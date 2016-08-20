La Paz, Oruro y Potosí ampliarán su calendario escolar

El ministro de Educación, Roberto Aguilar, informó que en los departamentos de La Paz, Oruro y Potosí el calendario escolar se ampliará hasta el 7 de diciembre, pues se debe compensar la semana en que se amplió las vacaciones de invierno.
“Se ha establecido que en la evaluación de regularidad de la gestión educativa ha habido un avance positivo, hemos logrado este año que solamente los departamentos en zonas altas como La Paz, Oruro y Potosí amplíen por una semana más el descanso pedagógico, por lo que estos tres departamentos tienen que ampliar el calendario hasta el 7 de diciembre”, explicó la autoridad según la estatal ABI.
Aclaró que en el resto de los departamentos, que tuvieron solamente dos semanas de descanso pedagógico, terminarán su actividad educativa el último día hábil de noviembre y desde el 1 de diciembre entrarán en vacación de fin de año.
También recordó que el horario de invierno culminó en La Paz y que a partir del lunes los estudiantes retornarán al horario normal, a las 08.00.
LA PAZ/Fides
I’ve read some excellent stuff here. Definitely value bookmarking
for revisiting. I wonder how much effort you put to make one of these great informative site.
Ahaa, its nice discussion about this piece of writing at this place at this weblog, I have read all
that, so now me also commenting at this place.
What a material of un-ambiguity and preserveness of precious experience
regarding unpredicted feelings.
Hello, all the time i used to check web site posts here early in the daylight, as i
love to find out more and more.
I enjoy what you guys are usually up too.
Such clever work and exposure! Keep up the amazing works
guys I’ve you guys to our blogroll.
Hello, i read your blog occasionally and
i own a similar one and i was just wondering
if you get a lot of spam remarks? If so how do you prevent it, any plugin or anything you can recommend?
I get so much lately it’s driving me crazy so any assistance is very much
appreciated.
For the reason that the admin of this site is working, no doubt very quickly it will be famous, due to its
quality contents.
My partner and I stumbled over here coming from a different
website and thought I should check things out.
I like what I see so i am just following you. Look forward to going
over your web page repeatedly.
Have you ever considered creating an ebook or guest authoring on other websites?
I have a blog based upon on the same topics you discuss and would love to have you share some
stories/information. I know my viewers would enjoy your work.
If you are even remotely interested, feel free to send me an e mail.
Does your blog have a contact page? I’m having a tough time
locating it but, I’d like to shoot you an e-mail. I’ve
got some suggestions for your blog you might be interested
in hearing. Either way, great site and I look forward to seeing
it grow over time.
Hi, I do think this is a great site. I stumbledupon it 😉 I may come back yet again since i have
book-marked it. Money and freedom is the greatest way to change, may you be
rich and continue to help other people.
I was recommended this web site by my cousin. I’m not sure whether
this post is written by him as nobody else know such detailed about my problem.
You are amazing! Thanks!
Hey! I’m at work surfing around your blog from my new apple iphone!
Just wanted to say I love reading through your blog
and look forward to all your posts! Carry on the superb work!
I do not even know how I ended up here, but I thought this
post was good. I don’t know who you are but certainly you are going
to a famous blogger if you aren’t already 😉 Cheers!
Hey there! I just want to give you a huge thumbs up for the great info you’ve got right here on this post.
I will be returning to your web site for more soon.
wonderful submit, very informative. I ponder why the other
experts of this sector don’t realize this. You should continue your writing.
I’m sure, you’ve a huge readers’ base already!
No matter if some one searches for his essential thing, thus he/she needs to be available that in detail,
thus that thing is maintained over here.