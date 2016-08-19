Fecha de publicación: Viernes 19 de agosto de 2016 -- 10:04

Suspenden actividades en unidades educativas

Humo se eleva desde el incendio de la calle incachaca. (Fides)

El Director Distrital de Educación La Paz 1, Rene Mamani, realizó la inspección respectiva  a la zona donde hay un  incendio y por alto nivel de humo y por ser de carácter toxico se determinó la suspensión de actividades en las siguientes unidades educativas:

– Holanda

– Mercedes Fiengo de Ayala

– Eduardo Abaroa

– 16 de julio

Dicha suspensión se realiza preservando la salud de los estudiantes, por la concentración de humo existente en el lugar.

LA PAZ/Fides

