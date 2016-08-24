Fecha de publicación: Miércoles 24 de agosto de 2016 -- 15:49

Fallece un cooperativista en enfrentamientos con la Policía

Cuerpo del cooperativista fallecido. (Fencomin)

Cuerpo del cooperativista fallecido. (Fencomin)

Cecilio Alanes dirigente de la Federación Nacional de Cooperativas Mineras (Fencomin) informó que Fermín Mamani Aspeti falleció la tarde del miércoles a causa de un disparo de arma de fuego cuando la Policía desbloqueaba en la zona de Sayari en la carretera Cochabamba – Oruro.

“Tenemos que comunicar que nuestro compañero Fermín Mamani Aspeti de la Cooperativa Minera Patacallani del distrito de Cochabamba falleció esta tarde a causa de un disparo de arma de fuego cerca al corazón”, indicó Alanes.

Según información que obtuvo Radio Fides el hecho ocurrió  a las 14.35 en el cruce Arque, Kilómetro 82, de la carretera Cochabamba – Oruro de aproximadamente 30 a 35 y con número de documento de identidad 8849939 CBBA.

También comunicó que Vladimir Zurita de la misma cooperativa también tiene una herida de bala y es atendido en la zona.

“Nosotros tenemos toda la intención de dialogar con el Gobierno, esta mañana viajó nuestro presidente (Carlos Mamani) junto al Defensor del Pueblo, para hablar y tratar de comenzar un diálogo, pero nos responden de esta manera con un muerto”, sostuvo el dirigente.

El dirigente dijo que los heridos de los enfrentamientos son atendidos en los bloqueos, porque tienen el temor de ser detenidos si son trasladados a un hospital en Oruro o Cochabamba.

También indicó que los piquetes de bloqueo se reúnen para determinar que medidas adoptaran después de conocer la muerte de uno de sus compañeros.

LA PAZ/Fides

 

 

