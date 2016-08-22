Productores lecheros denuncian pérdida de Bs 5 millones mensuales

Los productores de leche de Cochabamba denunciaron este lunes que al momento están trabajando a pérdida mensual de al menos cinco millones de bolivianos, por diferentes factores como la baja en el precio, la sobre producción y el incremento en el costo de los insumos.
“Estamos hablando, sólo en el departamento de Cochabamba, de más de 5 millones de bolivianos mensuales que sería una pérdida directa a lo que corresponde el tema del departamento de Cochabamba. Hay que tomar en cuenta que las pérdida se están dando tanto en Oruro como en La Paz”, explicó el presidente de la Federación de Productores de Leche, Yasmani Medrano.
Según el dirigente esta pérdida en el sector productor lechero no solo se estaría dando en Cochabamba sino a nivel nacional. El incremento de los insumos es algo que preocupa al sector.
“En este momento sí (estamos trabajando a pérdida), además con el tema de los domingos y con el excedente que nos ha proporcionado de 1.40 boliviano, con lo que ahora el incremento de los insumos que ha subido por las nubes en el oriente boliviano nosotros estamos trabajando a perdida en este momento porque la estructura de costos de nosotros ya no se adecúa y la industria continúa con su política de querer achicar más al productor lechero”, dijo.
COCHABAMBA/Fides
Quality posts is the key to invite the people to pay a visit the web site, that’s what this web page is providing.
I do trust all of the ideas you have presented to your post.
They are very convincing and can certainly work. Nonetheless, the posts are too short for novices.
Could you please lengthen them a little from subsequent time?
Thanks for the post.
It’s hard to come by experienced people in this particular topic, but
you sound like you know what you’re talking about! Thanks
Heya! I realize this is sort of off-topic but I needed to ask.
Does managing a well-established blog like yours take a
large amount of work? I am brand new to running a blog but I do write in my
journal everyday. I’d like to start a blog so I can share my own experience
and feelings online. Please let me know if you have
any recommendations or tips for brand new aspiring
bloggers. Appreciate it!
For latest news you have to pay a visit internet and on web I found this website as a finest
web page for most recent updates.
Pretty part of content. I simply stumbled upon your site and in accession capital to claim that I get actually loved account
your blog posts. Anyway I will be subscribing for your feeds or even I achievement
you access constantly rapidly.
Pretty nice post. I simply stumbled upon your blog and
wanted to mention that I have truly enjoyed browsing your blog posts.
In any case I’ll be subscribing on your rss feed and I’m hoping you write again very soon!
Heya i am for the primary time here. I came across this board and I to find It really
helpful & it helped me out a lot. I’m hoping to present
something back and help others like you aided me.
If some one wants expert view regarding running a blog then i propose him/her
to pay a quick visit this website, Keep up the good job.
I know this web site presents quality based content and
extra data, is there any other web site which
offers such information in quality?
Write more, thats all I have to say. Literally, it seems as though you relied
on the video to make your point. You definitely know what youre
talking about, why waste your intelligence on just posting
videos to your site when you could be giving us something enlightening to read?
I loved as much as you’ll receive carried out right here.
The sketch is attractive, your authored material stylish.
nonetheless, you command get got an edginess over that you wish be delivering the following.
unwell unquestionably come further formerly
again since exactly the same nearly very often inside case you shield this hike.
Hi there everyone, it’s my first visit at this web site, and post is truly fruitful in support of me,
keep up posting these posts.
I absolutely love your website.. Excellent colors & theme.
Did you create this website yourself? Please
reply back as I’m looking to create my own personal site and want to find out where you got this from or what
the theme is called. Many thanks!
This piece of writing offers clear idea for the new people of blogging, that in fact how to do blogging.
Hi there, of course this post is truly good and I have
learned lot of things from it concerning blogging.
thanks.
At this time it appears like BlogEngine is the preferred blogging platform out there right now.
(from what I’ve read) Is that what you are using on your blog?
I was suggested this web site by my cousin. I’m not sure whether this post is written by him as no one else know such detailed about my difficulty.
You are amazing! Thanks!
Hey there just wanted to give you a brief heads up and let you know a few of the images aren’t loading correctly.
I’m not sure why but I think its a linking issue. I’ve tried it in two different internet browsers and both
show the same results.
Thankfulness to my father who informed me about this weblog, this webpage is genuinely
awesome.
An interesting discussion is worth comment. I think that you should
publish more about this subject, it might not be a taboo subject but usually people don’t speak about such issues.
To the next! All the best!!
Thanks for sharing your thoughts. I truly appreciate your efforts and
I am waiting for your next write ups thank you once
again.
Hello there I am so thrilled I found your webpage, I really found you by mistake, while I
was looking on Digg for something else, Anyways I am here now and would just
like to say thank you for a incredible post and a all round interesting blog (I also love the theme/design), I don’t have time to go through it all at the minute but I have book-marked
it and also added your RSS feeds, so when I have time I will be back to read
much more, Please do keep up the superb job.
You made some decent points there. I checked on the internet for more information about the issue and found
most individuals will go along with your views on this web site.
It’s going to be ending of mine day, but before ending I am reading this fantastic paragraph to improve
my know-how.
Hi my friend! I want to say that this article is awesome, great written and include almost all important infos.
I’d like to see more posts like this .
Good article! We will be linking to this particularly great content on our website.
Keep up the great writing.
Hi to every body, it’s my first pay a visit of this blog; this webpage contains awesome
and in fact fine stuff for visitors.
Thank you for another informative site. Where else could I am getting that kind of info written in such a perfect manner?
I have a project that I’m just now running on, and I have been at the glance out for such
information.
Hey would you mind letting me know which web host you’re working with?
I’ve loaded your blog in 3 different browsers and I must say this blog loads a lot
quicker then most. Can you recommend a good hosting provider
at a honest price? Cheers, I appreciate it!
Your method of telling all in this article is truly fastidious, every one can effortlessly be aware of it, Thanks a lot.
Howdy! I could have sworn I’ve visited this site before but after
looking at many of the articles I realized it’s
new to me. Anyhow, I’m definitely happy I found it and
I’ll be bookmarking it and checking back regularly!
I really like your blog.. very nice colors & theme.
Did you make this website yourself or did you hire someone to do it for you?
Plz respond as I’m looking to design my own blog and would like to know
where u got this from. thank you
Genuinely no matter if someone doesn’t be aware of after that its up
to other visitors that they will assist, so
here it takes place.
This site really has all of the info I needed about this subject and didn’t know who to
ask.
Hi there! I could have sworn I’ve been to this
website before but after browsing through some of the post I realized it’s new
to me. Nonetheless, I’m definitely happy I found it and I’ll be
bookmarking and checking back frequently!
Thanks for sharing your thoughts on credit card offers.
Regards
I used to be suggested this website through my cousin. I am no longer positive whether or not
this put up is written by means of him as nobody else know such unique about my trouble.
You are amazing! Thank you!
It’s wonderful that you are getting thoughts from this paragraph as well as from our dialogue made here.
online accutane forum [url=http://amox1.xyz/cheap-amoxil-tablets.php]Cheap Amoxil Tablets[/url] Achat Cytotec Sur Internet Kamagra Oferta [url=http://buylevi.xyz/levitra-for-cheap.php]Levitra For Cheap[/url] Viagra Sans Ordonnance Lexapro Online No Rx [url=http://doxyc.xyz/doxycycline-for-sale.php]Doxycycline For Sale[/url] Amoxicillin 500 Mg Breastfeeding Cheap Priligy Dapoxetine [url=http://kama1.xyz/buy-kamagra-usa.php]Buy Kamagra Usa[/url] Venta De Viagra Para Hombres Zithromax Aman Untuk Ibu Hamil [url=http://amoxi.xyz/purchase-amoxil.php]Purchase Amoxil[/url] Buy Brand Viagra Us Cialis 20 Mg Prezzo In Farmacia [url=http://5553pill.xyz/vibramycin-online.php]Vibramycin Online[/url] Real Free Shipping Stendra Tablets Worldwide Next Day Delivery Comment Faire Pour Obtenir Dapoxetine [url=http://buystrat.xyz/strattera-free-trial.php]Strattera Free Trial[/url] How Many Days Amoxicillin Cat buy accutane ireland [url=http://buynolva.xyz/ordering-nolvadex-online.php]Ordering Nolvadex Online[/url] Acheter Cialis Internet Forum Cialis 10 Ou 20 Mg [url=http://buystrat.xyz/generic-strattera-online.php]Generic Strattera Online[/url] Commander Cytotec
Greetings! I’ve been reading your web site for some time now and finally got the bravery to
go ahead and give you a shout out from Dallas Texas! Just wanted to tell you keep up the excellent work!
Hello, i think that i saw you visited my web site so i came to “return the favor”.I’m attempting to find things to improve my web site!I suppose its ok to use some
of your ideas!!
Hello! Quick question that’s completely off topic. Do you know how to make your site
mobile friendly? My site looks weird when browsing from my apple
iphone. I’m trying to find a template or plugin that might be able to correct this problem.
If you have any suggestions, please share.
Appreciate it!
My brother recommended I might like this web site.
He was entirely right. This post truly made my day. You can not
imagine simply how much time I had spent for this info!
Thanks!
Thank you, I have recently been searching for information about this topic
for a while and yours is the greatest I’ve discovered so far.
But, what concerning the conclusion? Are you sure about
the supply?
Hello very nice website!! Guy .. Beautiful ..
Wonderful .. I’ll bookmark your blog and take the
feeds also? I am glad to seek out so many useful info right here within the submit, we’d like work out extra strategies on this regard, thanks for sharing.
. . . . .
Hey there, I think your website might be having browser compatibility issues.
When I look at your website in Ie, it looks fine but when opening in Internet Explorer, it has some overlapping.
I just wanted to give you a quick heads up! Other then that, excellent blog!
Hello would you mind letting me know which web host you’re utilizing?
I’ve loaded your blog in 3 different browsers and I must say this blog loads a lot faster then most.
Can you suggest a good hosting provider at a reasonable price?
Cheers, I appreciate it!
Great blog! Is your theme custom made or did you download it from somewhere?
A design like yours with a few simple adjustements would really make my blog shine.
Please let me know where you got your design. Thank you
Sildenafil 50 Mg In Uk [url=http://furos.xyz/order-lasix-online.php]Order Lasix Online[/url] Finasteride Without Prescription Buy Propecia Amoxicillin Instructions [url=http://generic-kamagra-cheap.kamagpills.com]Generic Kamagra Cheap[/url] Buy Orlistat Prescription Cephalexin 500 Mg Information [url=http://buykama.xyz/kamagra-pills.php]Kamagra Pills[/url] Secure Pyridium Amex Cash On Delivery Fedex Shipping Acheter Phenergan [url=http://cial1.xyz/cheapest-cialis-online.php]Cheapest Cialis Online[/url] Keflex Rubber Expansion Joints Direct No Rx Doryx Online Cash Delivery [url=http://al7.xyz]Buy Xenical[/url] Acheter Cialis Sur Internet Avis Purchase No Prescription Flagyl Pharmacy [url=http://buyac.xyz/purchase-accutane.php]Purchase Accutane[/url] Peut On Avoir Du Viagra Sans Ordonnance Il Cialis Migliora [url=http://sildenaf.xyz/viagra-alternative.php]Viagra Alternative[/url] Dapoxetina Australia Levitra Wann Einnehmen [url=http://newisotretinoin.com/buy-amnesteem.php]Buy Amnesteem[/url] Cialis Giornaliero Prezzo
Visa Gift Card For On Line Ciallas [url=http://priligy-online-buy.prilipills.com]Priligy Online Buy[/url] Safe Generic Propecia Finasteride Viagra Soft For Sale On The Internet [url=http://antab1.xyz/disulfiram-online.php]Disulfiram Online[/url] Kgr 100 Kamagra Allergic To Penicillin Amoxil [url=http://sildenafil-20mg.viapill.com]Sildenafil 20mg[/url] Cialis In Niederlande Raloxifene [url=http://cialbuy.com]cialis[/url] Cialis E Vino Buy Viagra No Rx [url=http://probuy1.xyz/prozac-order.php]Prozac Order[/url] Priligy Works Buying Viagra And Ciallis [url=http://buyzithro.xyz/zithromax-dose.php]Zithromax Dose[/url] Pentoxifylline To Buy Amoxicillin Alcohol Interaction [url=http://bestindonline.xyz/online-propranolol.php]Online Propranolol[/url] No Prescription For Fluconazole 150 Mg Viagra Natural [url=http://propeus.xyz/acheter-propecia.php]Acheter Propecia[/url] Viagra Generika Billig Cheap Viagra .Can 400mg [url=http://buylevitraeufast.com/levitra-low-cost.php]Levitra Low Cost[/url] Stendra Medication With Free Shipping Next Day Without Dr Approval Viagra Serve La Ricetta [url=http://nolvadex.ccrpdc.com/best-nolvadex.php]Best Nolvadex[/url] Levitra Gebraucht Get My Canadian Drugs [url=http://dprixe.com]viagra[/url] Welts Develop While Taking Keflex Buy Seasonique Without A Prescription [url=http://cial5mg.xyz/order-cialis-online-usa.php]Order Cialis Online Usa[/url] Priligy Generico In Farmacia News Dapoxetina Comprare [url=http://doxyc.xyz/doxycycline-online.php]Doxycycline Online[/url] Cephalexin Sulfa Drug Valtrex 500mg Online [url=http://cyto1.xyz/order-cytotec-online.php]Order Cytotec Online[/url] Achat Viagra Vrai Cheapeast direct isotretinoin order in internet [url=http://cial5mg.xyz/cialis-to-buy.php]Cialis To Buy[/url] Prix Viagra En Pharmacie Negozi Levitra On Line [url=http://sildenaf.xyz/best-viagra-online.php]Best Viagra Online[/url] Buy Metformin Without Prescription Generique Propecia 2011 [url=http://mail-order-viagra.via100mg.com]Mail Order Viagra[/url] Viagra Generico Italia Farmacia Amoxicillin Age Weight Restrictions [url=http://antabusa.xyz/antabuse-online-cheap.php]Antabuse Online Cheap[/url] Peut On Acheter Du Viagra En Pharmacie Sans Ordonnance Viagra Uso Mujeres [url=http://viag1.xyz/viagra-cheap-online.php]Viagra Cheap Online[/url] Unterschied Viagra Cialis Levitra Priligy Haltbarkeit [url=http://antabusa.xyz/how-to-buy-antabuse.php]How To Buy Antabuse[/url] On Line Meds Cheapest Viagra Soft 100 Mg [url=http://priligy-dapoxetine-forum.prilipills.com]Priligy Dapoxetine Forum[/url] Wirkung Viagra Samenerguss Viagra Probe Kaufen [url=http://buyzithro.xyz/best-generic-zithromax.php]Best Generic Zithromax[/url] Cephalexin 250 Mg Price Generic Viagra Uk Europe [url=http://cial1.xyz/low-cost-cialis-online.php]Low Cost Cialis Online[/url] Generique Kamagra Cialis Honcode [url=http://where-to-buy-cialis.cial5mg.com]Where To Buy Cialis[/url] Amoxicillin Make A Full Dose Viagra Sale Online [url=http://buyzithro.xyz/buy-zithromax-online-us.php]Buy Zithromax Online Us[/url] Cephalexin Vaginal Bacteria Acheter Amoxil Pharmacie [url=http://amoxi.xyz/amoxicillin-pill.php]Amoxicillin Pill[/url] Cialis Y Losartan Forum Cialis 20mg [url=http://viaprices.com]viagra online[/url] On Line Pharmacy No Prescription Needed Zithromax Diarrhea Treatment [url=http://newisotretinoin.com/accutane-60mg.php]Accutane 60mg[/url] Canadianphamarcy24 Onlinepharmacy Echeck [url=http://buystrat.xyz/fast-delivery-strattera.php]Fast Delivery Strattera[/url] Cheap Levitra No Prescription Azithromycin For Sale Online [url=http://buyac.xyz/isotretinoin-accutane.php]Isotretinoin Accutane[/url] Generic Propecia Tablets Kamagra 50 Gel Oral [url=http://buyac.xyz/buy-eratin.php]Buy Eratin[/url] Doryx Alti Amoxicillin Dosage Cats [url=http://viacheap.com]viagra[/url] Tomar Viagra O Cialis Fastest Levitra Home Delivery [url=http://buyal.xyz/alli-on-sale-now.php]Alli On Sale Now[/url] Buy Cheap Zithromax Clomid Pharmacie [url=http://buyac.xyz/accutane-isotretinoin.php]Accutane Isotretinoin[/url] Isotretinoin secure ordering overseas Prilosec [url=http://buyac.xyz/accutane-antibiotics.php]Accutane Antibiotics[/url] Keflex Equivalent In Belize Meilleure Facon De Prendre Priligy [url=http://furos.xyz/order-lasix-onlines.php]Order Lasix Onlines[/url] Viamedic. Com Viagra Y Epilepsia [url=http://cial1.xyz/mail-order-cialis.php]Mail Order Cialis[/url] Buy Orlistat 120mg Malaysia Buy Celebrex With No Prescription [url=http://levi1.xyz/levitra-brand-name.php]Levitra Brand Name[/url] Amoxicillin While Canine Nursing Will Propecia Work Forever Regrow Hair [url=http://low-cost-levitra.levitab.com]Low Cost Levitra[/url] Cialis 20 Mg 8 Comprimidos Prix Cialis Suisse [url=http://buystrat.xyz/generic-strattera.php]Generic Strattera[/url] Propecia Lower Amount Prix Xenical 120 [url=http://doxyc.xyz/doxycycline.php]Doxycycline[/url] Canadian Pharmacy Doxycycline Buy Estrace Online Uk [url=http://amox1.xyz/amoxil-online-online.php]Amoxil Online Online[/url] Herbal Alternative Propecia Pharmacies Outside Usa [url=http://leviusa.com]cheapest generic levitra no pres[/url] Prix Du Viagra En Tunisie Viagra Vendita Online In Italia [url=http://strat1.xyz/strattera.php]Strattera[/url] Buy Zithromax Suspension Cialis Es Efectivo [url=http://cheap-viagra-overnight.viapill.com]Cheap Viagra Overnight[/url] Ph And Amoxicillin Cialis Honcode [url=http://doxyc.xyz/generic-doxycycline.php]Generic Doxycycline[/url] Where To Buy Flagyl Us Injection Lioresal Intrathecal [url=http://viag1.xyz/generic-sildenafil.php]Generic Sildenafil[/url] Cialis Dosage 20mg Cialis Andorra Online [url=http://las1.xyz/lasix-pills-online.php]Lasix Pills Online[/url] Baclofene Pharmacie En Ligne Viagra Oral [url=http://cial5mg.xyz/canadian-cheap-cialis.php]Canadian Cheap Cialis[/url] Buy Female Viagra Online India
Pretty! This was an extremely wonderful article.
Thanks for providing this information.
What’s up, its fastidious paragraph concerning media print, we all be aware of media is a impressive source of facts.