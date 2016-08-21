Concobol afirma que el lunes comienzan los bloqueos

El presidente de la Confederación Nacional de Cooperativas de Bolivia (Concobol), Albino García, ratificó el domingo el inicio de las protestas, después de que el presidente Evo Morales promulgara el viernes la reforma a la Ley General de Cooperativas
“No hemos sido escuchados cuando Concobol solicitó en forma respetuosa y directa al presidente para que pueda suspender el acto de promulgación. No hemos sido atendidos, por el contrario, como a manera de provocación nos invitan a que participemos sabiendo que hemos observado (la reforma aprobada)”, dijo a los medios de comunicación.
Cada región se organizará para llevar a cabo las protestas, que incluirán bloqueos de carreteras, manifestaciones callejeras y la “toma de dependencias de instituciones públicas”, añadió García.
Morales promulgó el viernes la reforma de la Ley Generalde Cooperativas en un acto en el que defendió la importancia de la organización de sindicatos para defender a los trabajadores.
La norma excluye a las cooperativas mineras, las que, no obstante, se movilizaron hace dos semanas porque consideran que la reforma finalmente será perjudicial para su funcionamiento.
Los dirigentes de la Federación Nacional de Cooperativas Mineras (Fencomin) se reunirán el lunes en Oruro para determinar las medidas de presión a ser adoptadas.
Dirigentes de Fencomin consultados por Radio Fides indicaron que la medidas de presión están determinadas, pero falta “el cómo, el dónde y la fecha” y eso determinarán en Oruro.
García indicó que la Concobol está dispuesta a dialogar con las autoridades, previa liberación de los diez mineros encarcelados.
LA PAZ/Fides
