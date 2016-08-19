Fencomin: “El Gobierno nos ha declarado la guerra”

El presidente de la Federación Nacional de Cooperativas Mineras de Bolivia (Fencomin) Carlos Mamani dijo el viernes que “el Gobierno ha declarado una guerra abierta al sistema cooperativo al anunciar la promulgación de las reformas a la Ley de Cooperativas y mandar una carta de respuesta que es una burla”.
En conferencia de prensa Mamani indicó que el Gobierno envió una carta a Fencomin con la respuesta al pliego de diez puntos. El pliego de los cooperativistas fue entregado la pasada semana a los ministros que negociación con su organización.
“La carta de respuesta del Gobierno es una burla para el sector cooperativo y nos muestra que no hay políticas mineras y menos para nuestro sector” y después agregó que la respuesta gubernamental fue leída y analizada en ampliado realizado el jueves en la ciudad de Oruro.
También indicó que la misiva reitera las normas que rigen al sector cooperativo y a la explotación minera , pero no tiene nada concreto sobre los pedidos de su sector.
Sobre las movilizaciones dijo que los presidentes departamentales y de cooperativas “bajaron a las bases para hacer conocer la respuesta del Gobierno y ver de organizar nuevas movilizaciones a partir de la próxima semana.
Al tocar el tema de las reformas a la Ley de Cooperativas indicó que al promulgarse las reformas y permitir la sindicalización es una muestra que el Gobierno “quiere guerra con las cooperativas” y que no le interesa el sector.
Recordó que el próximo lunes tendrán un ampliado nacional en la ciudad de Oruro para determinar las nuevas medidas de presión a nivel nacional.
LA PAZ/Fides
