Fecha de publicación: Miércoles 24 de agosto de 2016 -- 10:58

Ministro de Minería afirma que cooperativistas avalaron la sindicalización

Ministro de Minería, César Navarro. (MM)

Ministro de Minería, César Navarro. (MM)

El ministro de Minería, César Navarro, dijo que dirigentes que     impulsan la movilización de los cooperativistas mineros en contra de la norma de sindicalización, entre otros aspectos, avalaron la elaboración de esa ley, mediante una resolución, en 2015.

“Cuando ellos nos están planteando su oposición a la incorporación de esa disposición transitoria única en la ley, están negando o rechazando de manera taxativa lo que ellos mismos han afirmado en su resolución”, dijo.

Navarro explicó que el pasado año dirigentes de Concobol y Fencomin firmaron una resolución que respaldó la redacción del artículo referido a la sindicalización y que establece con mucha claridad, “que se reconoce los sindicatos de las cooperativas, de servicios y de servicios públicos y de ninguna manera se está afectando a las cooperativas mineras productivas”, expresó.

Manifestó que extraña mucho que “tras firmar la resolución Albino García, expresidente de Fencomin, representante de las cooperativas mineras y hoy representante de Concobol y además por Fencomin y Concobol; ahora se esté diciendo exactamente lo contrario, de lo que ellos afirmaron el 29 de abril de 2015″.

La autoridad, citada en un boletín de prensa de su despacho, cuestionó que el sector pida la modificación del artículo 151 de la Ley Minera para que los contratos que firmen no pasen por la Asamblea Legislativa.

Explicó que por “definición principista” todos los contratos que tienen que ver con explotación de recursos naturales no renovables, tienen que ser aprobados y autorizados por la Asamblea Legislativa Plurinacional y el sector cooperativista, está pidiendo que se modifique ese artículo, y automáticamente los próximos contratos que firme la Autoridad Jurisdiccional Administrativa Minera (AJAM) con las cooperativas mineras, no serían aprobadas por la Asamblea Legislativa Plurinacional.

“Es decir, nos están pidiendo que violentemos la Constitución Política del Estado; modifiquemos la Ley de Minería para que las cooperativas gocen de un privilegio que no tiene el sector privado ni el Estado, porque esos contratos obligatoriamente por procedimiento, tiene que ser aprobados por la Asamblea Legislativa Plurinacional y eso realmente vulnera, principios y preceptos constitucionales”, fustigó.

Señaló que, incluso en el tema de la bancarización, es una resolución que ha sacado impuestos internos para que las cooperativas principalmente estañíferas, que venden sus concentrados de estaño a la Empresa Metalúrgica Vinto (EMV), puedan recibir remuneración por la internación de los concentrados, y para ello, tienen que tener una cuenta bancaria.

“Puede ser en el banco Unión o en cualquier banco privado, para que la EMV haga el depósito de manera directa a esa cuenta bancaria y los compañeros cooperativista no quieren tener esa cuenta bancaria”, puntualizó.

Especificó que algunas cooperativas si la tienen y otras no quieren abrir esas cuentas para que se pueda cancelar de los concentrados que los cooperativistas venden a la EMV.

“Porque esta es una decisión de impuestos internos, esto es para regularizar la presencia de empresas productivas que hacen una producción legal y comercialización legal y por lo tanto reciben una remuneración, producto de la internación que estamos desarrollando”, dijo.

LA PAZ/Con datos del Ministerio de Minerái

41 comments on “Ministro de Minería afirma que cooperativistas avalaron la sindicalización

  2. Excellent weblog right here! Additionally your website lots up very fast!
    What host are you using? Can I am getting your
    affiliate hyperlink on your host? I want my site loaded up as quickly as yours lol

    Responder

  6. magnificent put up, very informative. I’m wondering
    why the other specialists of this sector do not understand this.
    You must proceed your writing. I’m confident, you have a huge
    readers’ base already!

    Responder

  7. Wow that was strange. I just wrote an very long comment but after I clicked submit my comment didn’t show up.
    Grrrr… well I’m not writing all that over again. Anyhow, just
    wanted to say superb blog!

    Responder

  10. Wow, wonderful weblog format! How lengthy have you ever been running a blog for?
    you made running a blog look easy. The whole glance of your web site is magnificent,
    as neatly as the content!

    Responder

  12. That is really fascinating, You are an overly professional blogger.
    I have joined your feed and look ahead to searching for extra
    of your wonderful post. Also, I have shared your web site in my
    social networks

    Responder

  13. Great website. Lots of helpful information here.

    I’m sending it to some buddies ans also sharing in delicious.
    And certainly, thank you in your sweat!

    Responder

  15. Spot on with this write-up, I honestly believe this
    website needs much more attention. I’ll probably be back again to read
    through more, thanks for the advice!

    Responder

  16. Yesterday, while I was at work, my sister stole my apple ipad
    and tested to see if it can survive a 40 foot drop, just so she can be a youtube sensation. My apple
    ipad is now destroyed and she has 83 views. I know this is entirely off topic but
    I had to share it with someone!

    Responder

  17. This is the right site for everyone who really wants to find out
    about this topic. You know so much its almost hard to argue with you (not that I personally would want to…HaHa).
    You definitely put a new spin on a topic that’s been written about for years.

    Wonderful stuff, just wonderful!

    Responder

  19. Thanks for your personal marvelous posting! I seriously enjoyed
    reading it, you will be a great author.I will ensure that I bookmark your blog and will
    come back later in life. I want to encourage one to continue your great work, have a nice morning!

    Responder

  23. My partner and I absolutely love your blog and find the majority of your post’s to be just what I’m looking for.

    Would you offer guest writers to write content for you personally?
    I wouldn’t mind publishing a post or elaborating on a few of the subjects you write related to here.

    Again, awesome website!

    Responder

  24. Can I just say what a comfort to find an individual
    who really knows what they’re discussing over the internet.
    You definitely understand how to bring an issue to light and make it important.
    More and more people must check this out and understand this side of your story.
    I can’t believe you are not more popular because
    you certainly have the gift.

    Responder

  25. Write more, thats all I have to say. Literally, it seems as though you relied on the video to make your point.
    You definitely know what youre talking about, why throw away your intelligence on just posting videos to your site when you could be
    giving us something informative to read?

    Responder

  26. Hiya very cool web site!! Man .. Excellent .. Amazing ..
    I’ll bookmark your site and take the feeds also? I am happy
    to find so many useful info right here within the put up,
    we’d like work out extra strategies in this regard, thank you for sharing.

    . . . . .

    Responder

  34. Howdy! I could have sworn I’ve been to this site before but after browsing through some of
    the post I realized it’s new to me. Anyhow, I’m definitely delighted I
    found it and I’ll be bookmarking and checking
    back often!

    Responder

  36. Hi there! I’m at work surfing around your blog
    from my new iphone 4! Just wanted to say I love reading through your blog and look forward to all your posts!

    Keep up the excellent work!

    Responder

  37. Attractive section of content. I simply stumbled upon your website and in accession capital to say
    that I get in fact enjoyed account your weblog posts.
    Anyway I’ll be subscribing for your augment or even I success you
    get right of entry to persistently quickly.

    Responder

  38. You’re so awesome! I do not believe I’ve read something like this before.
    So wonderful to discover somebody with unique thoughts on this
    issue. Seriously.. many thanks for starting this up. This web site
    is something that’s needed on the internet, someone
    with a bit of originality!

    Responder

  39. Wonderful work! That is the type of information that should be shared around
    the internet. Shame on the search engines for now not positioning this submit upper!

    Come on over and talk over with my website . Thanks =)

    Responder

Deja un comentario

Tu dirección de correo electrónico no será publicada. Los campos necesarios están marcados *

CAPTCHA

*

Puedes usar las siguientes etiquetas y atributos HTML: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>