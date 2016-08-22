En cinco años se cerraron 50 mil microempresas

Humberto Valdivieso, presidente de la Confederación Nacional de Pequeñas y Microempresas, informó que en los últimos cinco años se cerraron y desaparecieron más de 50 mil microempresas en el país.
“Han desaparecido más de 50 mil microempresas en el país, hay una ausencia de políticas, no hay un control de la protección nacional”, indicó.
Según el representante, el cierre de las microempresas se debe no solo a la falta de políticas de incentivo sino también al contrabando y la competencia de ropa americana.
“Si vemos el caso de las mañaneras en La Paz, antes se vendía el 70 a 80 por ciento de producción nacional ahora simplemente se vende el 20 por ciento. Hace siete años en Bolivia se daba el valor agregado a la materia prima, el 25 por ciento, ahora hay un retroceso industrial en nuestro país que solamente en este momento se viene dando el 5 por ciento del valor agregado a la materia prima”, sostuvo.
Según Valdivieso, el sector de la micro y pequeña empresa se encuentre en terapia intensiva por lo que hay una necesidad profunda que se debe trabajar en políticas serias y responsables.
El sector también plantea la creación de un fondo productivo para el área y llevar adelante una cumbre donde evalúen las causales de su decrecimiento.
SANTA CRUZ/Fides
