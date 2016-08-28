Marcelo Martins: “Sueño con ir al Mundial”

“Lo que más quiero es aportar con muchos goles, sueño con ir al Mundial. Pero también quiero ser el goleador de la Selección, espero poder lograrlo en el próximo partido, busco darle a la genta una alegría que es lo que más quiero”, declaró el delantero Marcelo Martins quien llegó el sábado y este domingo comenzó a trabajar junto al seleccionado nacional.

Martins fue convocado por el entrenador argentino Ángel Guillermo Hoyos para los partidos contra Perú y Chile, el primero se jugará el día jueves en el estadio Hernando Siles, de La Paz a partir de las 16:00 el segundo el 6 de septiembre, el delantero vuelve a la Verde después de un año aproximadamente, pues en los pasados meses determinó no acudir al llamado del cuerpo técnico que por entonces era comandado por Julio César Baldivieso.

“Dejé muy claro en mi comunicado el motivo por lo que no estaba en el Selección, en ningún momento le dije no al seleccionado, siempre he estado presente para poder ayudar. El motivo el por qué no llegue lo saben todos de sobra y no necesito seguir tocando el mismo asunto. Ahora es otra etapa, otro ambiente y esperemos que podamos mostrar en el partido que viene. Hoy estoy a disposición del entrenador es otro momento”, expresó el futbolista en conferencia de prensa.

El jugador que milita en el Changchun Yatai llegó desde China el día sábado a la ciudad de Santa Cruz y después se trasladó a La Paz donde el domingo en horas de la mañana comenzó a trabajar y en horas de la tarde también se presentó ante la expectativa de la prensa nacional, “estoy a disposición del entrenador, quiero aportar.

Antes del ingreso del jugador al estadio Hernando Siles varios hinchas esperaron fuera del escenario deportivo para hacerle conocer su apoyo. “En el día del partido veremos qué va pasar, como siempre dejaré todo, quiero aportar con goles y todo va cambiar. Intentaré hacer lo mejor espero devolver el cariño a la gente”.

Ante la insistencia de la prensa con respecto a su no rotundo a la Selección Nacional en el ciclo de Baldivieso puntualizó: “Cuando jugó el seleccionado sufrí muchísimo ver a mis compañeros estar dentro la cancha y no poder ayudar, tenía impotencia increíble, llegue a llorar al ver que no podía estar ahí. Teníamos un grupo muy bueno en la anterior Copa América (en Chile), hicimos historia pasamos a la siguiente fase, el trabajo no se mantuvo… Ahora tenemos el grupo sano y humano”.

Con la incorporación de Martins la Verde está casi completa, para el lunes se anunció la llegada del arquero Carlos Lampe quién juega en chile para el equipo de Deportivo Huachipato, en tanto que Martín Smedberg-Dalence (Goteborg, de Suiza) será el último en incorporarse.

Del grupo de convocó el técnico Hoyos ya fue descartado el jugador Gualberto Mojica por lesión, el futbolista dejó la concentración del equipo en los pasados días. Entre tanto en las prácticas del elenco el entrenador ya comenzó a delinear el equipo titular, en el que es casi un hecho el ingreso de Martins entre los titulares.

Quien no pudo ser parte de la práctica del domingo fue Yasmani Duk, el delantero sufre de una fatiga muscular que lo dejó fuera del trabajo, el cuerpo médico explicó que no reviste de mucho cuidado por lo que el jugador volverá a los entrenamientos en las próximas horas.

LA PAZ/APG