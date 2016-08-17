Niños rinden homenaje al Día de la Bandera

Los niños de la educación preescolar de la ciudad de La Paz fueron los encargados de rendir el homenaje a la tricolor boliviana en el Día de la Bandera.
Durante más de tres horas mas de 30 unidades parvularias desfilaron por el centro de la ciudad disfrazados de diferentes motivos que representaban a las glorias patrias.
Cientos de pequeños “Colorados de Bolivia”, madres patria, marineros tomaron las calles acompañados por bandas musicales estudiantiles, que rompieron la monotonía del miércoles urbano.
LA PAZ/Fides
