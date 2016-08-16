Analista avizora un futuro gris en la minería

El analista en tema mineros, Héctor Córdova, avizoró este martes en el programa El Café de la Mañana un fututo gris para la minería si es que no se toman algunas medida de organización, a esto se suma la falta de inversores para la exploración.
“El futuro (de la minería) es medio gris si es que no se toman algunas medidas de organización. (…) Hay que reorganizar la minería de tal manera que el Estado pueda ser protagonista y decir qué minerales vamos a explotar, dónde vamos a hacer minería, porque esto dejamos en manos de privados”, indicó.
En criterio de Córdova, en el país no se está generando un desarrollo, no se está organizando ni planificando la actividad minera por lo que “es muy probable que si no tomamos medidas urgentes desde el Estado en el corto plazo nos encontremos con que dentro de unos años ya no podamos hacer minería en nuestro país”.
A esto se suma la falta de inversores. “Se pretenden traer inversiones extranjeras para la exploración y otros eslabones de la canden de producción minero metalúrgica, pero es casi imposible que logremos captar esos recursos”, indicó.
Entre los factores están que en este momento en el mundo hay muy poca gente que se anima a invertir con alto riesgo y la bajada de los precios en el mercado internacional el año 2015 ha hecho asustar a los inversores por lo que casi nadie está invirtiendo en exploración.
“El circuito de desarrollo de una mina dura aproximadamente 25 años desde que se descubre una anomalía en el terreno hasta que se vuelve explotable comercialmente la mina, (…) en nuestro país esta cadena se ha roto constitucionalmente, es difícil que haya esa posibilidad que alguien invierta 25 años, porque ese es el periodo que dura el desarrollo de una mina, por eso yo creo que es imposible que captemos recursos de riesgo para invertir en exploración”, sostuvo el experto en temas mineros.
Córdova también destacó que uno de los problemas de eficiencia en el área es el factor humano pues desde el año 1985 hasta el 2005 “prácticamente no hemos tenidos estudiantes en las carreras de Minas y Geología en el país y cuando se requiere personas no hay gente”.
Indicó que las condiciones de vida en las minas no son nada atractivas para que un joven profesional decida ir a trabajar a una de ellas.
LA PAZ/Fides
