El Gobierno convocó el jueves a los cooperativistas mineros, a retomar el diálogo hoy a las 16.00, en la Vicepresidencia del Estado, pero la reunión se concretará una vez que levanten los bloqueos.
“En consecuencia hoy día convocamos al diálogo a Fencomin a las 16 horas, una vez que suspendan sus medidas de presión. Vamos a esperarlos, con todo respeto y la mayor consideración al país esperamos que Fencomin suspenda sus medidas y nos sentemos a la mesa del diálogo”, dijo.
Quintana, en conferencia de prensa, en Palacio Quemado, dio lectura a la carta de respuesta que el Gobierno envió a la dirigencia de los cooperativistas que horas antes remitió una misiva en la que demandó conversar con el presidente Evo Morales.
El Ministro de la Presidencia manifestó: “Apelamos a la prudencia y la buena voluntad, la honestidad de los dirigentes de Fencomin para instalar la mesa en el menor tiempo posible luego de suspender sus medidas”.
Defensor del Pueblo
Al pedido de Quintana de levantar sus medidas se sumo el Defensor del Pueblo, David Tezanos Pinto, quien pidió a los movilizados “prescindir de sus medidas de presión”.
También agregó “Los hermanos cooperativistas teniendo los reportes de las personas que fallecieron están dispuestos al diálogo, por eso instamos al Órgano Ejecutivo, al ministro de Minería, César Navarro, a que puedan convocar e instalar la mesa del diálogo”, señaló en conferencia de prensa.
LA PAZ/Fides
