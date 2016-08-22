Fecha de publicación: Lunes 22 de agosto de 2016 -- 12:22

12 fallecidos en diversos accidentes el domingo

Un minibús accidentado. (Foto referencial)

El director Nacional de Tránsito, coronel Ángel Rivero, informó que sólo el domingo se registró 12 fallecidos en diferentes accidentes de tránsito a nivel nacional, el hecho que dejó el mayor saldo de muertos fue en Oruro.

“Ayer domingo 21 de agosto se han registrado varios accidentes de tránsito en todo el país, entre ellos hemos registrado 12 personas fallecida en hechos de tránsito y nueve heridos”, indicó.

Además explicó que el hecho más relevante fue el que se dio en Oruro a la altura de la localidad de Ch’allacollo.

“En este sector había un camión estacionado y un minibús que llevaba pasajeros se estrelló e impacto contra el camión y resultaron ocho fallecidos y seis heridos”, sostuvo. El caso está en etapa de investigación y se manejan varias hipótesis.

Los otros casos son también de personas que han fallecido en accidentes de tránsito, son conductores de motocicletas en el oriente del país, Santa Cruz y Beni.

LA PAZ/Fides

