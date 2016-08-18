Campesinos de Tarija suspenden bloqueos

La dirigente de los campesinos de Tarija, Marcela Guerrero, informó el jueves que su sector ha decidido un cuarto intermedio en los bloqueos de caminos en todo el departamento, iniciado el pasado lunes exigiendo la anulación del reglamento de bono anual que se entrega a los trabajadores del campo llamado Programa Solidario Comunal (Prosol).
“Por la peregrinación a Chaguaya y por la fiesta de San Roque y nuestros hermanos argentinos que están perjudicados por los bloqueos, hemos declarado un cuarto intermedio en los bloqueos hasta el 23 de agosto”, justificó Guerrero en una conferencia de prensa.
Guerrero dijo que recurrirán a las Naciones Unidas y a la Asamblea Legislativa Departamental porque han agotado las posibilidades del diálogo con la Gobernación de Tarija.
La Federación Campesina pedía la derogación del Decreto 012 a la Gobernación, sin embargo a pesar de varios intentos de diálogo no lograron ningún tipo de acuerdo.
La Gobernación ha pactado el miércoles con el sector campesino del chaco tarijeño las modificaciones al reglamento del Prosol a partir del 24 de agosto y estos se aseguraron que no acatarán la medidas de la Federación de Campesinos de Tarija.
TARIJA/Fides
