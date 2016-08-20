Fecha de publicación: Sábado 20 de agosto de 2016 -- 13:01

La Paz, Oruro y Potosí ampliarán su calendario escolar

El ministro de Educación, Roberto Aguilar, en una de sus conferencias.

El ministro de Educación, Roberto Aguilar, en una de sus conferencias.

El ministro de Educación, Roberto Aguilar, informó que en los departamentos de La Paz, Oruro y Potosí el calendario escolar se ampliará hasta el 7 de diciembre, pues se debe compensar la semana en que se amplió las vacaciones de invierno.

“Se ha establecido que en la evaluación de regularidad de la gestión educativa ha habido un avance positivo, hemos logrado este año que solamente los departamentos en zonas altas como La Paz, Oruro y Potosí amplíen por una semana más el descanso pedagógico, por lo que estos tres departamentos tienen que ampliar el calendario hasta el 7 de diciembre”, explicó la autoridad según la estatal ABI.

Aclaró que en el resto de los departamentos, que tuvieron solamente dos semanas de descanso pedagógico, terminarán su actividad educativa el último día hábil de noviembre y desde el 1 de diciembre entrarán en vacación de fin de año.

También recordó que el horario de invierno culminó en La Paz y que a partir del lunes los estudiantes retornarán al horario normal, a las 08.00.

LA PAZ/Fides

, ,
17 comments on “La Paz, Oruro y Potosí ampliarán su calendario escolar

  1. I’ve read some excellent stuff here. Definitely value bookmarking
    for revisiting. I wonder how much effort you put to make one of these great informative site.

    Responder

  6. Hello, i read your blog occasionally and
    i own a similar one and i was just wondering
    if you get a lot of spam remarks? If so how do you prevent it, any plugin or anything you can recommend?

    I get so much lately it’s driving me crazy so any assistance is very much
    appreciated.

    Responder

  8. My partner and I stumbled over here coming from a different
    website and thought I should check things out.
    I like what I see so i am just following you. Look forward to going
    over your web page repeatedly.

    Responder

  9. Have you ever considered creating an ebook or guest authoring on other websites?

    I have a blog based upon on the same topics you discuss and would love to have you share some
    stories/information. I know my viewers would enjoy your work.

    If you are even remotely interested, feel free to send me an e mail.

    Responder

  10. Does your blog have a contact page? I’m having a tough time
    locating it but, I’d like to shoot you an e-mail. I’ve
    got some suggestions for your blog you might be interested
    in hearing. Either way, great site and I look forward to seeing
    it grow over time.

    Responder

  11. Hi, I do think this is a great site. I stumbledupon it 😉 I may come back yet again since i have
    book-marked it. Money and freedom is the greatest way to change, may you be
    rich and continue to help other people.

    Responder

Deja un comentario

Tu dirección de correo electrónico no será publicada. Los campos necesarios están marcados *

CAPTCHA

*

Puedes usar las siguientes etiquetas y atributos HTML: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>