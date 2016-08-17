Fiscalía: Sobresee de cuatro delitos a Gabriela Zapata

El Ministerio Público sobreseyó a Gabriela Geraldine Zapata Montaño y Pastora Cristina Choque Espinoza de cuatro delitos por no encontrar “suficientes elementos de convicción” para sostener que incurrió en los delitos de uso indebido de influencias en grado de complicidad, falsedad material, ejercicio indebido de la profesión y enriquecimiento ilícito de particulares con afectación al Estado, indica una resolución presentada por la Fiscalía.
El fallo de sobreseimiento de los cuatro delitos es firmado por los fiscales Daniel Ayala y Juan Carlos Soria, que son parte de la comisión del Ministerio Público que investigan a la expareja de Evo Morales.
La resolución fue emitida el 15 de julio y recién fue pública este miércoles por los abogados de Jimmy Morales, Marco Antonio Guía y de Cristina Mamani, Martha Requena la tarde de este miércoles.
También se benefician de es absolución los acusado Jimmy Israel Morales Cuba, Carlo Malvin Ramírez Aramayo y Ricardo Abelardo Alegría Sequeiros.
La Fiscalía aclaró que con respecto al delito de uso indebido de influencias este tipo penal no se aplica a Zapata porque no fue Funcionaria del Estado.
Sobre su supuesto título de abogada de la exejecutiva de CAMC el Ministerio Público aseguró que al encontrar el título ni verificarse la utilización en laguna acción no existe delito.
En la acusación de la Aduana contra Zapata por la firma de una carta ofreciendo servicios como si fuera abogada representante de una compañía. Al respecto, la Fiscalía descartó el delito de ejercicio indebido de la profesión porque la única víctima de esta acción sería la empresa que representaba Zapata y no existe una denuncia de esa firma.
Con respecto al delito de enriquecimiento ilícito, la resolución dice que no se ha podido establecer el daño económico al Estado por parte de Gabriela Zapata.
Zapata está en detención preventiva desde el 26 de febrero y ahora se encuentra recluida en el penal de mujeres de Miraflores.
El fiscal General, Ramiro Guerrero, anunció el 26 de julio que la imputación sobre el caso Zapata sería presentado en las primeras semanas de agosto.
LA PAZ/Fides
