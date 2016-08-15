Mineros sindicalizados piden anular contratos a cooperativistas

La Federación Sindical de Trabajadores Mineros de Bolivia (FSTMB) criticó las demandas de los mineros cooperativistas y demandó al Gobierno cuatro puntos que están en contra de las cooperativas, la principal demanda es la anulación de todos los contratos de arredramiento que beneficia al sector cooperativisado.
El segundo punto es la “promulgación inmediata de la Ley de sindicalización de los trabajadores dependientes de las cooperativas mineras, que al calor de las leyes neoliberales, hasta este momento han sido despojados de los derechos sociales”.
También exigen que el Gobierno nacional instruya a todas las dependencias de Estado para que no se ceda ni un solo centímetro del territorio nacional a las cooperativas mineras que en algunos casos son empresarios que se hacen llamar cooperativistas.
En el cuarto punto, el sector pide que “se expulse con ignominia del directorio de la Comibol a las cooperativas que se encuentran ejerciendo funciones, en contra de las leyes, particularmente la expulsión del señor Federico Escobar”.
Richard Callisaya, secretario general de la Federación de Trabajadores Mineros, dijo que este pliego debe ser respondido hasta el jueves, caso contrario la próxima semana el tema será analizado en un ampliado que podrían determinar medidas si el Ejecutivo sede a la demanda de los cooperativistas.
LA PAZ/Fides
Thanks , I have just been looking for info about this subject for
a while and yours is the best I have came upon so far.
However, what about the bottom line? Are you sure about the supply?
I blog often and I really thank you for your information.
This article has truly peaked my interest. I will bookmark your site and keep checking for new details about once per
week. I opted in for your RSS feed as well.
These are actually great ideas in concerning blogging.
You have touched some nice factors here. Any way keep up wrinting.
Howdy outstanding blog! Does running a blog like this take a large
amount of work? I have no expertise in coding but I had been hoping to
start my own blog in the near future. Anyway, if you
have any recommendations or tips for new blog owners please share.
I know this is off subject but I simply had
to ask. Thanks a lot!
Hello, I think your website might be having browser
compatibility issues. When I look at your website in Firefox, it looks fine but
when opening in Internet Explorer, it has some overlapping.
I just wanted to give you a quick heads up! Other then that, awesome blog!
No matter if some one searches for his necessary
thing, so he/she needs to be available that in detail, therefore that thing is maintained over here.
I am not certain where you are getting your info, however good topic.
I needs to spend a while learning much more or figuring out
more. Thanks for magnificent info I used to be on the lookout for this information for my mission.
I like the helpful information you provide in your articles.
I will bookmark your blog and check again here regularly.
I’m quite certain I will learn plenty of new stuff right here!
Good luck for the next!
Incredible quest there. What happened after? Thanks!
I am in fact glad to read this website posts which includes
plenty of useful facts, thanks for providing these data.
Pretty section of content. I just stumbled
upon your blog and in accession capital to assert that I get actually enjoyed account
your blog posts. Anyway I’ll be subscribing to your augment and even I achievement you access consistently rapidly.
Hi there! This blog post could not be written much better!
Going through this post reminds me of my previous roommate!
He always kept preaching about this. I’ll forward this information to him.
Pretty sure he’ll have a great read. Thanks for sharing!
I don’t know whether it’s just me or if everyone else encountering issues with your
site. It seems like some of the text on your content are running off the
screen. Can someone else please comment and let me
know if this is happening to them as well? This may be a problem with my browser because I’ve had this
happen previously. Appreciate it
I love your blog.. very nice colors & theme. Did you create this website yourself or did you hire someone to do it for you?
Plz reply as I’m looking to create my own blog and would like to know where u got this from.
cheers
You have made some decent points there. I looked on the web to
learn more about the issue and found most individuals will go along with your views on this site.
I am really loving the theme/design of your blog.
Do you ever run into any web browser compatibility issues?
A couple of my blog visitors have complained about my blog not working correctly in Explorer but looks great in Chrome.
Do you have any suggestions to help fix this problem?
Thanks for another wonderful post. Where else could anyone
get that kind of information in such a perfect manner of writing?
I’ve a presentation next week, and I am on the search for such information.
Hey! Would you mind if I share your blog with my twitter group?
There’s a lot of folks that I think would really enjoy your content.
Please let me know. Many thanks