Fecha de publicación: Viernes 26 de agosto de 2016 -- 13:21

Potosí: Cuarto intermedio indefinidos en bloqueos

Cooperativista de Potosí hacen cuarto intermedio indefinido en bloqueos. (El Potosí)

Cooperativista de Potosí hacen cuarto intermedio indefinido en bloqueos. (El Potosí)

La Federación Departamental de Cooperativas Mineras (Fedecomin) de Potosí determinó la mañana de este viernes realizar un cuarto intermedio indefinido en el bloqueo de caminos que realizaban desde hace tres días y dejaron las carreteras expeditas.

“Hemos visto que para no perjudicar a nuestro pueblo potosino, hemos dado un cuarto intermedio”, dijo Santiago Cruz, presidente de Fedecomin de Potosí, según un reporte de Fides Potosí.

La decisión fue asumida tras una reunión de emergencia que iniciaron a las 08.00 horas los dirigentes cooperativista potosinos.

Cruz no sólo lamentó el fallecimiento de tres cooperativistas sino también del viceministro de Régimen Interior, Rodolfo Illanes, sin embargo cuestionó que las autoridades de Gobierno, en sus declaraciones, no tomen en cuenta la muerte de los cooperativistas durante los enfrentamientos que se realizaron los últimos tres días.

“Hemos tenido bajas, muertos, de tres compañeros cooperativistas que han fallecido y nadie dice nada, de eso no hablan nadie y lamentamos esas muertes, pero sin embargo lamentamos también el fallecimiento del Viceministro”, indicó.

POTOSÍ/Fides

