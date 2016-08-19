Fecha de publicación: Viernes 19 de agosto de 2016 -- 09:14

Ministro de Gobierno pide ayuda a AASANA

Carros bomberos de la Policía. (APG)

El ministro de Gobierno, Carlos Romero, informó el viernes que se pidió apoyo a la Administración de Aeropuertos y Servicios Auxiliares a la Navegación Aérea (AASANA) para sofocar el incendio que se inició en un depósito de juguetes, en la zona comercial Uyustus, de La Paz, y señaló que se presume que la causa del siniestro fue un cortocircuito a raíz del precario sistema eléctrico del inmueble.

“Se pidió apoyo de AASANA para que se use un dispositivo especial para enfrentar siniestros en aeropuertos. Espumas especiales de tal manera de controlar el incendio”, indicó en declaraciones a la prensa, según un reporte de la televisora RTP.

Romero, que se trasladó al lugar del incendio, dio cuenta que el fuego comenzó a la media noche del jueves y como se trata de material inflamable el que fue afectado, las llamas se reavivaron repetidas veces, hasta llegar al tercer piso del edificio.

Sin embargo, la autoridad manifestó que el fuego fue “controlado” y que no existe riesgo del colapso total de la infraestructura, aunque sí de la vulnerabilidad de alguna parte, tema que está en estudio.

El Ministro de Gobierno indicó que se presume que el fuego comenzó a raíz de un cortocircuito debido al precario sistema eléctrico.

“Son antiguos y de mala calidad eso genera cortocircuitos”, mencionó.

Confirmó que debido a la inhalación del humo, mientras sofocaban el fuego, tres bomberos fueron afectados y tuvieron que ser evacuados a un centro de salud.

LA PAZ/Agencias

