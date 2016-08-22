Insulza pide primero respeto para Chile

El agente de Chile ante la Corte Internacional de Justicia de La Haya, José Miguel Insulza, respondió las insinuaciones del presidente Evo Morales y le pidió primero respeto a Chile, para después hablar de diálogo.
“A Chile primero se le respeta y después se pide diálogo”, escribió Insulza en su cuenta de Twitter en respuesta a conceptos que Morales emitió mediante la misma vía el pasado domingo.
Morales público en su cuenta de Twitter que: “Si el hermano Insulza reconoce que hay temas pendientes entre Bolivia y Chile ¿por qué no acepta el diálogo con el Presidente Evo?”.
Agregó que “¿Será que no tienen argumentos para resolver temas pendientes, o será que nunca quieren resolver temas históricos? ¿O será que el hermano Insulza quiere dialogar de presidente a presidente y no como agente?
Insulza afirmó este lunes que “he dicho que estoy disponible, pero no he dicho que proclamo mi candidatura”, en referencia a la posibilidad de pugnar por la presidencia de Chile. “Estoy dispuesto a competir con cualquiera, si mi partido y yo creen que hago una diferencia”
“Si yo decido desempeñar otra función tendré que distinguir entre mi función actual y la otra, tendré que elegir. Pero el hecho de que diga que me seguiré dedicando a la política, no me inhibe para desempeñar ninguna actividad relevante en el país”, agregó Insulza.
El Agente chileno es uno de los precandidatos a ser el representante del frente Nueva Mayoría, que actualmente gobierna el país transandino para la presidencia. Las elecciones en Chile serán en 2017.
LA PAZ/Fides
