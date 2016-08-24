Fecha de publicación: Miércoles 24 de agosto de 2016 -- 17:11

Navarro: Los cooperativistas rompieron el diálogo

Mesa de negociación Gobierno con los cooperativistas. (APG)

El ministro de Minería, César Navarro, indicó el miércoles que fueron los dirigentes de la Federación Nacional de Cooperativas Mineras (Fencomin), quienes rompieron el diálogo con el Gobierno e iniciaron movilizaciones.

“Quienes rompieron el diálogo son los dirigentes de Fencomin, que no respetaron el acuerdo del 12 de agosto y rompen el diálogo y el 19 de agosto se descalificó la respuesta del Gobierno”, afirmó Navarro en conferencia de prensa.

El Ministro de Minería dijo que el Gobierno desde antes del 12 de agosto mostro su voluntad de diálogo para resolver las peticiones de sector cooperativo y en especial del sector minero, que es el con más requerimientos.

Sobre la muerte de un cooperativista dijo que “el Gobierno lamenta la muerte de un minero cooperativista y llama a deponer medidas radicales” y también aseguró que se realizará una investigación para aclarar el hecho.

Reiteró que para iniciar el diálogo los cooperativistas, “ellos deben suspender sus bloqueos de forma permanente” o no habrá forma de negociar con el sector.

LA PAZ/Fides

