’ve been surfing online more than 2 hours today, yet I never found any interesting article like yours.
It’s pretty worth enough for me. In my opinion, if all site owners and
bloggers made good content as you did, the internet will be much more useful than ever before.
This is really attention-grabbing, You are a very professional blogger.
I have joined your rss feed and look forward to searching for more of your great post.
Also, I’ve shared your website in my social
networks
This site was… how do I say it? Relevant!! Finally I’ve found something that helped me.
Kudos!
wh0cd3820398 [url=http://cialisonline2017.com/]cialis online[/url]