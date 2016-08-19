Suspenden actividades en unidades educativas

El Director Distrital de Educación La Paz 1, Rene Mamani, realizó la inspección respectiva a la zona donde hay un incendio y por alto nivel de humo y por ser de carácter toxico se determinó la suspensión de actividades en las siguientes unidades educativas:
– Holanda
– Mercedes Fiengo de Ayala
– Eduardo Abaroa
– 16 de julio
Dicha suspensión se realiza preservando la salud de los estudiantes, por la concentración de humo existente en el lugar.
LA PAZ/Fides
