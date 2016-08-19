Bolivia: 156 casos de rabia canina en lo que va del año

Los casos de rabia canina preocupan a las autoridades de salud pues en lo que va del año ya se registraron 156 casos a nivel nacional, sin embargo hasta el momento no se tiene reporte de ningún caso de rabia humana, según informó el jefe nacional del Programa de Rabia del Ministerio de Salud, Grover Paredes.
“Estamos tratando de controlar mediante los proyecto del Ministerio de Salud o planes estratégicos para poder controlar en un mediano plazo, hay 156 casos a nivel nacional, humana el año pasado hemos tenido cuatro casos, ahora no tenemos ninguno reportado”, sostuvo el funcionario según un reporte de Fides Cochabamba.
Paredes explicó que tantos los servicios departamentales de salud como el personal del Ministerio de Salud trabajan en la promoción y prevención de la enfermedad haciendo que las personas que tiene una mordedura en de un perro de casa o de calle tengan que acudir a un centro de salud. “La rabia no tiene cura pero si podemos prevenir”, indicó.
Por su parte la responsable del Programa de Rabia en Cochabamba, Libertad Lujan, alertó que uno de los municipios más afectados en Cercado es Cochabamba, que presentó la mayor cantidad de perros con rabia.
“Los casos positivos que tenemos registrado a través del laboratorio, de enero a la fecha son 34 casos positivos entre perros y gatos, 24 de los cuales corresponden al municipio de Cochabamba, ha habido un incremento bastante notorio específicamente en Cochabamba”, sostuvo.
Según Lujan, hasta el momento se tiene la misma cantidad de casos que se tuvo el pasado años, en el mismo periodo, sin embargo lo que sí ha disminuido –dice- son los municipios que están reportando los casos positivos, “el año pasado reportaban 14 municipios ahora son solamente seis municipios”.
Del total de los casos de la región cuatro son gatos y el resto perros. “Hemos tenido casos de rabia canina en animales que están deambulando por las calles, dos de estos 34 han sido animales recogidos en la calle”, aseveró.
COCHABAMBA/Fides
We’re a group of volunteers and starting a new scheme in our community.
Your website offered us with valuable info to work on. You’ve done a formidable job and our whole
community will be grateful to you.
The other day, while I was at work, my cousin stole my iphone and tested to see if it can survive a 40 foot drop, just so she can be a youtube sensation. My iPad is
now broken and she has 83 views. I know this is totally off topic but
I had to share it with someone!
I think what you said made a bunch of sense. But, what
about this? what if you were to write a killer title?
I ain’t suggesting your information is not good., but what if
you added a title that makes people desire more?
I mean RadioFides.com | Bolivia: 156 casos de rabia canina en lo que va del año is a little
boring. You ought to peek at Yahoo’s front page and see how they write article titles to grab viewers to open the links.
You might add a video or a picture or two to get readers interested about everything’ve got to say.
Just my opinion, it could bring your posts a little livelier.
I know this if off topic but I’m looking into
starting my own weblog and was wondering what all is required to get setup?
I’m assuming having a blog like yours would cost a pretty penny?
I’m not very internet smart so I’m not 100% certain. Any tips or advice would be greatly appreciated.
Cheers
My brother recommended I might like this website. He was entirely right.
This post truly made my day. You cann’t imagine just how much time I had spent for this info!
Thanks!
What’s up all, here every person is sharing these knowledge, therefore it’s
pleasant to read this web site, and I used to go to see this weblog everyday.
Wow, amazing blog format! How lengthy have you ever been running a blog for?
you made running a blog glance easy. The total look of your web site is magnificent, let alone the content!
Today, I went to the beach front with my children. I found a sea shell and gave it to my 4
year old daughter and said “You can hear the ocean if you put this to your ear.” She put the shell to her ear
and screamed. There was a hermit crab inside and it pinched
her ear. She never wants to go back! LoL I know this is
totally off topic but I had to tell someone!
I go to see day-to-day a few sites and information sites to read posts, but this weblog gives quality based
articles.
It’s in fact very difficult in this active life to listen news on TV, so I just use the
web for that reason, and take the latest information.
Appreciating the time and effort you put into your blog and
detailed information you offer. It’s great to come across
a blog every once in a while that isn’t the same outdated rehashed information. Excellent read!
I’ve saved your site and I’m including your RSS feeds to my Google account.
Pretty section of content. I simply stumbled upon your web site and in accession capital to say that I acquire actually enjoyed account
your blog posts. Any way I’ll be subscribing in your feeds or even I success
you get right of entry to constantly fast.
Hi, I do think this is a great blog. I stumbledupon it 😉 I will come back yet again since i have saved as a favorite it.
Money and freedom is the greatest way to change, may you be rich and continue to guide other people.
Oh my goodness! Impressive article dude! Thanks,
However I am encountering problems with your RSS.
I don’t understand the reason why I cannot subscribe to it.
Is there anybody having identical RSS issues?
Anyone that knows the answer can you kindly respond? Thanks!!
Good day! I simply wish to give you a big thumbs up for your excellent info
you have got right here on this post. I’ll be returning to your blog for more soon.
Hi to all, it’s genuinely a good for me to visit this
website, it consists of useful Information.
I was recommended this web site by my cousin. I’m not sure whether this post is written by him as no one else know such detailed about my
trouble. You’re wonderful! Thanks!
Hey I know this is off topic but I was wondering if you knew of any widgets I could add to my blog that automatically tweet my newest twitter updates.
I’ve been looking for a plug-in like this for quite some time and was hoping maybe you would have some experience with something like this.
Please let me know if you run into anything. I truly enjoy reading your
blog and I look forward to your new updates.
What’s up, just wanted to mention, I enjoyed this article.
It was inspiring. Keep on posting!
It’s very straightforward to find out any matter on web as compared
to textbooks, as I found this piece of writing at this site.
I love your blog.. very nice colors & theme. Did you make this website yourself or did you hire someone to
do it for you? Plz answer back as I’m looking to design my own blog and would like to know where u got
this from. many thanks
You ought to be a part of a contest for one of the
highest quality blogs on the web. I most certainly will recommend this website!
Valuable info. Fortunate me I found your website by accident, and I’m
surprised why this twist of fate didn’t happened in advance!
I bookmarked it.