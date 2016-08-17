Fecha de publicación: Miércoles 17 de agosto de 2016 -- 14:49

Niños rinden homenaje al Día de la Bandera

DSC_0021Los niños de la educación preescolar de la ciudad de La Paz fueron los encargados de rendir el homenaje a la tricolor boliviana en el Día de la Bandera.

DSC_0022Durante más de tres horas mas de 30 unidades parvularias desfilaron por el centro de la ciudad disfrazados de diferentes motivos que representaban a las glorias patrias.

0043Cientos de pequeños “Colorados de Bolivia”, madres patria, marineros tomaron las calles acompañados por  bandas musicales estudiantiles, que rompieron la monotonía del miércoles urbano.

LA PAZ/Fides

