Vientos desploman muro de cárcel de Trinidad

Al menos 25 metros de un muro del penal de varones Mocoví y que tiene una altura de siete metros, se desplomó el domingo al amanecer por los fuertes vientos que se registran en esta región amazónica del país, informó el director departamental de Régimen Penitenciario, Francisco Macabapi. El reclusorio se encuentra a dos kilómetros de Trinidad, capital del Beni.
“Se informan que las 05:00 se vino abajo la pared del pabellón B, hace un mes ya se había visto las debilidades que tenía”, comentó.
“Hemos recibido un reporte del sistema de seguridad del penal de Mocoví que a consecuencia de los fuertes vientos que hubo durante esta madrugada, se cayó la pared (de la cárcel)”, dijo el coronel Fernando Blanco, comandante departamental de Policía del Beni.
Macabapi dijo que no hubo heridos porque la pared cayó en el lado externo del penal que recluye a 460 personas, aunque la infraestructura fue diseñada para 150.
La Gobernación del Beni se comprometió a colaborar con la instalación de una malla de seguridad hasta que se levante el muro reforzado de la cárcel.
“Inmediatamente se activó el plan Z para reforzar con personal de seguridad, tenemos tres anillos, uno interno, otro intermedio y externo”, explicó, por su lado, el comandante departamental de Policía, Fernando Blanco.
Personal de la Unidad Móvil de Patrullaje Rural custodia el penal para evitar la fuga de reos.
Blanco lamentó que ese penal no tenga un muro perimetral ni malla olímpica para contribuir en la seguridad y el trabajo policial.
TRINIDAD/Fides y agencias
