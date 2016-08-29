Dictan detención preventiva en Palmasola para Sejas Rosales

El director de la Fuerza Especial de Lucha Contra el Narcotráfico (FELCN), Santiago Delgadillo, informó el lunes que la autoridad judicial dictó detención preventiva para José Luis Sejas Rosales acusado de presunta legitimación de ganancias ilícitas.
De acuerdo con el cuaderno de investigación, el 10 de marzo de 2015, un camión cisterna de la empresa de José Luis Sejas fue interceptado cuando transportaba 200 paquetes de marihuana, cita un boletín de prensa de la Fiscalía.
Delgadillo indicó que se afectó al menos 16 millones de dólares al patrimonio del empresario camionero.
“En el marco de las investigaciones que desarrollan las unidades especializadas de la FELCN y del Ministerio Público se afectó al menos 16 millones de dólares al patrimonio del empresario camionero tras el secuestro de un inmueble que se suma a otros bienes, entre esos vehículos”, explicó a la ABI.
El Director de la FELCN manifestó que el juez Sexto de Instrucción en lo Penal de Santa Cruz, Juan José Zubieta, determinó la detención preventiva, en audiencia.
El 6 de julio de 2015, el Ministerio Público inició la investigación a José Luis Sejas Rosales luego de recibir un informe que dio cuenta que el empresario estaba involucrado en hechos de tráfico de sustancias controladas que también eran investigados en Argentina.
“En fecha 6 de julio de 2016, la comisión de Fiscales conformada por Marina Flores Villena, Fredy Guzmán Zapata y Richard Camacho Caiguara, presentó ampliación de imputación formal por el delito de Legitimación de Ganancias Ilícitas”, explicó el Director Nacional de Sustancias Controladas, Freddy Larrea, citado en un boletín de la Fiscalía.
Agregó que la audiencia cautelar se suspendió en varias oportunidades debido a factores ajenos al Ministerio Público. “Los motivos van desde excusa y recusación a jueces, falta de notificación a los sujetos procesales, reunión de jueces, entre otros”.
“La autoridad jurisdiccional dispuso la detención preventiva del imputado Sejas Rosales, además de la incautación de 70 tracto camiones y cuatro inmuebles”, indicó.
Asimismo, el 13 de mayo de 2015, otro camión de su propiedad fue encontrado en Positos-Argentina, transportando 32 ladrillos de cocaína, ligando este hecho con otros 9 casos en los cuales se encontraron a varios camiones transportando sustancias controladas.
Según los datos, son camiones pertenecientes a la empresa boliviana CRETA S.R.L. de propiedad de José Luis Sejas Rosales, quien estaba vinculado también con las empresas JAC la Sierra, Lan Cargo y Seal Cargo, contratistas con Y.P.F.B. para el transporte internacional de hidrocarburos.
LA PAZ/ABI
Woah! I’m really enjoying the template/theme of this site.
It’s simple, yet effective. A lot of times it’s very hard to get that “perfect balance” between superb usability
and appearance. I must say you have done a awesome job with this.
Additionally, the blog loads extremely fast for me on Chrome.
Superb Blog!
Hi there, I discovered your blog by the use of Google whilst looking for a similar topic, your
website came up, it appears to be like good. I have bookmarked it
in my google bookmarks.
Hello there, just changed into alert to your weblog through Google, and located that it’s
truly informative. I am gonna watch out for brussels.
I will appreciate for those who proceed this in future.
Lots of folks will likely be benefited from your writing.
Cheers!
Hi there to all, for the reason that I am genuinely keen of reading this web
site’s post to be updated regularly. It contains nice data.
Definitely believe that which you stated. Your favorite justification seemed to be on the web the simplest thing to be aware of.
I say to you, I definitely get irked while people consider
worries that they just do not know about. You managed to hit the nail upon the
top and defined out the whole thing without having side-effects ,
people can take a signal. Will likely be back to get more.
Thanks
Whats up are using WordPress for your site platform? I’m new to the blog world but I’m trying to get started and create my own. Do you require any html
coding knowledge to make your own blog? Any help would be really appreciated!
hey there and thank you for your information – I’ve certainly picked up anything new from right here.
I did however expertise a few technical points using
this site, since I experienced to reload the site many times previous to I could get it to
load properly. I had been wondering if your web hosting is OK?
Not that I am complaining, but slow loading instances times will often affect your placement in google and can damage your high quality score if ads and marketing
with Adwords. Well I’m adding this RSS to my e-mail and can look out for a lot more of
your respective fascinating content. Make sure you update this again soon.
Thank you for some other informative website. Where else could I get that
kind of information written in such an ideal approach? I have
a venture that I am just now working on, and I have been at
the glance out for such info.
This is really fascinating, You are an overly skilled blogger.
I have joined your rss feed and stay up for in search of extra
of your great post. Additionally, I’ve shared
your site in my social networks
Thanks for sharing your thoughts on debt management tips.
Regards
What’s up, I check your blogs regularly.
Your story-telling style is awesome, keep up the good work!
Hi there, I discovered your web site by way of Google
while looking for a related topic, your site
came up, it seems good. I have bookmarked it in my google
bookmarks.
Hi there, simply become aware of your blog via Google, and found that it’s really informative.
I am gonna watch out for brussels. I’ll appreciate if you happen to continue
this in future. Numerous people will be benefited from your writing.
Cheers!
These are really impressive ideas in concerning blogging.
You have touched some pleasant points here.
Any way keep up wrinting.
Hi! I just want to give you a big thumbs up for
your great information you have got here on this post.
I am coming back to your site for more soon.
Hey there! This is my 1st comment here so I
just wanted to give a quick shout out and tell you I genuinely
enjoy reading your posts. Can you suggest any other blogs/websites/forums that
cover the same topics? Thanks!
My coder is trying to convince me to move to .net from PHP.
I have always disliked the idea because of the
expenses. But he’s tryiong none the less. I’ve been using Movable-type
on a variety of websites for about a year and am worried about switching to another platform.
I have heard fantastic things about blogengine.net. Is there
a way I can import all my wordpress posts into it? Any kind
of help would be really appreciated!
My partner and I stumbled over here from a different web page and thought I might as well check things out.
I like what I see so now i’m following you. Look forward to looking at your web page repeatedly.
I have been surfing online more than 3 hours today, yet I never found any
interesting article like yours. It is pretty worth enough
for me. In my opinion, if all webmasters and bloggers made good content
as you did, the internet will be much more useful than ever before.
Attractive section of content. I just stumbled upon your blog and in accession capital to say that I acquire in fact enjoyed account your weblog posts.
Any way I’ll be subscribing in your feeds or even I fulfillment you get entry to persistently quickly.
Very good site you have here but I was curious about if you knew
of any community forums that cover the same topics talked about here?
I’d really like to be a part of group where I can get responses from other experienced individuals that share the same interest.
If you have any suggestions, please let me know.
Bless you!
Hi there, I believe your blog could possibly be having web
browser compatibility problems. When I take
a look at your blog in Safari, it looks fine however when opening in IE, it
has some overlapping issues. I just wanted to give you a quick
heads up! Besides that, great blog!
Does your site have a contact page? I’m having problems locating it but, I’d like to send you
an email. I’ve got some suggestions for your blog you
might be interested in hearing. Either way, great site and I look forward to seeing it grow
over time.