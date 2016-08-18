Romero dice estar sorprendido por resolución sobre Zapata

El ministro de Gobierno, Carlos Romero, dijo estar sorprendido por la resolución del Ministerio Público de eximir de culpa a Gabriela Zapata Montaño en cuatro de los 10 delitos que inicialmente se le había imputado.
“Nos ha sorprendido. Nos hemos enterado por la prensa, no estamos de acuerdo con esa decisión, seguro que los abogados que forman parte del proceso, porque son denunciantes el ministerio de Transparencia y de la Presidencia, estarán estudiando si están en plazo para apelar”, sostuvo Zapata.
La Fiscalía sobreseyó a Zapata en los delitos de uso indebido de influencias en grado de complicidad, falsedad material, ejercicio indebido de la profesión y enriquecimiento ilícito de particulares con afectación al Estado.
El Ministerio Público mantiene su imputación en seis delitos y el fiscal general, Ramiro Guerrero, anunció que se solicitará 12 años de cárcel para la expareja de Evo Morales.
Zapata también es acusada de los delitos de: asociación delictuosa, legitimación de ganancias ilícitas, falsedad ideológica, uso de instrumento falsificado, contribuciones y ventajas ilegitimas, y uso indebido de bienes y servicios públicos.
Además de Zapata fueron eximidos de los cuatro delitos: Cristina Choque; Jimmy Morales, Carlos Marvin y Ricardo Alegría. La resolución establece que “no se ha llegado a establecer y colectar los suficientes elementos de convicción que permitan sostener” la imputación, argumenta la Fiscalía.
LA PAZ/Fides
