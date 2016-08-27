INE reporta bajo aporte de cooperativas mineras en producción y empleo

Según datos emitidos por el Instituto Nacional de Estadísticas (INE), mediante una nota de prensa, el aporte a la producción y empleo de las cooperativas mineras y la minería chica son bajas. La información es difundida en medio de un conflicto entre el Gobierno y las cooperativas del país que en pasados días dejó cuatro muertos: tres mineros cooperativistas y una autoridad.
Los datos establecen que de enero a mayo de 2016 las cooperativas mineras y la minería chica produjeron 58.692 toneladas métricas finas de concentrados de Zinc y el total de la explotación de este mineral al presente año es de 194.243 toneladas métricas finas, lo que significa que las cooperativas mineras y la minería chica aportaron con el 30,2 por ciento del total explotado en el período de referencia.
Respecto a la producción de concentrado de Plata, la minería chica y las cooperativas producen 154 toneladas métricas finas de un total de 581 toneladas métricas, apenas producen el 26,5 por ciento del total. Sobre los concentrados de Plomo, entre enero y mayo de este año, la minería chica y cooperativas produjeron 7.177 toneladas métricas finas de un total de 36.696, representando 19,6 por ciento.
Otro dato que emite el INE es que en el primer trimestre de este año el aporte de la minería chica y cooperativas al Producto Interno Bruto (PIB) fue del 2,2 por ciento.
Según la Encuesta de Hogares 2015 del INE, cerca de 20 mil personas que residen en áreas rurales (centros poblados de 2 mil y más habitantes) declararon ser cooperativistas de producción; este grupo se refiere principalmente a los cooperativistas mineros, y de otros, como los agropecuarios con una minoritaria participación.
Por otro lado el número de personas registradas en el Ministerio de Trabajo, Empleo y Previsión Social no es significativo, ya que solamente 82 trabajadores están registrados como asalariados de las Cooperativas Mineras.
LA PAZ/Fides
