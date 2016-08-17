Envían a la cárcel a presunto asesino de ciudadano Alemán

El fiscal Departamental de La Paz, Edwin Blanco, informó el miércoles de la detención preventiva de Jhonnatan Ramos. en la cárcel de San Pedro, por ser el presunto autor del asesinato del ciudadano alemán, Hans Manfred Leickhardt, victimado el 26 de junio a orillas del río Pacallo, del municipio de Coroico.
“Una investigación posibilitó dar con el paradero del sindicado, quien fue aprehendido e imputado por la presunta comisión del delito de Asesinato y ahora deberá guardar reclusión en la cárcel de San Pedro”, señaló el Fiscal Departamental de La Paz.
En la audiencia de medidas cautelares realizada en el Juzgado Noveno de Instrucción Cautelar, el fiscal del caso, William Guarachi, detalló la relación de los hechos referida a que el 29 de junio la hija del ciudadano alemán, de 71 años, presentó una denuncia en la División de Trata y Tráfico de Personas por la desaparición de su padre.
En el proceso investigativo, el 1 de julio el sargento asignado al caso se constituyó en la localidad de Guanay para secuestrar la vagoneta blanca que le fue robada al ciudadano alemán, tras su asesinato.
El 4 de julio, la patrulla caminera halló a orillas del río Coroico el cuerpo sin vida del ciudadano alemán, el cual fue trasladado a la morgue donde se estableció que la causa de muerte fue un traumatismo cráneo encefálico severo.
Mediante el extracto de llamadas se evidenció que el teléfono del ciudadano alemán fue utilizado por el imputado, quien publicó una foto en redes sociales posando con la vagoneta blanca.
De acuerdo con la investigación, el imputado vendió la vagoneta en la localidad de Caranavi en 12.000 bolivianos, precio ínfimo de su valor real.
Blanco informó que hay otras dos personas aprehendidas y que prestan declaración ante su oficina y una cuarta que está prófuga.
La desaparición de Leickhardt fue investigada al principio por la Policía como un caso por el delito de trata y tráfico de personas, pero ante el hallazgo del cuerpo de la víctima se cambió la investigación por homicidio.
LA PAZ/Fides
Write more, thats all I have to say. Literally,
it seems as though you relied on the video to make your
point. You clearly know what youre talking about, why throw away your intelligence on just posting videos to your site when you could be giving
us something enlightening to read?
I believe everything published made a bunch of
sense. However, what about this? suppose you were to write a awesome post title?
I mean, I don’t wish to tell you how to run your website, but what if you added something to
maybe grab people’s attention? I mean RadioFides.com | Envían a la cárcel a
presunto asesino de ciudadano Alemán is kinda boring.
You ought to glance at Yahoo’s home page and note how they write
post titles to get people to open the links. You might try adding a video
or a picture or two to grab people interested about what you’ve got to say.
Just my opinion, it would bring your website a little livelier.
Good day! I simply would like to give you a huge thumbs up for your excellent information you have got right here on this
post. I will be returning to your web site for more soon.
Hi, its nice post on the topic of media print, we all know media is a fantastic source of data.
I was wondering if you ever thought of changing the page layout of your website?
Its very well written; I love what youve got to say.
But maybe you could a little more in the way of content so people could connect with it better.
Youve got an awful lot of text for only having one or 2 images.
Maybe you could space it out better?
Aw, this was a really good post. Taking a few minutes
and actual effort to make a really good article… but what can I
say… I procrastinate a whole lot and never manage
to get anything done.
Wonderful items from you, man. I have bear in mind your stuff previous to and you are simply too magnificent.
I actually like what you’ve acquired right here, really like what you are saying
and the way in which during which you assert it. You are making it entertaining and you continue to care for to keep it wise.
I can’t wait to read much more from you. That is actually a great web site.
My partner and I stumbled over here coming from a
different website and thought I may as well check things out.
I like what I see so now i am following you. Look forward to going over your web page for a second
time.
When I originally commented I clicked the “Notify me when new comments are added” checkbox and now each time a comment is added I get four e-mails with the same comment.
Is there any way you can remove me from that service? Thanks!
Hello Dear, are you truly visiting this web site daily, if
so then you will absolutely take pleasant experience.
I do not even know how I ended up here, but I thought this post was good.
I don’t know who you are but certainly you’re going to a famous blogger if you aren’t already 😉 Cheers!
It is appropriate time to make some plans for the future and it’s time to
be happy. I have read this post and if I could I desire to suggest you some interesting things
or tips. Perhaps you could write next articles referring to this article.
I wish to read more things about it!
Good answers in return of this query with firm arguments and explaining the whole
thing regarding that.