Fecha de publicación: Domingo 21 de agosto de 2016 -- 20:39

Bolívar, Real Potosí y Blooming solicitan reprogramar partidos

Imagen del partido . Real Potosí contra la Universidad Católica de Chile. (Conmebol)

Imagen del partido . Real Potosí contra la Universidad Católica de Chile. (Conmebol)

Después de oficializarse el rol de los partidos de ida de la segunda fase de la Copa Sudamericana, los directivos de los clubes Bolívar, Real Potosí y Blooming enviaron las respectivas notas a la Liga para que les reprogramen los encuentros que les toca jugar en la tercera fecha del Campeonato Apertura que se jugará entre éste miércoles y jueves.

Los lilas, celestes paceños y cruceños la siguiente semana enfrentarán a los planteles de Cerro Porteño (Paraguay), Atlético Nacional (Colombia) y Junior (Colombia), respectivamente, Blooming jugará el martes en Santa Cruz (20:45), en tanto que el día miércoles Bolívar en La Paz (18:15) y Real Potosí viajará a Asunción (cotejo programado para las 18:15).

Esa programación complica a la Comisión Técnica de la Liga que debe encontrar espacios para reprogramar los encuentros de la tercera fecha, pues a partir del viernes 26 el torneo ingresará en receso para dar paso al trabajo de la Selección Nacional que concentrará en La Paz para los compromisos con Perú y Chile (1 y 6 de septiembre).

“La norma indica que los equipos que juegan la Copa Sudamericana deben dirigirse a la Liga para solicitar la reprogramación, ese punto se cumplió por lo que el lunes nos reuniremos para analizar el pedido cuyos cambios se deben dar con el acuerdo entre los equipos que están involucrados, pero también somos conscientes que el rol de partidos del torneo Apertura está apretado”, expresó Freddy Téllez, secretario General de la Liga del Fútbol Profesional Boliviano (LFPB).

En la tercera fecha Bolívar debería enfrentar a Nacional Potosí, mientras que The Strongest jugará con Real Potosí, finalmente Sport Boys tendría que jugar con Blooming, los tres cotejos fueron programados para el días miércoles. “Se reprogramarán los partidos sin perjudicar a los rivales, los elencos que juegan la Sudamericana también deben priorizar. Estaba previsto que clasifiquen, pero también saben (los directivos) que el calendario está apretado”, reiteró.

Guido Loayza, presidente del club celeste en la ciudad de La Paz declaró que se dirigieron a la Liga para que su encuentro ante Nacional Potosí sea reprogramado para el sábado 27 de agosto a las 20:00 en el estadio Hernando Siles. “Esperemos ser atendidos, porque las fechas chocaron y tenemos dos partidos el mismo día”.

TORNEO DE RESERVAS
Como consecuencia a la falta de acuerdo con el Comité de Árbitros, la Liga boliviana se vio obligada a postergar el Campeonato Promoción y Reservas que debía comenzar a jugarse este fin de semana, la dirigencia organizadora espera que no se presenten más inconvenientes para llevar adelante el torneo paralelo al Campeonato Apertura.

“Teníamos todo arreglado para que comience el campeonato, pero hasta el viernes no se pudo acordar el tema de árbitros y nos vimos obligados a postergar este campeonato; en la semana que viene esperemos llegar a acuerdos para que desde el siguiente sábado se comience a jugar”, explicó Téllez.

LA PAZ/APG

