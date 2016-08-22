Fecha de publicación: Lunes 22 de agosto de 2016 -- 11:42

Insulza pide primero respeto para Chile

José Miguel Insulza agente de Chile ante La Haya.

José Miguel Insulza agente de Chile ante La Haya.

El agente de Chile ante la Corte Internacional de Justicia de La Haya, José Miguel Insulza, respondió las insinuaciones del presidente Evo Morales y le pidió primero respeto a Chile, para después hablar de diálogo.

“A Chile primero se le respeta y después se pide diálogo”, escribió Insulza en su cuenta de Twitter en respuesta a conceptos que Morales emitió mediante la misma vía el pasado domingo.

Morales público en su cuenta de Twitter que: “Si el hermano Insulza reconoce que hay temas pendientes entre Bolivia y Chile ¿por qué no acepta el diálogo con el Presidente Evo?”.

Agregó que “¿Será que no tienen argumentos para resolver temas pendientes, o será que nunca quieren resolver temas históricos? ¿O será que el hermano Insulza quiere dialogar de presidente a presidente y no como agente?

Insulza afirmó este lunes que “he dicho que estoy disponible, pero no he dicho que proclamo mi candidatura”, en referencia a la posibilidad de pugnar por la presidencia de Chile. “Estoy dispuesto a competir con cualquiera, si mi partido y yo creen que hago una diferencia”

“Si yo decido desempeñar otra función tendré que distinguir entre mi función actual y la otra, tendré que elegir. Pero el hecho de que diga que me seguiré dedicando a la política, no me inhibe para desempeñar ninguna actividad relevante en el país”, agregó Insulza.

El Agente chileno es uno de los precandidatos a ser el representante del frente Nueva Mayoría, que actualmente gobierna el país transandino para la presidencia. Las elecciones en Chile serán en 2017.

LA PAZ/Fides

37 comments on “Insulza pide primero respeto para Chile

  1. I’ve been exploring for a little for any high quality articles
    or blog posts on this kind of space . Exploring
    in Yahoo I eventually stumbled upon this web site.
    Reading this info So i’m happy to exhibit that I’ve a very excellent uncanny feeling I
    found out just what I needed. I so much for sure will make certain to do not disregard this site and give it a glance regularly.

    Responder

  3. Excellent beat ! I would like to apprentice while you amend your web
    site, how could i subscribe for a blog site? The account aided me a acceptable deal.
    I had been a little bit acquainted of this your broadcast provided bright clear idea

    Responder

  4. Thank you, I’ve just been searching for info about this subject for ages and yours is the best I have came
    upon so far. But, what in regards to the conclusion? Are
    you certain in regards to the source?

    Responder

  7. It’s actually a cool and useful piece of information. I’m glad that you shared this useful info with us.
    Please stay us informed like this. Thanks for sharing.

    Responder

  10. Very great post. I simply stumbled upon your blog and wanted to say that I’ve truly loved browsing your weblog
    posts. In any case I will be subscribing on your rss feed and I hope you
    write once more very soon!

    Responder

  11. Great beat ! I would like to apprentice at the same time as you amend your
    site, how could i subscribe for a blog website?
    The account helped me a acceptable deal. I were tiny bit familiar of
    this your broadcast offered vivid clear concept

    Responder

  12. You actually make it seem so easy with your presentation but I find this matter to be actually something which I think I would
    never understand. It seems too complicated and very broad for me.
    I am looking forward for your next post, I’ll try to get the hang of it!

    Responder

  18. Hello there! This post couldn’t be written any better! Reading through
    this article reminds me of my previous roommate!
    He always kept preaching about this. I am going to send this post to him.

    Fairly certain he will have a very good read. I appreciate you
    for sharing!

    Responder

  20. Hey! I know this is kinda off topic however , I’d figured I’d ask.

    Would you be interested in exchanging links or maybe guest authoring a blog
    article or vice-versa? My blog discusses a lot of the same subjects as yours and I feel we could greatly benefit from each
    other. If you are interested feel free to send me an e-mail.

    I look forward to hearing from you! Superb blog by the way!

    Responder

  22. This is the perfect blog for anyone who really wants to
    understand this topic. You know so much its almost tough to argue with you (not that I actually would want to…HaHa).
    You definitely put a new spin on a subject that’s been written about for decades.
    Excellent stuff, just great!

    Responder

  23. You actually make it appear so easy along with your presentation however I find this matter to
    be really one thing that I feel I would never understand. It kind of feels too complex and very wide for me.
    I’m having a look forward on your subsequent submit, I’ll attempt to
    get the hold of it!

    Responder

  26. Someone essentially help to make severely articles I’d state.
    This is the first time I frequented your web page and so far?
    I surprised with the research you made to create this actual
    publish amazing. Fantastic activity!

    Responder

  34. I loved as much as you’ll receive carried out right
    here. The sketch is tasteful, your authored material stylish.
    nonetheless, you command get bought an edginess over that you wish be delivering the following.
    unwell unquestionably come further formerly again as exactly the same nearly a lot often inside
    case you shield this increase.

    Responder

  36. Howdy this is kind of of off topic but I was
    wanting to know if blogs use WYSIWYG editors or if you have
    to manually code with HTML. I’m starting a blog soon but have
    no coding skills so I wanted to get guidance from someone with experience.
    Any help would be enormously appreciated!

    Responder

  37. Awesome site you have here but I was curious about if you knew of any forums
    that cover the same topics discussed in this article?
    I’d really love to be a part of community where I can get feed-back from other experienced individuals that share the same interest.
    If you have any recommendations, please let me know.

    Thank you!

    Responder

Deja un comentario

Tu dirección de correo electrónico no será publicada. Los campos necesarios están marcados *

CAPTCHA

*

Puedes usar las siguientes etiquetas y atributos HTML: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>