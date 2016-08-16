Fecha de publicación: Martes 16 de agosto de 2016 -- 13:05

Cooperativas auríferas negocian con el Gobierno al margen de Fencomin

Ferreco durante una de sus manifestaciones.

Ferreco durante una de sus manifestaciones.

En el marco del proceso de la creación de otra federación, las cooperativas mineras auríferas negocian sus propias demandas con el Gobierno al margen de la Federación Nacional de Cooperativas Mineras (Fencomin) y no acataron el bloqueo de caminos que realizaron la semana pasada.

“Nosotros no hemos acatado la instructiva de los bloqueos porque estamos replegados de Fencomin porque estamos en proceso de consolidar una nueva Federación Nacional de Cooperativas Auríferas”, explicó el expresidente de la Federación Regional de Cooperativas Mineras Auríferas (Ferreco) y actual diputado del MAS, Edmundo Polo.

Las declaraciones las realizó tras una reunión que sostuvieron esta mañana los dirigentes del sector con el ministro de Minería, Cesar Navarro.

“Estamos en reuniones permanentemente y hemos preferido avanzar por la vía del diálogo con el Gobierno la atención a nuestras demandas, hay temas que para nosotros son determinantes como es el tema tributario impositivo y el tema de áreas mineras, y en los planteamientos de Fencomin no vemos el tema tributario impositivo”, indicó.

Si bien Ferreco realizará acuerdos directos con el Ejecutivo, espera que las autoridades gubernamentales solucionen el conflicto con Fencomín pues aún tiene necesidades comunes.

LA PAZ/Fides

,
