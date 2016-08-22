Fecha de publicación: Lunes 22 de agosto de 2016 -- 17:25

Envían a la cárcel a otro militar por quiebra de la ECE

En el día de la inauguración de la Empresa de Construcciones del Ejército que quebró luego de tres años. (Internet)

En el día de la inauguración de la Empresa de Construcciones del Ejército que quebró luego de tres años. (Internet)

El juez de Instrucción en lo Penal, Ricardo Montalván, determinó la detención preventiva del teniente coronel del Ejército, Abel Villarroel, en el penal de Patacamaya acusado de tres delitos: incumplimiento de deberes, peculado y malversación, según informó este lunes el fiscal Juan Carlos Soria.

El uniformado es acusado de incumplimiento en la ejecución de una obra, de la quebrada Empresa de Construcciones del Ejercito (ECE), que causó un daño económico al Estado de 12 millones de bolivianos.

“El proyecto los lotes, es una Planta de Gas Río Grande que es un contrato suscrito con YPFB, el monto global del contrato como tal eran 294 millones de bolivianos, de los cuales habría un anticipo de 38 millones, de los que 12 millones habría recibido el señor Villarroel”, dijo el fiscal.

Los proyectos en cuestión son seis sin embargo Villarroel solo está involucrado en uno ya que en su gestión como gerente general de la ECE recibió el desembolso de un proyecto.

“La mala administración económica y financiera, y de ejecución de la Empresa de Construcciones del Ejército ha permitido establecer los fundamentos que se ha expuesto en la audiencia para determinar esta detención preventiva”, aseveró.

“La ejecución física de estos proyectos  y de este proyecto en particular es baja, en consideración al compromiso del contrato asumido, en todo caso de pronto la mala administración, la falta de descargos por parte del señor Villarroel que pueda desvirtuar no solamente su participación o autoría, no se ha adjuntado al cuaderno de investigaciones”, acotó.

Por la quiebra de la ECE están implicados otros uniformados como el coronel Nikita Germán Apaza y Jorge Gambarte que están en San Pedro de La Paz, además del coronel Rolando del Villar Encinas que tiene detención domiciliaria.

LA PAZ/Fides

,
61 comments on “Envían a la cárcel a otro militar por quiebra de la ECE

  1. I blog often and I truly appreciate your information. The
    article has really peaked my interest. I will bookmark your blog and keep checking for new details about once a week.

    I opted in for your Feed too.

    Responder

  3. I know this if off topic but I’m looking into starting my own weblog and was curious what all is required to get setup?
    I’m assuming having a blog like yours would cost a pretty penny?
    I’m not very internet smart so I’m not 100% positive.
    Any tips or advice would be greatly appreciated. Appreciate
    it

    Responder

  4. My coder is trying to convince me to move to .net from PHP.
    I have always disliked the idea because of the expenses. But he’s
    tryiong none the less. I’ve been using WordPress on a variety of websites for about a year and am worried about switching to another platform.
    I have heard great things about blogengine.net.
    Is there a way I can transfer all my wordpress content into it?

    Any help would be really appreciated!

    Responder

  6. Hmm it seems like your website ate my first comment (it was super long) so I guess I’ll just sum
    it up what I had written and say, I’m thoroughly enjoying your blog.

    I too am an aspiring blog writer but I’m still
    new to everything. Do you have any suggestions for rookie blog writers?
    I’d certainly appreciate it.

    Responder

  8. Hello this is kinda of off topic but I was wondering if blogs
    use WYSIWYG editors or if you have to manually code
    with HTML. I’m starting a blog soon but have no coding knowledge so I wanted to get guidance
    from someone with experience. Any help would be
    enormously appreciated!

    Responder

  10. Attractive section of content. I simply stumbled upon your blog and in accession capital to say that I get actually enjoyed account
    your weblog posts. Any way I’ll be subscribing in your augment and even I fulfillment you get entry
    to constantly fast.

    Responder

  11. Hello would you mind stating which blog platform you’re
    using? I’m going to start my own blog soon but I’m having a difficult time selecting between BlogEngine/Wordpress/B2evolution and Drupal.
    The reason I ask is because your design and style seems different then most
    blogs and I’m looking for something completely unique.
    P.S My apologies for being off-topic but I had to
    ask!

    Responder

  14. Hi there! This post couldn’t be written much better!
    Reading through this post reminds me of my previous roommate!
    He continually kept talking about this. I’ll send this post to him.
    Fairly certain he’s going to have a great read. Thank you for sharing!

    Responder

  16. I will immediately snatch your rss as I can’t find your e-mail subscription hyperlink or newsletter service.
    Do you’ve any? Kindly let me know in order that I could subscribe.

    Thanks.

    Responder

  17. Just wish to say your article is as amazing. The clarity to your post is simply
    cool and i can think you are a professional in this subject.
    Fine together with your permission allow me to take hold of your feed to stay updated
    with coming near near post. Thanks one million and please continue
    the gratifying work.

    Responder

  18. Write more, thats all I have to say. Literally, it seems
    as though you relied on the video to make your point.
    You clearly know what youre talking about, why waste your intelligence on just posting videos to your weblog when you
    could be giving us something informative to read?

    Responder

  19. I think what you typed was very logical. But, consider this,
    what if you typed a catchier title? I ain’t saying your content isn’t solid, but suppose you added something that
    makes people want more? I mean RadioFides.com | Envían a la cárcel a otro militar por quiebra de la ECE
    is kinda vanilla. You should peek at Yahoo’s front page and note how they create article titles to grab people to open the links.
    You might add a related video or a pic or two to grab people
    excited about what you’ve got to say. Just my opinion, it could make your posts a little bit more interesting.

    Responder

  20. What i don’t understood is actually how you’re not actually a lot more smartly-favored than you may be now.
    You’re very intelligent. You know thus considerably on the subject
    of this subject, produced me in my opinion imagine it from numerous various angles.

    Its like women and men don’t seem to be interested except it’s
    one thing to accomplish with Lady gaga! Your personal stuffs outstanding.

    Always take care of it up!

    Responder

  21. Pretty section of content. I just stumbled upon your blog and in accession capital to
    assert that I get in fact enjoyed account your blog posts.
    Any way I will be subscribing to your feeds and even I achievement
    you access consistently rapidly.

    Responder

  22. Hi, i read your blog occasionally and i own a similar one and i was just curious if you get
    a lot of spam responses? If so how do you prevent it, any plugin or
    anything you can recommend? I get so much lately
    it’s driving me crazy so any assistance is very much appreciated.

    Responder

  25. Hi! I know this is kinda off topic nevertheless I’d figured I’d ask.
    Would you be interested in exchanging links or maybe guest authoring
    a blog post or vice-versa? My website discusses a lot of the same topics
    as yours and I believe we could greatly benefit from each
    other. If you’re interested feel free to shoot me an e-mail.

    I look forward to hearing from you! Excellent blog by the way!

    Responder

  26. Heya i am for the primary time here. I came across this board and I find It truly helpful & it helped me out a lot.
    I’m hoping to give one thing back and aid others like you helped me.

    Responder

  27. I’ve been browsing on-line greater than three hours as of late, but
    I never found any fascinating article like yours.

    It is pretty value enough for me. In my opinion, if all webmasters and bloggers made just right content as you did, the
    internet shall be much more helpful than ever before.

    Responder

  28. Hey this is somewhat of off topic but I was wondering if blogs use WYSIWYG editors or if you have to manually code
    with HTML. I’m starting a blog soon but have no coding experience so I wanted to get guidance from someone with
    experience. Any help would be greatly appreciated!

    Responder

  31. Do you have a spam issue on this blog; I also am a blogger, and I was wanting to know your situation; many of us have created some nice procedures and we are looking
    to trade solutions with others, why not shoot me an email if interested.

    Responder

  38. of course like your website however you have to test the spelling on several of
    your posts. Several of them are rife with spelling problems and I to find it very troublesome to
    inform the truth on the other hand I’ll certainly come again again.

    Responder

  40. Wonderful blog! Do you have any hints for aspiring writers?
    I’m planning to start my own site soon but I’m a little lost on everything.
    Would you propose starting with a free platform like WordPress or go for a paid option? There are so many choices out there that I’m totally confused ..
    Any tips? Many thanks!

    Responder

  41. I’m really enjoying the theme/design of your site. Do you ever run into any internet browser compatibility problems?
    A few of my blog readers have complained about my website not working correctly in Explorer but looks great in Safari.
    Do you have any tips to help fix this problem?

    Responder

  44. I do not know whether it’s just me or if everyone else encountering problems with
    your site. It looks like some of the text in your content are running off the screen.
    Can someone else please provide feedback and let me know if this is
    happening to them as well? This may be a problem with my internet browser because I’ve had this happen previously.
    Kudos

    Responder

  47. of course like your web-site however you need to take a look at
    the spelling on quite a few of your posts. Several of them are
    rife with spelling issues and I to find it very
    troublesome to inform the truth nevertheless I will
    definitely come again again.

    Responder

  52. Simply desire to say your article is as astounding. The clearness
    on your submit is simply excellent and that i can suppose you are a professional on this subject.
    Well along with your permission let me to seize your feed
    to keep up to date with imminent post. Thanks one million and please keep up
    the gratifying work.

    Responder

  53. I’m really impressed with your writing skills and also with the layout on your blog.
    Is this a paid theme or did you modify it yourself? Anyway keep up the excellent quality writing, it’s rare to see a great blog like this one these days.

    Responder

  54. Right here is the perfect website for anybody who wishes
    to find out about this topic. You know a whole lot its almost hard to argue with
    you (not that I personally will need to…HaHa). You certainly put a new spin on a subject which has been written about
    for a long time. Wonderful stuff, just excellent!

    Responder

  56. Today, I went to the beach front with my kids.
    I found a sea shell and gave it to my 4 year old daughter and said “You can hear the ocean if you put this to your ear.” She put the shell to her ear and screamed.
    There was a hermit crab inside and it pinched her ear.
    She never wants to go back! LoL I know this is completely off topic but I had to tell someone!

    Responder

Deja un comentario

Tu dirección de correo electrónico no será publicada. Los campos necesarios están marcados *

CAPTCHA

*

Puedes usar las siguientes etiquetas y atributos HTML: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>