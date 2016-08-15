Fecha de publicación: Lunes 15 de agosto de 2016 -- 12:38

Mineros sindicalizados piden anular contratos a cooperativistas

El secretario general de la Federación de Trabajadores Mineros, Richard Callisaya. (Fides)

El secretario general de la Federación de Trabajadores Mineros, Richard Callisaya. (Fides)

La Federación Sindical de Trabajadores Mineros de Bolivia (FSTMB) criticó las demandas de los mineros cooperativistas y demandó al Gobierno cuatro puntos que están en contra de las cooperativas, la principal demanda es la anulación de todos los contratos de arredramiento que beneficia al sector cooperativisado.

El segundo punto es la “promulgación inmediata de la Ley de sindicalización de los trabajadores dependientes de las cooperativas mineras, que al calor de las leyes neoliberales, hasta este momento han sido despojados de los derechos sociales”.

También exigen que el Gobierno nacional instruya a todas las dependencias de Estado para que no se ceda ni un solo centímetro del territorio nacional a las cooperativas mineras que en algunos casos son empresarios que se hacen llamar cooperativistas.

En el cuarto punto, el sector pide que “se expulse con ignominia del directorio de la Comibol a las cooperativas que se encuentran ejerciendo funciones, en contra de las leyes, particularmente la expulsión del señor Federico Escobar”.

Richard Callisaya, secretario general de la Federación de Trabajadores Mineros, dijo que este pliego debe ser respondido hasta el jueves, caso contrario la próxima semana el tema será analizado en un ampliado que podrían determinar medidas si el Ejecutivo sede a la demanda de los cooperativistas.

LA PAZ/Fides

,
18 comments on “Mineros sindicalizados piden anular contratos a cooperativistas

  1. Thanks , I have just been looking for info about this subject for
    a while and yours is the best I have came upon so far.
    However, what about the bottom line? Are you sure about the supply?

    Responder

  2. I blog often and I really thank you for your information.
    This article has truly peaked my interest. I will bookmark your site and keep checking for new details about once per
    week. I opted in for your RSS feed as well.

    Responder

  4. Howdy outstanding blog! Does running a blog like this take a large
    amount of work? I have no expertise in coding but I had been hoping to
    start my own blog in the near future. Anyway, if you
    have any recommendations or tips for new blog owners please share.
    I know this is off subject but I simply had
    to ask. Thanks a lot!

    Responder

  5. Hello, I think your website might be having browser
    compatibility issues. When I look at your website in Firefox, it looks fine but
    when opening in Internet Explorer, it has some overlapping.
    I just wanted to give you a quick heads up! Other then that, awesome blog!

    Responder

  7. I am not certain where you are getting your info, however good topic.
    I needs to spend a while learning much more or figuring out
    more. Thanks for magnificent info I used to be on the lookout for this information for my mission.

    Responder

  11. Pretty section of content. I just stumbled
    upon your blog and in accession capital to assert that I get actually enjoyed account
    your blog posts. Anyway I’ll be subscribing to your augment and even I achievement you access consistently rapidly.

    Responder

  12. Hi there! This blog post could not be written much better!
    Going through this post reminds me of my previous roommate!

    He always kept preaching about this. I’ll forward this information to him.

    Pretty sure he’ll have a great read. Thanks for sharing!

    Responder

  13. I don’t know whether it’s just me or if everyone else encountering issues with your
    site. It seems like some of the text on your content are running off the
    screen. Can someone else please comment and let me
    know if this is happening to them as well? This may be a problem with my browser because I’ve had this
    happen previously. Appreciate it

    Responder

  14. I love your blog.. very nice colors & theme. Did you create this website yourself or did you hire someone to do it for you?
    Plz reply as I’m looking to create my own blog and would like to know where u got this from.
    cheers

    Responder

  16. I am really loving the theme/design of your blog.
    Do you ever run into any web browser compatibility issues?
    A couple of my blog visitors have complained about my blog not working correctly in Explorer but looks great in Chrome.

    Do you have any suggestions to help fix this problem?

    Responder

Deja un comentario

Tu dirección de correo electrónico no será publicada. Los campos necesarios están marcados *

CAPTCHA

*

Puedes usar las siguientes etiquetas y atributos HTML: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>