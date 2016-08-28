Romero confirma el cuarto cooperativista fallecido

El ministro de Gobierno, Carlos Romero, confirmó este domingo la muerte del cuarto cooperativista en la ciudad de Oruro, pero evitó dar el nombre. A diferencia de los tres anteriores mineros coperativistas eeste último falleció por mala manipulación de dinamita. a.
“El 23 de agosto un minero cooperativista se voló la mano izquierda y buena parte de su estómago por mala manipulación de una dinamita –eso no lo dijeron los cooperativistas- fue trasladado al hospital Obrero de Oruro, anoche, pasada la media noche ha fallecido”, dijo en entrevista con los medios gubernamentales.
También Romero recordó que: “Son tres (cooperativistas); dos en Cochabamba, uno por los hechos de cruce de Arque, otro en Pongo y el otro en Viloco, por los hechos en Panduro. Obviamente es necesario aclarar estas muertes, por eso vamos a desarrollar las acciones que sean necesarias con la Policía como con el Ministerio Público, porque debemos esclarecer estas muertes, y tenemos que esclarecer las torturas, la muerte del viceministro Illanes”.
El Ministro de Gobierno reiteró que la acción de los cuentapropistas era parte de un plan para desestabilizar al gobierno de Evo Morales, para conseguir entregar los recursos minerales a empresas transnacionales.
LA PAZ/Fides
