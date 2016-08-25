La Fiscalía no confirma la situación del viceministro Rodolfo Illanes

El fiscal General del Estado, Ramiro Guerrero, dijo en conferencia de prensa, la noche del jueves, que no se ha confirmado la situación del viceministro de Régimen Interior y Policía, Rodolfo Illanes, de quien se había informado su fallecimiento.
“A estas horas no hemos confirmada aún la situación de esta autoridad de estado, si es que esta todavía secuestrada con vida o es que ha existido un posible deceso de esta autoridad de Estado”, dijo Guerrero.
Horas antes de la conferencia de Guerrero, el director de radio Fedecomin, Moisés Flores, en contacto telefónico con radio Fides aseguró que vio el cuerpo sin vida de Illanes y además confirmó la muerte de un tercer minero cooperativista producto de los enfrentamientos. “Esta jornada fue de luto” dijo el periodista.
El Fiscal General indicó que el Ministerio Público envió a tres fiscales hasta el lugar del enfrentamiento, en el sector de Panduro, carretera La Paz-Oruro, tras informarse sobre el secuestro de Illanes, sin embargo no obtuvieron una información fidedigna.
Ante la situación, Guerrero fue enfático al señalar que se instruyó en todo el país que “el Ministerio Público va actuar de acuerdo a la ley, a la norma” y que las personas que infrinjan las normas y cometan delito van a ser procesados.
“Se ha suscitado hechos lamentables que nos han llevado a la apertura de 10 procesos, en Cochabamba hay cinco procesos con 10 mineros aprehendidos en la localidad de Arque. Y dos procesos aperturados por homicidio de dos mineros por impacto de proyectil”, informó.
LA PAZ/Fides
