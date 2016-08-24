El Gobierno asegura que en Bolivia “el 95.6% está empleado”

El viceministro de Presupuesto y Contabilidad Fiscal del Ministerio de Economía, Jaime Durán, aseguró este miércoles en el programa El Café de la Mañana de radio Fides que en el país sólo el 4.5 por ciento de la población económicamente activa está desempleado y que el 95.6 por ciento está empleado, según parámetros de la norma internacional.
Cuando se le consultó sobre la tasa de desempleo en el país, la autoridad dijo “el 4.5 por ciento es desempleado, el 95.6 está empleado”.
“Bajo la norma internacional de medición del empleo se dice que una personas está desempleada cuando en las últimas tres semanas ha estado buscando empleo y no lo ha conseguido, esa es la medición internacional del empleo”, explicó Durán.
También manifestó que el empleo puede tener diversas categorizaciones y dijo que en números redondos el empleo formal en el país es el 60 por ciento y el informal el 40 por ciento.
“En números gruesos, en Bolivia la relación es 60, 40. El 60 por ciento significa empleo formal y 40 por ciento informal, ahí nos damos cuenta respecto a las administradoras de fondos de pensiones que son la que aportan, ahora ese 40 por ciento no se trata de un pequeño número”, apuntó.
Indicó que son más o menos 2 millones de personas que aportan a la seguridad social de largo plazo.
Sin embargo, Durán reconoció que se debe trabajar más en la formalización del empleo y mejorar las condiciones del trabajo.
De acuerdo a los datos del INE, Bolivia tiene 10,02 millones de habitantes, de los cuales 7,8 millones están en edad de trabajar, 4,6 millones (59,4 por ciento) tienen empleo y 3,2 millones (40,6 por ciento) están calificados como económicamente inactiva.
LA PAZ/Fides
