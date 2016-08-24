Fecha de publicación: Miércoles 24 de agosto de 2016 -- 12:50

El Gobierno asegura que en Bolivia “el 95.6% está empleado”

20160824_102451_HDR[1]El viceministro de Presupuesto y Contabilidad Fiscal del Ministerio de Economía, Jaime Durán, aseguró este miércoles en el programa El Café de la Mañana de radio Fides que en el país sólo el 4.5 por ciento de la población económicamente activa está desempleado y  que el 95.6 por ciento está empleado, según parámetros de la norma internacional.

Cuando se le consultó sobre la tasa de desempleo en el país, la autoridad dijo “el 4.5 por ciento es desempleado, el 95.6 está empleado”.

“Bajo la norma internacional de medición del empleo se dice que una personas está desempleada cuando en las últimas tres semanas ha estado buscando empleo y no lo ha conseguido, esa es la medición internacional del empleo”, explicó Durán.

También manifestó que el empleo puede tener diversas categorizaciones y dijo que en números redondos el empleo formal en el país es el 60 por ciento y el informal el 40 por ciento.

“En números gruesos, en Bolivia la relación es 60, 40. El 60 por ciento significa empleo formal y 40 por ciento informal, ahí nos damos cuenta respecto a las administradoras de fondos de pensiones que son la que aportan, ahora ese 40 por ciento no se trata de un pequeño número”, apuntó.

Indicó que son más o menos 2 millones de personas que aportan a la seguridad social de largo plazo.

Sin embargo, Durán reconoció que se debe trabajar más en la formalización del empleo y mejorar las condiciones del trabajo.

De acuerdo a los datos del INE, Bolivia tiene 10,02 millones de habitantes, de los cuales 7,8 millones están en edad de trabajar, 4,6 millones (59,4 por ciento) tienen empleo y 3,2 millones (40,6 por ciento) están calificados como económicamente inactiva.

LA PAZ/Fides

,
23 comments on “El Gobierno asegura que en Bolivia “el 95.6% está empleado”

  2. It is the best time to make some plans for the future and it’s time to be happy.
    I have read this post and if I could I desire to suggest you few
    interesting things or tips. Perhaps you could write next articles referring to this article.
    I desire to read more things about it!

    Responder

  3. Hey I know this is off topic but I was wondering if you knew of any widgets
    I could add to my blog that automatically tweet my newest twitter updates.
    I’ve been looking for a plug-in like this for quite some time
    and was hoping maybe you would have some experience with something like this.
    Please let me know if you run into anything.
    I truly enjoy reading your blog and I look forward to your new updates.

    Responder

  6. Hello, i believe that i saw you visited my site so i came to
    return the choose?.I’m attempting to find issues to enhance my site!I guess
    its ok to make use of some of your ideas!!

    Responder

  9. Having read this I believed it was rather informative.
    I appreciate you spending some time and effort to put this
    article together. I once again find myself spending way too much time both reading and
    leaving comments. But so what, it was still worthwhile!

    Responder

  13. Write more, thats all I have to say. Literally, it seems as though you relied on the video to make your point.

    You definitely know what youre talking about, why waste your intelligence on just posting videos to your blog when you could be
    giving us something enlightening to read?

    Responder

  18. Howdy! I know this is kind of off topic but I was wondering which blog platform are you using for this website?
    I’m getting tired of WordPress because I’ve had issues with hackers and I’m
    looking at options for another platform. I would be
    awesome if you could point me in the direction of a good platform.

    Responder

Deja un comentario

Tu dirección de correo electrónico no será publicada. Los campos necesarios están marcados *

CAPTCHA

*

Puedes usar las siguientes etiquetas y atributos HTML: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>