12 fallecidos en diversos accidentes el domingo

El director Nacional de Tránsito, coronel Ángel Rivero, informó que sólo el domingo se registró 12 fallecidos en diferentes accidentes de tránsito a nivel nacional, el hecho que dejó el mayor saldo de muertos fue en Oruro.
“Ayer domingo 21 de agosto se han registrado varios accidentes de tránsito en todo el país, entre ellos hemos registrado 12 personas fallecida en hechos de tránsito y nueve heridos”, indicó.
Además explicó que el hecho más relevante fue el que se dio en Oruro a la altura de la localidad de Ch’allacollo.
“En este sector había un camión estacionado y un minibús que llevaba pasajeros se estrelló e impacto contra el camión y resultaron ocho fallecidos y seis heridos”, sostuvo. El caso está en etapa de investigación y se manejan varias hipótesis.
Los otros casos son también de personas que han fallecido en accidentes de tránsito, son conductores de motocicletas en el oriente del país, Santa Cruz y Beni.
LA PAZ/Fides
I constantly spent my half an hour to read this web site’s
articles or reviews every day along with a mug of coffee.
I do not know if it’s just me or if everyone else encountering problems with your
website. It appears like some of the text in your posts are
running off the screen. Can someone else
please comment and let me know if this is happening to them as well?
This might be a issue with my internet browser because I’ve had this happen before.
Cheers
Wow that was unusual. I just wrote an incredibly long comment but after I clicked submit my comment didn’t appear.
Grrrr… well I’m not writing all that over again. Anyhow, just wanted to say fantastic blog!
I’d like to thank you for the efforts you have put in penning this site.
I’m hoping to view the same high-grade content from you
later on as well. In truth, your creative writing abilities
has inspired me to get my very own website now 😉
I’m extremely impressed with your writing skills and also with the layout on your blog.
Is this a paid theme or did you modify it yourself?
Anyway keep up the nice quality writing, it is rare to see a nice blog
like this one these days.
Wonderful items from you, man. I have remember your stuff
previous to and you are just too excellent. I really like what you’ve received here, certainly like what you
are saying and the way through which you are saying it.
You are making it enjoyable and you continue to care for to stay it sensible.
I can not wait to read far more from you.
This is actually a tremendous site.
Wonderful blog! I found it while searching on Yahoo News.
Do you have any tips on how to get listed in Yahoo News?
I’ve been trying for a while but I never seem to get there!
Many thanks
Wow, this post is fastidious, my sister is analyzing these kinds of things,
therefore I am going to inform her.
Hello to all, how is the whole thing, I think every
one is getting more from this web page, and your views are
pleasant designed for new viewers.
Hello would you mind stating which blog platform you’re using?
I’m planning to start my own blog soon but I’m having a difficult time deciding between BlogEngine/Wordpress/B2evolution and Drupal.
The reason I ask is because your design and style seems
different then most blogs and I’m looking for something completely unique.
P.S My apologies for getting off-topic but I had
to ask!
Just desire to say your article is as amazing. The clarity in your post
is simply excellent and i could assume you are an expert on this subject.
Well with your permission let me to grab your RSS feed
to keep up to date with forthcoming post. Thanks a million and please keep up the gratifying work.
I was suggested this blog by my cousin. I am not sure whether this post is written by him as nobody
else know such detailed about my difficulty. You are incredible!
Thanks!
Its like you read my mind! You seem to know so much about this, like
you wrote the book in it or something. I think that you could do with some pics to drive the message home a bit,
but instead of that, this is magnificent blog.
A fantastic read. I will definitely be back.
Hi Dear, are you genuinely visiting this web page
daily, if so afterward you will absolutely obtain good knowledge.
I am not positive where you are getting your info, but great topic.
I needs to spend a while learning more or working out more.
Thanks for excellent info I was on the lookout for this info for my
mission.
Woah! I’m really loving the template/theme of this website.
It’s simple, yet effective. A lot of times it’s very difficult
to get that “perfect balance” between usability and visual
appeal. I must say you’ve done a amazing job with this. Additionally, the blog loads very quick for me on Opera.
Exceptional Blog!
Hey very interesting blog!
Hello i am kavin, its my first time to commenting anywhere, when i read
this paragraph i thought i could also make comment due to this brilliant post.
Great weblog here! Also your web site so much up very fast!
What host are you the usage of? Can I am getting your affiliate link to your host?
I desire my site loaded up as fast as yours lol
Very shortly this web page will be famous amid all blogging and site-building people, due to it’s pleasant content
Undeniably imagine that that you said. Your favourite reason seemed
to be at the internet the simplest thing to
consider of. I say to you, I definitely get irked whilst other people think about concerns that
they just do not recognize about. You controlled to hit the
nail upon the top and also defined out the entire thing with no need side effect
, folks can take a signal. Will likely be again to get more.
Thank you
No matter if some one searches for his vital thing, thus he/she wants to
be available that in detail, therefore that thing is maintained over here.
What’s Happening i am new to this, I stumbled upon this I have discovered It positively
useful and it has aided me out loads. I hope to give a contribution & help different customers like its helped me.
Good job.
Thanks for the marvelous posting! I truly enjoyed reading
it, you happen to be a great author. I will remember to bookmark your blog and will often come back sometime soon. I want to
encourage yourself to continue your great posts, have
a nice weekend!
I must thank you for the efforts you’ve put in penning this website.
I’m hoping to check out the same high-grade blog posts by you later on as well.
In fact, your creative writing abilities has encouraged me to get my own, personal blog
now 😉
Aw, this was a very nice post. Finding the time and actual effort to
create a top notch article… but what can I say… I procrastinate a whole lot and don’t seem
to get anything done.
I don’t know if it’s just me or if perhaps everybody else encountering problems with your blog.
It appears as though some of the text on your posts are running
off the screen. Can someone else please comment and
let me know if this is happening to them as well? This may be a problem
with my browser because I’ve had this happen before.
Thank you
I’m truly enjoying the design and layout of your site.
It’s a very easy on the eyes which makes it
much more pleasant for me to come here and visit more often. Did
you hire out a developer to create your theme? Excellent work!
Do you mind if I quote a few of your posts as long as I provide credit and sources back to your webpage?
My website is in the exact same niche as yours and my users would definitely benefit from a lot of the information you provide here.
Please let me know if this alright with you.
Cheers!
This design is incredible! You obviously know how to keep a reader amused.
Between your wit and your videos, I was almost moved to start my own blog (well, almost…HaHa!) Excellent job.
I really loved what you had to say, and more than that, how you presented it.
Too cool!
A person essentially assist to make seriously articles I’d
state. This is the first time I frequented your website page and up to now?
I amazed with the analysis you made to make this actual submit extraordinary.
Great process!
I pay a visit every day a few websites and blogs to read articles, but this website offers feature based
posts.
I think the admin of this web page is really working hard for his
web site, because here every stuff is quality based data.
Wonderful post! We are linking to this great content on our website.
Keep up the good writing.
Pretty! This was a really wonderful post. Thanks for providing this info.