Ministro de Minería afirma que cooperativistas avalaron la sindicalización

El ministro de Minería, César Navarro, dijo que dirigentes que impulsan la movilización de los cooperativistas mineros en contra de la norma de sindicalización, entre otros aspectos, avalaron la elaboración de esa ley, mediante una resolución, en 2015.
“Cuando ellos nos están planteando su oposición a la incorporación de esa disposición transitoria única en la ley, están negando o rechazando de manera taxativa lo que ellos mismos han afirmado en su resolución”, dijo.
Navarro explicó que el pasado año dirigentes de Concobol y Fencomin firmaron una resolución que respaldó la redacción del artículo referido a la sindicalización y que establece con mucha claridad, “que se reconoce los sindicatos de las cooperativas, de servicios y de servicios públicos y de ninguna manera se está afectando a las cooperativas mineras productivas”, expresó.
Manifestó que extraña mucho que “tras firmar la resolución Albino García, expresidente de Fencomin, representante de las cooperativas mineras y hoy representante de Concobol y además por Fencomin y Concobol; ahora se esté diciendo exactamente lo contrario, de lo que ellos afirmaron el 29 de abril de 2015″.
La autoridad, citada en un boletín de prensa de su despacho, cuestionó que el sector pida la modificación del artículo 151 de la Ley Minera para que los contratos que firmen no pasen por la Asamblea Legislativa.
Explicó que por “definición principista” todos los contratos que tienen que ver con explotación de recursos naturales no renovables, tienen que ser aprobados y autorizados por la Asamblea Legislativa Plurinacional y el sector cooperativista, está pidiendo que se modifique ese artículo, y automáticamente los próximos contratos que firme la Autoridad Jurisdiccional Administrativa Minera (AJAM) con las cooperativas mineras, no serían aprobadas por la Asamblea Legislativa Plurinacional.
“Es decir, nos están pidiendo que violentemos la Constitución Política del Estado; modifiquemos la Ley de Minería para que las cooperativas gocen de un privilegio que no tiene el sector privado ni el Estado, porque esos contratos obligatoriamente por procedimiento, tiene que ser aprobados por la Asamblea Legislativa Plurinacional y eso realmente vulnera, principios y preceptos constitucionales”, fustigó.
Señaló que, incluso en el tema de la bancarización, es una resolución que ha sacado impuestos internos para que las cooperativas principalmente estañíferas, que venden sus concentrados de estaño a la Empresa Metalúrgica Vinto (EMV), puedan recibir remuneración por la internación de los concentrados, y para ello, tienen que tener una cuenta bancaria.
“Puede ser en el banco Unión o en cualquier banco privado, para que la EMV haga el depósito de manera directa a esa cuenta bancaria y los compañeros cooperativista no quieren tener esa cuenta bancaria”, puntualizó.
Especificó que algunas cooperativas si la tienen y otras no quieren abrir esas cuentas para que se pueda cancelar de los concentrados que los cooperativistas venden a la EMV.
“Porque esta es una decisión de impuestos internos, esto es para regularizar la presencia de empresas productivas que hacen una producción legal y comercialización legal y por lo tanto reciben una remuneración, producto de la internación que estamos desarrollando”, dijo.
LA PAZ/Con datos del Ministerio de Minerái
Hey there! Would you mind if I share your blog with my myspace group?
There’s a lot of folks that I think would really enjoy
your content. Please let me know. Many thanks
Excellent weblog right here! Additionally your website lots up very fast!
What host are you using? Can I am getting your
affiliate hyperlink on your host? I want my site loaded up as quickly as yours lol
Usually I don’t learn post on blogs, however I wouod like to say that this write-up very
compelled mme to tryy and do so! Yoour writing taste has been surprised me.
Thanks, quite great post.
Also visit my web-site … gifts For men
Good way of explaining, and good article to get information regarding my presentation topic,
which i am going to present in institution of higher education.
I know this web page offers quality based articles and other data, is there any other site
which presents these kinds of data in quality?
magnificent put up, very informative. I’m wondering
why the other specialists of this sector do not understand this.
You must proceed your writing. I’m confident, you have a huge
readers’ base already!
Wow that was strange. I just wrote an very long comment but after I clicked submit my comment didn’t show up.
Grrrr… well I’m not writing all that over again. Anyhow, just
wanted to say superb blog!
Thanks for sharing your info. I truly appreciate your efforts and I am waiting for your further post
thanks once again.
Since the admin of this web site is working, no hesitation very soon it
will be famous, due to its feature contents.
Wow, wonderful weblog format! How lengthy have you ever been running a blog for?
you made running a blog look easy. The whole glance of your web site is magnificent,
as neatly as the content!
What’s up, just wanted to tell you, I loved this post.
It was helpful. Keep on posting!
That is really fascinating, You are an overly professional blogger.
I have joined your feed and look ahead to searching for extra
of your wonderful post. Also, I have shared your web site in my
social networks
Great website. Lots of helpful information here.
I’m sending it to some buddies ans also sharing in delicious.
And certainly, thank you in your sweat!
Hey just wanted to give you a brief heads up and let you know a few
of the pictures aren’t loading correctly. I’m not sure why but I think its a linking
issue. I’ve tried it in two different internet browsers and both show the same outcome.
Spot on with this write-up, I honestly believe this
website needs much more attention. I’ll probably be back again to read
through more, thanks for the advice!
Yesterday, while I was at work, my sister stole my apple ipad
and tested to see if it can survive a 40 foot drop, just so she can be a youtube sensation. My apple
ipad is now destroyed and she has 83 views. I know this is entirely off topic but
I had to share it with someone!
This is the right site for everyone who really wants to find out
about this topic. You know so much its almost hard to argue with you (not that I personally would want to…HaHa).
You definitely put a new spin on a topic that’s been written about for years.
Wonderful stuff, just wonderful!
Hello There. I found your blog using msn. This is a very well written article.
I will make sure to bookmark it and come back to read
more of your useful information. Thanks for the post.
I will certainly return.
Thanks for your personal marvelous posting! I seriously enjoyed
reading it, you will be a great author.I will ensure that I bookmark your blog and will
come back later in life. I want to encourage one to continue your great work, have a nice morning!
Everything is very open with a clear explanation of the challenges.
It was really informative. Your website is useful. Many thanks for sharing!
If some one wants to be updated with latest technologies therefore he must be go to see this website and be up
to date daily.
Hi there to every body, it’s my first pay a visit of this blog; this
website consists of awesome and actually excellent stuff for readers.
My partner and I absolutely love your blog and find the majority of your post’s to be just what I’m looking for.
Would you offer guest writers to write content for you personally?
I wouldn’t mind publishing a post or elaborating on a few of the subjects you write related to here.
Again, awesome website!
Can I just say what a comfort to find an individual
who really knows what they’re discussing over the internet.
You definitely understand how to bring an issue to light and make it important.
More and more people must check this out and understand this side of your story.
I can’t believe you are not more popular because
you certainly have the gift.
Write more, thats all I have to say. Literally, it seems as though you relied on the video to make your point.
You definitely know what youre talking about, why throw away your intelligence on just posting videos to your site when you could be
giving us something informative to read?
Hiya very cool web site!! Man .. Excellent .. Amazing ..
I’ll bookmark your site and take the feeds also? I am happy
to find so many useful info right here within the put up,
we’d like work out extra strategies in this regard, thank you for sharing.
. . . . .
It’s going to be end of mine day, but before ending I am reading this wonderful piece of writing to
increase my know-how.
Excellent site. Plenty of useful info here. I am sending
it to a few friends ans also sharing in delicious. And obviously, thanks in your effort!
Hello everyone, it’s my first pay a visit at this site, and piece of
writing is genuinely fruitful in support of me,
keep up posting these posts.
Thanks for sharing your info. I truly appreciate your efforts
and I will be waiting for your further write ups thanks once again.
I think this is one of the so much vital info for me.
And i’m glad reading your article. However should commentary on few basic issues, The web site
taste is wonderful, the articles is in reality excellent :
D. Good task, cheers
What’s up, I would like to subscribe for this web site to obtain newest updates, therefore
where can i do it please help out.
Piece of writing writing is also a excitement, if you be acquainted
with afterward you can write or else it is complex to write.
Howdy! I could have sworn I’ve been to this site before but after browsing through some of
the post I realized it’s new to me. Anyhow, I’m definitely delighted I
found it and I’ll be bookmarking and checking
back often!
Hi there, its good paragraph concerning media print, we all know
media is a fantastic source of data.
Hi there! I’m at work surfing around your blog
from my new iphone 4! Just wanted to say I love reading through your blog and look forward to all your posts!
Keep up the excellent work!
Attractive section of content. I simply stumbled upon your website and in accession capital to say
that I get in fact enjoyed account your weblog posts.
Anyway I’ll be subscribing for your augment or even I success you
get right of entry to persistently quickly.
You’re so awesome! I do not believe I’ve read something like this before.
So wonderful to discover somebody with unique thoughts on this
issue. Seriously.. many thanks for starting this up. This web site
is something that’s needed on the internet, someone
with a bit of originality!
Wonderful work! That is the type of information that should be shared around
the internet. Shame on the search engines for now not positioning this submit upper!
Come on over and talk over with my website . Thanks =)
Incredible points. Solid arguments. Keep up the good effort.
Hello it’s me, I am also visiting this web site regularly, this web site
is genuinely nice and the people are truly sharing good thoughts.