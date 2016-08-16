Cooperativas auríferas negocian con el Gobierno al margen de Fencomin

En el marco del proceso de la creación de otra federación, las cooperativas mineras auríferas negocian sus propias demandas con el Gobierno al margen de la Federación Nacional de Cooperativas Mineras (Fencomin) y no acataron el bloqueo de caminos que realizaron la semana pasada.
“Nosotros no hemos acatado la instructiva de los bloqueos porque estamos replegados de Fencomin porque estamos en proceso de consolidar una nueva Federación Nacional de Cooperativas Auríferas”, explicó el expresidente de la Federación Regional de Cooperativas Mineras Auríferas (Ferreco) y actual diputado del MAS, Edmundo Polo.
Las declaraciones las realizó tras una reunión que sostuvieron esta mañana los dirigentes del sector con el ministro de Minería, Cesar Navarro.
“Estamos en reuniones permanentemente y hemos preferido avanzar por la vía del diálogo con el Gobierno la atención a nuestras demandas, hay temas que para nosotros son determinantes como es el tema tributario impositivo y el tema de áreas mineras, y en los planteamientos de Fencomin no vemos el tema tributario impositivo”, indicó.
Si bien Ferreco realizará acuerdos directos con el Ejecutivo, espera que las autoridades gubernamentales solucionen el conflicto con Fencomín pues aún tiene necesidades comunes.
LA PAZ/Fides
Hey there! Someone in my Facebook group shared this website with us so I came to give it a look.
I’m definitely enjoying the information. I’m book-marking and will
be tweeting this to my followers! Wonderful blog and terrific design and
style.
Having read this I believed it was extremely enlightening.
I appreciate you taking the time and effort to put this article together.
I once again find myself personally spending way too much time both reading and leaving comments.
But so what, it was still worthwhile!
Hi every one, here every person is sharing such familiarity, thus it’s fastidious
to read this blog, and I used to visit this web site everyday.
When some one searches for his essential thing,
so he/she desires to be available that in detail, therefore that thing is maintained over here.
Good post. I learn something new and challenging on websites I stumbleupon everyday.
It’s always useful to read articles from other writers and
use something from other websites.
It’s a shame you don’t have a donate button! I’d without a doubt donate to this superb blog!
I suppose for now i’ll settle for book-marking and adding your
RSS feed to my Google account. I look forward to fresh updates and will talk about this blog with my Facebook group.
Chat soon!
Amazing issues here. I am very happy to peer your article.
Thanks a lot and I’m looking ahead to touch you.
Will you please drop me a mail?
Hey! This is my 1st comment here so I just wanted to give a quick shout out
and say I genuinely enjoy reading through your blog posts.
Can you recommend any other blogs/websites/forums that go over the same subjects?
Thank you!
Hi there, yes this post is in fact pleasant and I have learned lot of things from it concerning blogging.
thanks.
I really like it when individuals get together and share opinions.
Great site, continue the good work!
Hi there mates, how is everything, and what you wish
for to say regarding this article, in my view
its really awesome in support of me.
Heya i am for the primary time here. I came across this
board and I to find It really helpful & it helped me out a lot.
I am hoping to offer something back and aid others like you helped me.
Having read this I thought it was extremely informative.
I appreciate you taking the time and effort
to put this information together. I once again find myself spending way too much time both reading and commenting.
But so what, it was still worth it!
This is my first time pay a visit at here and i am really pleassant to read everthing at one place.
Hi there to all, how is all, I think every one is getting more from
this web page, and your views are fastidious designed for new
people.
Just desire to say your article is as surprising.
The clarity on your put up is just spectacular
and that i could suppose you’re an expert in this subject.
Well with your permission allow me to grasp your feed to keep up to date with forthcoming post.
Thank you a million and please continue the enjoyable work.
Hello Dear, are you actually visiting this website daily, if so afterward
you will without doubt get fastidious experience.
Ahaa, its pleasant dialogue about this piece of writing
here at this blog, I have read all that, so now me also commenting at this place.
I think this is one of the most significant info for me.
And i am glad reading your article. But should remark on few
general things, The web site style is great, the
articles is really great : D. Good job, cheers
Simply wish to say your article is as astonishing. The clearness on your publish is simply excellent and i could
think you are knowledgeable in this subject.
Fine along with your permission allow me to clutch your RSS feed to stay updated with imminent
post. Thanks a million and please keep up the enjoyable work.
Do you have any video of that? I’d want to find out some additional information.
These are really fantastic ideas in about blogging. You have touched some pleasant things here.
Any way keep up wrinting.
It’s amazing in support of me to have a website, which is helpful in support of my
experience. thanks admin
Hi there to every one, the contents present at this web page are truly amazing for
people experience, well, keep up the nice work
fellows.
I read this article fully about the resemblance of newest and previous technologies, it’s remarkable article.
Spot on with this write-up, I absolutely believe that this
website needs much more attention. I’ll probably be
back again to read through more, thanks for the advice!
Whats up this is somewhat of off topic but I was wanting
to know if blogs use WYSIWYG editors or if you have to manually code with
HTML. I’m starting a blog soon but have no coding know-how so I wanted to get
guidance from someone with experience. Any help would be enormously appreciated!
Do you mind if I quote a couple of your articles as long
as I provide credit and sources back to your blog?
My website is in the very same niche as yours and my users would truly benefit from some of the information you present
here. Please let me know if this alright with you.
Thanks!
Hi there, for all time i used to check weblog posts here early in the daylight, as i like to learn more and
more.
I am sure this paragraph has touched all the internet visitors, its really really fastidious post on building up new
weblog.
Hmm is anyone else encountering problems with the pictures
on this blog loading? I’m trying to determine if its a problem on my end or
if it’s the blog. Any feedback would be greatly appreciated.
I savour, cause I found just what I used to be looking for.
You have ended my 4 day long hunt! God Bless you man. Have a great day.
Bye
You are so awesome! I don’t suppose I’ve truly read through something like this before.
So wonderful to find another person with some unique thoughts on this subject.
Really.. thank you for starting this up. This site is one thing that is required on the internet, someone with some originality!
Good information. Lucky me I ran across your website by
chance (stumbleupon). I’ve book-marked it for later!
We stumbled over here different web page and thought I might check things out.
I like what I see so now i’m following you. Look forward to looking into your
web page again.
Thanks for finally talking about > RadioFides.com | Cooperativas auríferas negocian con el Gobierno al margen de Fencomin < Loved it!
I visited several websites except the audio feature for audio
songs present at this web site is in fact fabulous.
Today, I went to the beach with my children. I found a sea shell
and gave it to my 4 year old daughter and said “You can hear the ocean if you put this to your ear.” She placed the shell to her ear and screamed.
There was a hermit crab inside and it pinched her ear.
She never wants to go back! LoL I know this is entirely off topic but I had to tell someone!
Great post.
Ridiculous story there. What occurred after? Good luck!
Hey there! I know this is kinda off topic but I’d figured
I’d ask. Would you be interested in trading links or maybe guest authoring a blog article or vice-versa?
My site covers a lot of the same topics as yours and I think we could greatly benefit from each
other. If you’re interested feel free to send me an email.
I look forward to hearing from you! Wonderful blog by the way!
I’ve learn a few good stuff here. Certainly worth bookmarking for revisiting.
I wonder how so much attempt you set to make such a great informative web site.
I was able to find good info from your content.
Wow, wonderful blog layout! How long have you been running a blog for?
you made running a blog look easy. The total glance of your web site is
great, as neatly as the content!
You made some good points there. I looked on the web for more
info about the issue and found most individuals will go along with your views on this site.
When I initially commented I appear to have clicked the -Notify me when new comments are
added- checkbox and from now on every time a comment is added I get 4 emails with
the same comment. Perhaps there is a way you can remove me from
that service? Kudos!
An intriguing discussion is worth comment. I do believe that you should publish more about this subject, it might not be a taboo matter but
typically folks don’t speak about these topics. To the next!
All the best!!
When some one searches for his required
thing, therefore he/she wants to be available that in detail, thus that thing is maintained over here.
Hi, I do think this is an excellent web site. I stumbledupon it 😉 I
may return once again since i have book marked it. Money and
freedom is the best way to change, may you be rich and continue to guide other people.
No matter if some one searches for his necessary thing, so he/she needs to be available that in detail,
therefore that thing is maintained over here.
This piece of writing provides clear idea in favor of the new visitors of blogging, that actually how to do blogging.
Woah! I’m really digging the template/theme of
this website. It’s simple, yet effective. A lot of times it’s hard to get that “perfect balance” between user friendliness
and visual appeal. I must say you’ve done a excellent job with this.
In addition, the blog loads super quick for me
on Internet explorer. Outstanding Blog!
My brother recommended I might like this web site. He
was entirely right. This post truly made my day.
You can not imagine just how much time I had spent for this info!
Thanks!
Hey I know this is off topic but I was wondering if you knew of any widgets I could add to my blog
that automatically tweet my newest twitter updates.
I’ve been looking for a plug-in like this for quite some time and was hoping maybe you would have some experience with something like this.
Please let me know if you run into anything. I truly enjoy reading your blog and I look
forward to your new updates.
Really no matter if someone doesn’t be aware of afterward its up to
other visitors that they will assist, so here it occurs.
Hello just wanted to give you a quick heads up and let you know a few of the pictures
aren’t loading properly. I’m not sure why but I think its
a linking issue. I’ve tried it in two different browsers and both show the same results.
I am not sure where you are getting your information, but great topic.
I needs to spend some time learning much more or understanding more.
Thanks for great info I was looking for this information for my mission.