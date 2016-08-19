Fecha de publicación: Viernes 19 de agosto de 2016 -- 15:26

Transparencia impugna resolución de la Fiscalía

La expareja del presidente Evo Morales, Gabriela Zapata, saliendo de una de sus audiencias. (APG)

La expareja del presidente Evo Morales, Gabriela Zapata, saliendo de una de sus audiencias. (APG)

El Ministerio de Transparencia impugnó la resolución de la comisión de fiscales que exime a la expareja del presidente Evo Morales, Gabriela Zapata, de los delitos de uso indebido de influencias en grado de complicidad, falsedad material, ejercicio indebido de la profesión y enriquecimiento ilícito de particulares con afectación al Estado.

“Ayer por la tarde se ha presentado una impugnación del Ministerio de Transparencia, están en su derecho, es parte del procedimiento que establece que (en) cualquier resolución las partes pueden presentar su impugnación”, indicó el Fiscal General del Estado, Ramiro Guerrero.

El miércoles se conoció que el Ministerio Público, en un primer caso, eximió de culpa a Zapata de cuatro delitos. En esa decisión, la comisión de fiscales también retiró cargos contra Cristina Choque, Jimmy Morales, Carlos Ramírez y Ricardo Alegría por no existir elementos suficientes.

El miércoles la Fiscalía de La Paz anunció que pedirá una sentencia de 12 años de cárcel para Gabriela Zapata Montaño por “legitimación de ganancias ilícitas”, delito que más peso tiene de los seis por los que todavía se le imputa.

LA PAZ/Agencias

