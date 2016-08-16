Fencomin ratifica plazo de 48 horas para libertad de sus afiliados

La Federación Nacional de Cooperativas Mineras de Bolivia (Fencomin) determinó la tarde del martes en la ciudad de Oruro dar un plazo de 48 horas para liberar a sus 10 compañeros detenidos en la cárcel de San Pedro o radicalizarán las medidas a nivel Nacional, indicó el máximo dirigente de los cuentapropistas, Carlos Mamani.
“En caso de que no liberan en 48 a partir del mediodía de hoy (martes) radicalizaremos nuestras medidas y no continuaremos con el diálogo y los culpables serán los ministros incapaces que mienten sobre el valeroso sector minero”, detalló Mamani.
El ampliado de Fencomin fue convocado de emergencia para tratar el tema de los cooperativistas detenidos en la cárcel paceña que según Mamani “es un respaldo a los abusos de la Policía, que ya está acostumbrada a maltratar a los movimientos sociales”.
Mamani puntualizó que “las medidas que adoptaremos sino liberan a nuestros compañeros serán más radicales que el bloqueo de caminos”, pero se negó a adelantar cuales serían.
El pasado jueves fueron detenidos más de una centena de cooperativistas y 80 fueron intercambiados por 40 policías y quedaron 11 en las celdas de la Policía en la ciudad de El Alto, uno de ellos fue hospitalizado los restantes 10 fueron cautelados el sábado pasado y enviados al penal de San Pedro acusados de lesiones gravísimas y daño a propiedad del Estado.
Según los dirigentes que participaron en la reunión con los ministros el pasado viernes hubo un compromiso de los funcionarios de liberar a todos los cooperativistas detenidos y por eso les sorprendió la determinación de Juez de El Alto, que envió a la cárcel a sus compañeros.
ORURO/Fides
