Fecha de publicación: Miércoles 17 de agosto de 2016 -- 20:41

Aprehensión de Patana fue parte de la campaña del MAS

Valkiria Lira.(Fides)

La abogada defensora del exalcalde de El Alto Edgar Patana, Valkiria Lira, aseguró en el programa El Café de la Mañana de radio Fides que la aprehensión de la exautoridad se dio en el marco de la campaña municipal de 2015 del Movimiento Al Socialismos (MAS).

“En plena campaña había responsables de campaña y a él (Patana) como masista le decían que toda esa situación (entrega de vehículos a dirigentes vecinales) le estaban perjudicando al Gobierno”, indicó.

Además dijo que algunos políticos del partido gobernante pensaron que apresaron a quien les quitaba votos en El Alto, por los cuestionamientos a su gestión.

El exalcalde Patana fue aprehendido el 9 de diciembre de 2015 acusado de entregar 14 vehículos de la comuna a dirigentes vecinales. Su detención se dio tras nueve meses de los comicios que fue en marzo del mismo año y donde perdió las elecciones en la urbe alteña.

Según Lira, Patana enfrenta seis procesos y en todos los cargos son por incumplimiento de deberes y conducta antieconómica.

“El primer proceso es porque había entregado a los sectores 14 vehículos, pero entregar 14 vehículos a las bases no es delito, entregar es darles un medio de transporte para que se muevan desde Rio Seco hasta Ventilla y la Ley de la Alcaldía dice que debería haber apoyo, ha sido un programa de Gobierno”, explicó.

Respecto al paquete que recibió Patana, del exalcalde Fanor Nava, cuando era dirigente, la bogada dijo que no se sabe si aquello era dinero o no.

“Ese paquete no se sabe si es dinero o no. Ese paquete eran invitaciones que ese señor Nava imprimió para eventos de la COR de El Alto, ese vídeo (que mostró la entrega) es ilegal no se sabe su origen”, dijo.

Indicó que Patana es un revolucionario que cree en el cambio y que se declara una víctima.

LA PAZ/Fides

