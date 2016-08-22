Fecha de publicación: Lunes 22 de agosto de 2016 -- 11:30

Productores lecheros denuncian pérdida de Bs 5 millones mensuales

Producción de leche. (Internet)

Los productores de leche de Cochabamba denunciaron este lunes que al momento están trabajando a pérdida mensual de al menos cinco millones de bolivianos, por diferentes factores como la baja en el precio, la sobre producción y el incremento en el costo de los insumos.

“Estamos hablando, sólo en el departamento de Cochabamba, de más de 5 millones de bolivianos mensuales que sería una pérdida directa a lo que corresponde el tema del departamento de Cochabamba. Hay que tomar en cuenta que las pérdida se están dando tanto en Oruro como en La Paz”, explicó el presidente de la Federación de Productores de Leche, Yasmani Medrano.

Según el dirigente esta pérdida en el sector productor lechero no solo se estaría dando en Cochabamba sino a nivel nacional. El incremento de los insumos es algo que preocupa al sector.

“En este momento sí (estamos trabajando a pérdida), además con el tema de los domingos y con el excedente que nos ha proporcionado de 1.40 boliviano, con lo que ahora el incremento de los insumos que ha subido por las nubes en el oriente boliviano nosotros estamos trabajando a perdida en este momento porque la estructura de costos de nosotros ya no se adecúa y la industria continúa con su política de querer achicar más al productor lechero”, dijo.

COCHABAMBA/Fides

