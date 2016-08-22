Fecha de publicación: Lunes 22 de agosto de 2016 -- 13:04

En cinco años se cerraron 50 mil microempresas

Trabajadores de una textilera. (Internet)

Trabajadores de una textilera. (Internet)

Humberto Valdivieso, presidente de la Confederación Nacional de Pequeñas y Microempresas, informó que en los últimos cinco años se cerraron y desaparecieron más de 50 mil microempresas en el país.

“Han desaparecido más de 50 mil microempresas en el país, hay una ausencia de políticas, no hay un control de la protección nacional”, indicó.

Según el representante, el cierre de las microempresas se debe no solo a la falta de políticas de incentivo sino también al contrabando y la competencia de ropa americana.

“Si vemos el caso de las mañaneras en La Paz, antes se vendía el 70 a 80 por ciento de producción nacional ahora simplemente se vende el 20 por ciento. Hace siete años en Bolivia se daba el valor agregado a la materia prima, el 25 por ciento, ahora hay un retroceso industrial en nuestro país que solamente en este momento se viene dando el 5 por ciento del valor agregado a la materia prima”, sostuvo.

Según Valdivieso, el sector de la micro y pequeña empresa se encuentre en terapia intensiva por lo que hay una necesidad profunda que se debe trabajar en políticas serias y responsables.

El sector también plantea la creación de un fondo productivo para el área y llevar adelante una cumbre donde evalúen las causales de su decrecimiento.

SANTA CRUZ/Fides

,
17 comments on “En cinco años se cerraron 50 mil microempresas

  1. I’m really impressed with your writing skills as well as with the layout on your weblog.
    Is this a paid theme or did you customize it yourself?
    Either way keep up the excellent quality writing, it’s rare to see a nice blog like this one these days.

    Responder

  2. Excellent site you have here but I was curious
    about if you knew of any community forums that
    cover the same topics talked about here? I’d really like
    to be a part of online community where I can get feedback from other
    knowledgeable people that share the same interest. If you have any suggestions, please
    let me know. Bless you!

    Responder

  3. Thank you for any other informative website. Where else could I am getting that type
    of info written in such an ideal approach? I’ve a undertaking that I am simply now running on, and I have been on the
    look out for such info.

    Responder

  6. That is very fascinating, You are an overly professional blogger.
    I’ve joined your feed and stay up for in quest of more of your
    wonderful post. Additionally, I’ve shared your site in my social networks

    Responder

  8. It’s a pity you don’t have a donate button! I’d definitely donate
    to this brilliant blog! I guess for now i’ll settle for bookmarking and adding your RSS feed to my Google account.
    I look forward to fresh updates and will talk about this website with my Facebook group.
    Talk soon!

    Responder

  13. Simply want to say your article is as astounding.
    The clearness for your put up is simply spectacular and
    i can think you are a professional on this subject. Well along with your permission allow me to take hold of your RSS feed to stay updated with imminent post.
    Thanks a million and please continue the gratifying work.

    Responder

  16. Hi there! I know this is kinda off topic but I’d figured I’d ask.
    Would you be interested in exchanging links or maybe guest authoring a blog
    article or vice-versa? My website addresses a lot of the same topics as yours and I think we could greatly benefit from each
    other. If you happen to be interested feel free to shoot me
    an email. I look forward to hearing from you! Superb blog by the way!

    Responder

Deja un comentario

Tu dirección de correo electrónico no será publicada. Los campos necesarios están marcados *

CAPTCHA

*

Puedes usar las siguientes etiquetas y atributos HTML: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>