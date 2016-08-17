Evo: Esta escuela antiimperialista es un compromiso político y ético

El presidente Evo Morales inauguró el miércoles la Escuela Antiimperialista de los Pueblos del Abya Yala y de las Fuerzas Armadas (FFAA) ‘Juan José Torres’, emplazada en el municipio de Warnes, en el departamento de Santa Cruz, y aseguró que esa institución es un compromiso político y ético con el país, la región y el mundo.
En un acto público y en un extenso discurso, el primer Mandatario dijo que la Escuela Antiimperialista “contribuirá a vivir en un mundo mejor, más justo, equitativo y sin violencia”.
“Esta escuela es un compromiso político y ético con el país, con la región y con el mundo, porque no sólo es justo, sino moralmente necesario vivir en condiciones de igualdad, de dignidad, hermandad y en complementariedad”, afirmó.
El Presidente aclaró que esa institución no sólo será para las FFAA sino también para los movimientos sociales, porque “la Fuerzas Armadas y movimientos sociales son una sola yunta para defender la patria”.
Convocó a los movimientos sociales del mundo a sumarse a ese esfuerzo de la patria grande, para garantizar la soberanía del continente.
“Es para construir este pensamiento que nos hace falta para controlar este dominio imperial y espíritu capitalista. Nuestra lucha de liberación requiere forjar planteamiento alternativo que rechace toda forma de dominación”, explicó.
Dijo que la nueva doctrina de las FFAA en la región debe materializarse en un gran bloque estratégico, que contribuya a la paz, resuelva diferencias de forma pacífica, rechace la guerra por razones morales, políticas, sociales y económicas, ejerza la diplomacia de los pueblos, evite la instalación de bases militares extranjeras y ejecute la lucha contra el capitalismo e imperialismo y defienda a la Madre Tierra, entre otros.
“Debemos cambiar la matriz económica del planeta, el capitalismo es la matriz de la muerte porque daña al ecosistema planetario”, agregó y recordó que las FFAA deben preservar los recursos naturales.
El también Capitán General de las FFAA dijo que para que ese objetivo se cumpla se debe “descolonizar” la patria grande y “luchar para que no exista el imperialismo” en el planeta.
“Requerimos transformar no sólo el concepto de seguridad, sino la doctrina misma de las FFAA”, insistió el Presidente.
La Escuela Antiimperialista de los Pueblos del Abya Yala y de las Fuerzas Armadas cuenta con un presupuesto de 5,5 millones de bolivianos para la gestión 2017.
Por su parte, el comandante en jefe de las FFAA, Gonzalo Durán, destacó que esa escuela se inaugure en una fecha histórica para el país, como es el “Día de la Bandera”, y recordó que esa entidad castrense es garante de la soberanía del país.
Explicó que la Escuela Antiimperialista analizará el proceso de transformación de la República al Estado Plurinacional, profundizará el estudio del imperialismo y sus consecuencias, evaluará los mecanismos de integración de la sociedad y fortalecerá la actitud patriótica del militar.
“Es para fortalecer el profesionalismo militar con un sentido nacionalista de servicio incondicional a la patria”, manifestó.
En ese acto participaron los ministros de Defensa de Nicaragua y Venezuela; Martha Ruiz Sevilla y Vladimir Padrino López, respectivamente, además del Alto Mando Militar y representantes de los movimientos sociales de Bolivia.
