Terremoto en Perú causa ocho muertos

Unas ocho personas murieron y 40 resultaron heridas el domingo por la noche, luego de un sismo de 5,2 grados de magnitud en la región de Arequipa, en el sur de Perú.
Según el Instituto Geofísico del Perú (IGP), el movimiento más fuerte se registró a las 21:58, y tuvo su epicentro a 10 kilómetros al suroeste de Chivay, capital de la provincia de Caylloma, a una profundidad de 8 kilómetros.
Al menos dos replicas se registraron hoy por la madrugada, en la misma región: una a la 1:36, con una magnitud de 3.7 grados, y otra a las 5:35, de 3.6 grados.
El ministro de Defensa, Mariano González, informó a RPP Noticias que “a las 04:50 de la mañana, el número de víctimas era ocho”. “Tenemos entendido que probablemente haya uno más”, agregó el funcionario, que señaló que viajará a la zona del terremoto.
Por su parte la gobernadora regional de Arequipa, Yamila Osorio, habló de varios muertos, en un número aún por confirmar, aunque señaló: “Hay más de 80 casas inhabitables, pero no podemos llegar al lugar y aún no tenemos el reporte oficial. Tenemos que hacer un programa previo de limpieza de vías”.
“Se sintió un temblor muy fuerte que ha causado estragos en todo el valle del Colca (Arequipa), no tenemos comunicación entre los pueblos aledaños, estamos pidiendo maquinaria para tener acceso, hay fallecidos”, dijo a la radio RPP el alcalde de Caylloma, Rómulo Tinta.
El último terremoto de gran magnitud en Perú se registró el 15 de agosto de 2007, cuando un sismo de 7.9 grados provocó la muerte de cerca de 600 personas en la ciudad de Pisco, 250 km al sur de Lima, y destruyó el 80% de esa ciudad.
AREQUIPA, PERÚ/Agencias
Awesome! Its actually amazing piece of writing, I have got much clear idea concerning from this article.
Having read this I believed it was very informative.
I appreciate you taking the time and effort to put this
content together. I once again find myself personally spending way too much
time both reading and commenting. But so what, it was still worthwhile!
Thanks designed for sharing such a good thought, paragraph
is fastidious, thats why i have read it entirely
Can you tell us more about this? I’d love to find out more details.
Incredible! This blog looks just like my old one!
It’s on a totally different subject but it has pretty much
the same layout and design. Wonderful choice of colors!
What i do not understood is in truth how you are not really a lot
more well-liked than you might be right now. You’re very intelligent.
You realize therefore significantly in terms of this topic, made me individually consider it from so many varied angles.
Its like women and men don’t seem to be involved until it is one thing
to accomplish with Lady gaga! Your personal stuffs nice.
At all times handle it up!
Excellent post. I used to be checking constantly this blog and I’m
inspired! Extremely helpful information specifically the ultimate part I handle such info a lot.
I was seeking this certain info for a very long time.
Thanks and good luck.
Remarkable things here. I am very happy to
look your post. Thank you a lot and I’m looking forward to touch you.
Will you please drop me a mail?
If some one wants expert view on the topic of blogging
then i propose him/her to pay a visit this weblog, Keep up the pleasant
job.
It’s appropriate time to make some plans for the
future and it’s time to be happy. I’ve read this post
and if I could I wish to suggest you few interesting
things or tips. Perhaps you can write next articles referring
to this article. I desire to read even more things about
it!
Thank you for every other informative blog. The place else could I
am getting that type of information written in such a perfect method?
I’ve a mission that I am just now working on, and I have been on the look out for such info.
Howdy I am so thrilled I found your blog, I really found you by error, while
I was browsing on Yahoo for something else, Regardless I am here now and would just like to say thanks a lot for a marvelous post and a
all round exciting blog (I also love the theme/design), I don’t have time to read it all at the
minute but I have bookmarked it and also added your RSS feeds, so when I have
time I will be back to read more, Please do keep up the great
jo.
Excellent article. Keep posting such kind of
information on your page. Im really impressed by your site.
Hey there, You’ve performed a great job. I’ll certainly digg it and personally recommend to my friends.
I am sure they will be benefited from this site.