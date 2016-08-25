Fecha de publicación: Jueves 25 de agosto de 2016 -- 09:48

Tercer día de bloqueos: movilización de la Policía y cooperativistas

Policías desbloquean la vía La Paz- Cochabamba. (APG)

Policías desbloquean la vía La Paz- Cochabamba. (APG)

El tercer día de bloqueo de los cooperativistas el corte de caminos continúa en los departamentos de La Paz, Oruro, Cochabamba y Potosí. Mientras la Policía refuerza sus contingentes en Panduro y Bombeo, los movilizados también incrementan sus puntos de bloqueo en Potosí y Oruro.

En la mañana del jueves un grupo de por lo menos 350 policías salió de la ciudad de La Paz con rumbo a la población orureña de Panduro. Según el informe de un de los oficiales a cargo el contingente su tarea será la de relevar a un grupo que ya está en el lugar del corte de vía y esperar órdenes para dispersar a los cooperativistas y levantar al bloqueo.

Por su parte los bloqueadores indicaron que los contingentes en los diferentes puntos han sido reforzados por compañeros y nuevas cooperativas.

Según un medio ligado a las cooperativas cerca a las 06.00 llegaron 30 volquetas al punto de bloqueo en la zona de Panduro y de inmediato las personas fueron ubicadas en las alturas de los cerros por los que atraviesa la carretera La Paz Oruro.

El miércoles en la noche las cooperativas que explotan oro en el norte de La Paz y que estaban distanciados de la Federación Nacional de Cooperativas Mineras de Bolivia (Fencomin) y tenían preacuerdos con el Gobierno, determinaron plegarse a la movilización y anunciaron cortes de vías desde el jueves.

La adjunta de la Defensoría del Pueblo, Tamara Núñez indicó: “Desde un punto neutral se pudo ver los excesos de la Policía y los excesos de los mineros cooperativistas en el bloqueo, yo creo que están los ánimos exacerbados y entablar un diálogo es difícil”.

En la jornada del miércoles dos cooperativistas fallecieron a causa de disparos de arma de fuego y 42 personas fueron detenidas y los heridos supera las tres decenas.

