Fecha de publicación: Miércoles 17 de agosto de 2016 -- 18:30

Fiscalía: Sobresee de cuatro delitos a Gabriela Zapata

Gabriela Zapata. (APG)

Gabriela Zapata. (APG)

El Ministerio Público sobreseyó a Gabriela Geraldine Zapata Montaño y Pastora Cristina Choque Espinoza  de cuatro delitos por no encontrar  “suficientes elementos de convicción” para sostener que incurrió en los delitos de uso indebido de influencias en grado de complicidad, falsedad material, ejercicio indebido de la profesión y enriquecimiento ilícito de particulares con afectación al Estado, indica una resolución presentada por la Fiscalía.

El fallo de sobreseimiento de los cuatro delitos es firmado por los fiscales Daniel Ayala y Juan Carlos Soria, que son parte de la comisión del Ministerio Público que investigan a la expareja de Evo Morales.

La resolución fue emitida el 15 de julio y recién fue pública este miércoles por los abogados de Jimmy Morales, Marco Antonio Guía y de Cristina Mamani, Martha Requena la tarde de este miércoles.

También se benefician de es absolución los acusado Jimmy Israel Morales Cuba, Carlo Malvin Ramírez Aramayo y Ricardo Abelardo Alegría Sequeiros.

La Fiscalía aclaró que con respecto al delito de uso indebido de influencias este tipo penal no se aplica a Zapata porque no fue Funcionaria del Estado.

Sobre su supuesto título de abogada de la exejecutiva de CAMC el Ministerio Público aseguró que al encontrar el título ni verificarse la utilización en laguna acción no existe delito.

En la acusación de la  Aduana contra Zapata por la firma de una carta ofreciendo servicios como si fuera abogada representante de una compañía. Al respecto, la Fiscalía descartó el delito de ejercicio indebido de la profesión porque la única víctima de esta acción sería la empresa que representaba Zapata y no existe una denuncia de esa firma.

Con respecto al delito de enriquecimiento ilícito, la resolución dice que no se ha podido establecer el daño económico al Estado por parte de Gabriela Zapata.

Zapata está en detención preventiva desde el 26 de febrero y ahora se encuentra recluida en el penal de mujeres de Miraflores.

El fiscal General, Ramiro Guerrero, anunció el 26 de julio que la imputación sobre el caso Zapata sería presentado en las primeras semanas de agosto.

LA PAZ/Fides

 

,
30 comments on “Fiscalía: Sobresee de cuatro delitos a Gabriela Zapata

  1. Thanks for some other informative website. The place else may just I am
    getting that kind of info written in such a perfect way?

    I’ve a project that I am simply now running on,
    and I’ve been on the look out for such information.

    Responder

  7. I’m really enjoying the design and layout of your blog.
    It’s a very easy on the eyes which makes it much more enjoyable for me to come here and
    visit more often. Did you hire out a designer to create your theme?
    Great work!

    Responder

  9. Hey I know this is off topic but I was wondering if you knew of any widgets I could add to my blog that automatically tweet my newest twitter updates.
    I’ve been looking for a plug-in like this for quite some time
    and was hoping maybe you would have some experience with something like this.
    Please let me know if you run into anything. I truly enjoy reading your blog and I look forward to
    your new updates.

    Responder

  13. This is very interesting, You’re a very skilled blogger.
    I’ve joined your rss feed and look forward to seeking
    more of your great post. Also, I have shared your website in my social networks!

    Responder

  20. Hmm it seems like your blog ate my first comment (it was super long) so I guess I’ll just sum it up what I wrote and
    say, I’m thoroughly enjoying your blog. I too am an aspiring blog blogger but I’m still new to everything.
    Do you have any suggestions for inexperienced blog writers?
    I’d really appreciate it.

    Responder

  21. Hello! I realize this is somewhat off-topic however I had
    to ask. Does running a well-established website such as yours
    take a massive amount work? I am completely new
    to running a blog however I do write in my diary
    everyday. I’d like to start a blog so I will be able
    to share my experience and feelings online. Please let me know if you have any ideas or tips for new aspiring bloggers.
    Appreciate it!

    Responder

  22. I will right away grab your rss as I can not in finding your e-mail
    subscription link or e-newsletter service.
    Do you have any? Please allow me recognize so that I may subscribe.
    Thanks.

    Responder

  23. Somebody necessarily assist to make severely articles I’d state.
    That is the first time I frequented your web page
    and to this point? I amazed with the analysis you made to
    create this actual submit extraordinary. Excellent task!

    Responder

  24. Excellent post. I used to be checking constantly this blog and
    I am impressed! Very helpful information particularly the
    remaining part :) I take care of such information a lot.
    I used to be seeking this particular info for a very long time.
    Thanks and best of luck.

    Responder

  26. Hello great blog! Does running a blog such as this take a great deal of work?
    I’ve no knowledge of programming but I had
    been hoping to start my own blog in the near future. Anyways,
    if you have any recommendations or techniques for new blog owners please share.

    I understand this is off subject nevertheless I just had to ask.
    Thanks!

    Responder

  27. Superb blog you have here but I was curious about if you knew of any community forums that cover
    the same topics talked about in this article? I’d really love
    to be a part of group where I can get responses from other experienced people that share the same interest.
    If you have any recommendations, please let me know. Thank you!

    Responder

  29. I loved as much as you will receive carried out right here.
    The sketch is attractive, your authored subject matter stylish.
    nonetheless, you command get bought an impatience over that you wish be delivering the following.
    unwell unquestionably come more formerly again since exactly the same nearly a lot often inside case you
    shield this increase.

    Responder

Deja un comentario

Tu dirección de correo electrónico no será publicada. Los campos necesarios están marcados *

CAPTCHA

*

Puedes usar las siguientes etiquetas y atributos HTML: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>