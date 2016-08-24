El ministro de Minería, César Navarro, indicó el miércoles que fueron los dirigentes de la Federación Nacional de Cooperativas Mineras (Fencomin), quienes rompieron el diálogo con el Gobierno e iniciaron movilizaciones.
“Quienes rompieron el diálogo son los dirigentes de Fencomin, que no respetaron el acuerdo del 12 de agosto y rompen el diálogo y el 19 de agosto se descalificó la respuesta del Gobierno”, afirmó Navarro en conferencia de prensa.
El Ministro de Minería dijo que el Gobierno desde antes del 12 de agosto mostro su voluntad de diálogo para resolver las peticiones de sector cooperativo y en especial del sector minero, que es el con más requerimientos.
Sobre la muerte de un cooperativista dijo que “el Gobierno lamenta la muerte de un minero cooperativista y llama a deponer medidas radicales” y también aseguró que se realizará una investigación para aclarar el hecho.
Reiteró que para iniciar el diálogo los cooperativistas, “ellos deben suspender sus bloqueos de forma permanente” o no habrá forma de negociar con el sector.
LA PAZ/Fides
Hi, I log on to your new stuff on a regular basis. Your humoristic style
is witty, keep up the good work!
This site really has all of the information I needed about this subject and didn’t know
who to ask.
Simply want to say your article is as amazing. The clarity in your post is simply great and i can assume you’re an expert on this
subject. Fine with your permission allow me to grab your RSS feed to keep updated with forthcoming post.
Thanks a million and please keep up the enjoyable work.
wh0cd6560466 generic viagra
I absolutely love your blog and find almost all of your
post’s to be exactly I’m looking for. Does one offer guest writers to
write content to suit your needs? I wouldn’t mind producing a
post or elaborating on some of the subjects you write related to
here. Again, awesome weblog!
Thanks for finally writing about > RadioFides.com | Navarro: Los cooperativistas rompieron el diálogo < Loved it!
Great blog here! Also your site loads up fast!
What web host are you using? Can I get your affiliate link to
your host? I wish my website loaded up as
quickly as yours lol
It’s hard to come by educated people on this topic, but you seem like you know what you’re talking about!
Thanks
Just wish to say your article is as astonishing. The clarity in your post is just great and i could assume
you’re an expert on this subject. Well with your permission allow me to grab your RSS feed to keep updated with forthcoming post.
Thanks a million and please continue the enjoyable
work.
This site was… how do I say it? Relevant!! Finally
I’ve found something which helped me. Cheers!
Hello, I read your new stuff on a regular basis.
Your humoristic style is witty, keep it up!
Excellent web site. A lot of helpful info here. I am sending it to
several friends ans additionally sharing in delicious. And naturally,
thanks for your effort!
Wow, amazing weblog layout! How lengthy have you ever been running a
blog for? you make running a blog glance easy. The full look of
your website is great, as smartly as the content!
I am genuinely glad to read this web site posts which contains plenty of useful data, thanks for providing
such information.
I am really enjoying the theme/design of your site.
Do you ever run into any browser compatibility problems?
A small number of my blog audience have complained about my site not operating
correctly in Explorer but looks great in Safari.
Do you have any advice to help fix this problem?
Asking questions are in fact good thing if you are not understanding anything entirely,
however this paragraph offers fastidious understanding yet.
constantly i used to read smaller posts that also clear their
motive, and that is also happening with this piece of
writing which I am reading at this time.
After checking out a handful of the articles on your web site, I truly appreciate your technique of blogging.
I saved it to my bookmark website list and will be checking back
in the near future. Please check out my website as well and let me know what
you think.
Excellent article. Keep posting such kind of information on your page.
Im really impressed by your site.
Hey there, You have performed a fantastic job.
I’ll definitely digg it and individually recommend to my friends.
I am confident they will be benefited from this website.
Hello there! Quick question that’s entirely
off topic. Do you know how to make your site
mobile friendly? My web site looks weird when viewing
from my iphone4. I’m trying to find a theme or plugin that might be able to correct
this issue. If you have any recommendations, please share.
Thanks!
What i don’t understood is in fact how you’re no longer really a lot more
smartly-appreciated than you might be now. You are very intelligent.
You know therefore significantly in the case of this matter, produced me individually imagine
it from numerous varied angles. Its like men and women are
not interested unless it’s one thing to do with Lady gaga!
Your personal stuffs great. At all times deal with it
up!
Hello just wanted to give you a quick heads up. The words in your content seem to
be running off the screen in Firefox. I’m not sure if this is a format issue or something to
do with internet browser compatibility but I thought I’d post to let you know.
The design look great though! Hope you get the issue solved soon.
Thanks
Thank you for the good writeup. It in reality was a amusement account it.
Look complex to more delivered agreeable from you!
However, how could we be in contact?
Very good information. Lucky me I found your site by
chance (stumbleupon). I’ve book-marked it for later!
Hello there, You have done an incredible job.
I’ll definitely digg it and personally recommend to my friends.
I’m sure they will be benefited from this web site.
My partner and I absolutely love your blog and find most of your post’s to be just what I’m looking for.
Would you offer guest writers to write content in your case?
I wouldn’t mind producing a post or elaborating on a few of the subjects you write regarding here.
Again, awesome weblog!
Way cool! Some very valid points! I appreciate you writing this write-up plus
the rest of the site is extremely good.
I like the helpful information you provide in your articles.
I’ll bookmark your blog and check again here frequently.
I am quite certain I’ll learn plenty of new stuff right
here! Good luck for the next!
Nice blog here! Also your site lots up very fast!
What host are you the usage of? Can I get your affiliate
link on your host? I wish my web site loaded up as fast as yours lol