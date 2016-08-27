Restos de Illanes son velados en el Viceministerio de Régimen Interior

Los restos del viceministro de Régimen Interior y Policía, Rodolfo Illanes, son velados en la Capilla Ardiente de esa Cartera de Estado, en la Av. Arce de La Paz y con Guardia de Honor de los caballeros cadetes de la Academia Nacional de Policías (Anapol).
Los restos fueron trasladados el sábado por la mañana desde Palacio de Gobierno, donde el pueblo, las organizaciones sociales y las autoridades del Organo Ejecutivo, Asamblea Legislativa han expresado sus condolencias y muestras de dolor con los familiares.
En el viceministerio de Régimen Interior y Policía, autoridades y servidores públicos del Ministerio de Gobierno y la Policía le rendirán homenaje y le darán el último adiós al viceministro Rodolfio Illanes.
La autoridad fue interceptada el jueves por la mañana en el tramo La Paz-Oruro, altura de Panduro, donde un grupo de cooperativistas lo secuestraron, los vejaron, lo torturaron y lo flagelaron en el cerro Pucara, según la investigación que desarrolla el Ministerio Público.
LA PAZ/ABI
