Papeles de Panamá: 130 MM de dólares salieron de Bolivia

El diputado Manuel Canelas, presidente de la Comisión Especial Mixta de Investigación de los “Papeles de Panamá”, informó que en los últimos 11 meses, alrededor de 130 millones de dólares fueron transferidos a países considerados como “paraísos fiscales”.
Tras la exposición del presidente del Banco Central de Bolivia (BCB), Marcelo Zabalaga, ante los componentes de la Comisión sobre los “paraísos fiscales” y luego de mostrar datos relacionados a las transferencias de capitales que se realizan al exterior, Canelas señaló que Luxemburgo es uno de los países destinatarios de los envíos desde Bolivia, país con el que ni siquiera existen relaciones comerciales fluidas.
“Seguiremos viendo cuántos recursos se han estado transfiriendo a este país sin especificar el motivo de la transacción, más aun sabiendo que con Luxemburgo nuestra relación comercial no es muy densa; es casi inexistente, pero resulta que en el último año se enviaron muchos capitales allí”, sostuvo.
Citó también a Suiza y Panamá como países destinatarios de capitales bolivianos. Ambas naciones son parte de muchas listas de “paraísos fiscales”, adonde se envían recursos sin declarar las razones de los depósitos.
“El presidente del BCB, Marcelo Zabalaga, nos mostró un cuadro del último año con el destino de capitales que salen de Bolivia, donde la gente que envía dinero a estos países no dice si lo hace por un pago o por una relación comercial, simplemente no aclaran el motivo de esa transferencia”, explicó Canelas.
Finalmente, en referencia a los “paraísos fiscales” sostuvo que Bolivia debe dotarse con una mejor normativa para hacerle frente a un tema que históricamente en nuestro país no ha sido conceptualizado como problema.
La PAZ/Con datos de Diputados
