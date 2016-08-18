Fecha de publicación: Jueves 18 de agosto de 2016 -- 12:36

Campesinos de Tarija suspenden bloqueos

Bloque de campesino en Tarija. (Archivo)

Bloque de campesino en Tarija. (Archivo)

La dirigente de los campesinos de Tarija, Marcela Guerrero, informó el jueves que su sector ha decidido un cuarto intermedio en los bloqueos de caminos en todo el departamento, iniciado el pasado lunes exigiendo la anulación del reglamento de bono anual que se entrega a los trabajadores del campo llamado Programa Solidario Comunal (Prosol).

“Por la peregrinación a Chaguaya y por la fiesta de San Roque y nuestros hermanos argentinos que están perjudicados por los bloqueos, hemos declarado un cuarto intermedio en los bloqueos hasta el 23 de agosto”, justificó Guerrero en una conferencia de prensa.

Guerrero dijo que recurrirán a las Naciones Unidas y a la Asamblea Legislativa Departamental porque han agotado las posibilidades del diálogo con la Gobernación de Tarija.

La Federación Campesina pedía la derogación del Decreto 012 a la Gobernación, sin embargo a pesar de varios intentos de diálogo no lograron ningún tipo de acuerdo.

La Gobernación ha pactado el miércoles  con el sector campesino del chaco tarijeño las modificaciones al reglamento del Prosol a partir del 24 de agosto y estos se aseguraron que no acatarán la medidas de la Federación de Campesinos de Tarija.

TARIJA/Fides

14 comments on “Campesinos de Tarija suspenden bloqueos

  1. With havin so much written content do you ever run into any problems of plagorism or copyright violation? My website
    has a lot of completely unique content I’ve either written myself or outsourced
    but it appears a lot of it is popping it up all over the internet without my
    agreement. Do you know any solutions to help stop
    content from being ripped off? I’d genuinely appreciate
    it.

    Responder

  4. Hey There. I found your blog using msn. This is an extremely well written article.

    I’ll be sure to bookmark it and return to read more of your useful information.
    Thanks for the post. I’ll definitely comeback.

    Responder

  8. I’m really loving the theme/design of your web site.
    Do you ever run into any web browser compatibility problems?

    A number of my blog readers have complained about my website not working correctly in Explorer but looks great in Safari.
    Do you have any ideas to help fix this issue?

    Responder

  9. Hello, i think that i noticed you visited my website so i came to
    return the favor?.I’m trying to find things to improve my site!I guess its
    good enough to make use of a few of your ideas!!

    Responder

  11. I’m extremely impressed along with your writing talents and
    also with the layout on your blog. Is that this a paid subject
    matter or did you customize it your self? Either way stay up the nice high
    quality writing, it is uncommon to peer a great blog like this one nowadays..

    Responder

  13. I like the valuable information you provide in your
    articles. I will bookmark your blog and check again here regularly.
    I’m quite certain I’ll learn lots of new stuff right here!
    Good luck for the next!

    Responder

Deja un comentario

Tu dirección de correo electrónico no será publicada. Los campos necesarios están marcados *

CAPTCHA

*

Puedes usar las siguientes etiquetas y atributos HTML: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>