Gobierno denuncia que cooperativistas mineros buscaban una baja

El Ministerio de Gobierno acusó este miércoles a la Federación Nacional de Cooperativas Mineras de Bolivia (Fencomin) de buscar y provocar un muerto en el conflicto con las cooperativas del país. Además solicita el examen médico forense y pericia de balística para determinar las causas y autoría de la muerte de un cooperativista minero.
El ministro de Gobierno, Carlos Romero, advirtió mediante un comunicado de prensa “que según informes de Inteligencia, los cooperativistas mineros buscaban provocar una baja y habían logrado distribuir 10 fusiles máuser ayer en la noche entre los manifestantes, en la zona donde se registró ese hecho de sangre”.
La autoridad también recordó que el miércoles 10 de agosto, en los primeros días de bloqueo, la Policía secuestró de la mochila de un cooperativista una pistola calibre 22 con dispositivo de láser adaptado.
“El Ministerio de Gobierno rechaza de manera enfática las acusaciones políticas, temerarias e infundadas de la Federación Nacional de Cooperativas Mineras de Bolivia (FENCOMIN) que responsabilizan a esta Cartera de Estado de la lamentable muerte de un cooperativista minero por arma de fuego”, dice la nota.
También se acusa a los cooperativistas de estar armados y no así la policía, pues de acuerdo al Plan de Operaciones de la Policía Boliviana no contempla el uso de armas letales.
El Comando General de la institución del orden instruyó y verificó que se revisen las mochilas de todos los policías que participaron en los operativos de desbloqueo hasta certificar que no llevaban armas de fuego.
LA PAZ/Fides
