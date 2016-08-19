Transparencia impugna resolución de la Fiscalía

El Ministerio de Transparencia impugnó la resolución de la comisión de fiscales que exime a la expareja del presidente Evo Morales, Gabriela Zapata, de los delitos de uso indebido de influencias en grado de complicidad, falsedad material, ejercicio indebido de la profesión y enriquecimiento ilícito de particulares con afectación al Estado.
“Ayer por la tarde se ha presentado una impugnación del Ministerio de Transparencia, están en su derecho, es parte del procedimiento que establece que (en) cualquier resolución las partes pueden presentar su impugnación”, indicó el Fiscal General del Estado, Ramiro Guerrero.
El miércoles se conoció que el Ministerio Público, en un primer caso, eximió de culpa a Zapata de cuatro delitos. En esa decisión, la comisión de fiscales también retiró cargos contra Cristina Choque, Jimmy Morales, Carlos Ramírez y Ricardo Alegría por no existir elementos suficientes.
El miércoles la Fiscalía de La Paz anunció que pedirá una sentencia de 12 años de cárcel para Gabriela Zapata Montaño por “legitimación de ganancias ilícitas”, delito que más peso tiene de los seis por los que todavía se le imputa.
LA PAZ/Agencias
Good way of describing, and pleasant piece of writing to obtain data concerning my presentation focus,
which i am going to convey in academy.
With havin so much content and articles do you ever run into any issues of plagorism or copyright infringement?
My blog has a lot of exclusive content I’ve either written myself or outsourced but
it seems a lot of it is popping it up all over the
internet without my agreement. Do you know any methods to help reduce content from being stolen? I’d truly appreciate it.
I have been browsing online more than 4 hours today, yet I never found any interesting
article like yours. It is pretty worth enough
for me. In my opinion, if all website owners and bloggers made good content as you did,
the internet will be much more useful than ever before.
If some one needs to be updated with most recent technologies then he must be
go to see this site and be up to date everyday.
Thank you for another great article. The place else may anybody get
that kind of information in such an ideal method of writing?
I’ve a presentation next week, and I am on the look for such information.
I have read several good stuff here. Certainly value
bookmarking for revisiting. I wonder how much effort you put to make this kind of fantastic informative web site.
I’m extremely inspired together with your writing talents
as smartly as with the structure to your blog. Is this
a paid theme or did you modify it yourself? Anyway keep up the nice quality writing, it is rare to look a great weblog
like this one nowadays..
What’s up it’s me, I am also visiting this website
regularly, this web site is truly nice and the visitors are in fact sharing pleasant thoughts.
I have read some good stuff here. Definitely value bookmarking for revisiting.
I wonder how so much attempt you put to create one of these excellent informative site.
It’s nearly impossible to find experienced people in this particular subject,
but you sound like you know what you’re talking about!
Thanks
My brother suggested I would possibly like this web site.
He was totally right. This post actually made my day.
You can not imagine just how much time I had spent for this information! Thank you!
This article presents clear idea designed for the new users
of blogging, that genuinely how to do running a blog.
You really make it seem so easy with your presentation but I find
this topic to be actually something which I think I would
never understand. It seems too complex and very broad for me.
I am looking forward for your next post, I’ll try to get the hang of it!
Hi! I know this is kinda off topic however , I’d figured
I’d ask. Would you be interested in trading links or
maybe guest authoring a blog post or vice-versa?
My blog discusses a lot of the same subjects as yours and I think we could greatly benefit from each other.
If you’re interested feel free to shoot me an email.
I look forward to hearing from you! Awesome blog by the way!
Hey I know this is off topic but I was wondering if
you knew of any widgets I could add to my blog that automatically tweet my newest twitter updates.
I’ve been looking for a plug-in like this for quite some time and
was hoping maybe you would have some experience with
something like this. Please let me know if
you run into anything. I truly enjoy reading your blog and I look forward to your new updates.
It’s remarkable to pay a visit this site and reading the views of
all colleagues regarding this post, while I am also eager of getting familiarity.
This piece of writing provides clear idea in favor of the new visitors of blogging,
that genuinely how to do running a blog.
What’s up, for all time i used to check website posts here
in the early hours in the break of day, because i like to learn more and more.
Thanks for one’s marvelous posting! I genuinely enjoyed reading
it, you’re a great author.I will remember to bookmark your blog and definitely will come back later on. I want to encourage you to continue your great
writing, have a nice weekend!
What a information of un-ambiguity and preserveness of precious know-how concerning unpredicted emotions.
Thanks for sharing your thoughts about family court divorce.
Regards
great publish, very informative. I ponder why the opposite specialists of this sector
do not realize this. You should proceed your writing.
I am confident, you’ve a great readers’ base already!