Envían a la cárcel a otro militar por quiebra de la ECE

El juez de Instrucción en lo Penal, Ricardo Montalván, determinó la detención preventiva del teniente coronel del Ejército, Abel Villarroel, en el penal de Patacamaya acusado de tres delitos: incumplimiento de deberes, peculado y malversación, según informó este lunes el fiscal Juan Carlos Soria.

El uniformado es acusado de incumplimiento en la ejecución de una obra, de la quebrada Empresa de Construcciones del Ejercito (ECE), que causó un daño económico al Estado de 12 millones de bolivianos.

“El proyecto los lotes, es una Planta de Gas Río Grande que es un contrato suscrito con YPFB, el monto global del contrato como tal eran 294 millones de bolivianos, de los cuales habría un anticipo de 38 millones, de los que 12 millones habría recibido el señor Villarroel”, dijo el fiscal.

Los proyectos en cuestión son seis sin embargo Villarroel solo está involucrado en uno ya que en su gestión como gerente general de la ECE recibió el desembolso de un proyecto.

“La mala administración económica y financiera, y de ejecución de la Empresa de Construcciones del Ejército ha permitido establecer los fundamentos que se ha expuesto en la audiencia para determinar esta detención preventiva”, aseveró.

“La ejecución física de estos proyectos y de este proyecto en particular es baja, en consideración al compromiso del contrato asumido, en todo caso de pronto la mala administración, la falta de descargos por parte del señor Villarroel que pueda desvirtuar no solamente su participación o autoría, no se ha adjuntado al cuaderno de investigaciones”, acotó.

Por la quiebra de la ECE están implicados otros uniformados como el coronel Nikita Germán Apaza y Jorge Gambarte que están en San Pedro de La Paz, además del coronel Rolando del Villar Encinas que tiene detención domiciliaria.

