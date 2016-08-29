Fiscalía: 18 personas son buscadas por el caso Illanes

El fiscal Boris Flores anunció el lunes que en el caso de la muerte del viceministro Rodolfo Illanes se han emitido 18 nuevos mandamientos de aprehensión para persona que la comisión del Ministerio Público cree que tienen una relación directa con el crimen.
“18 nombres más están investigados por lo cual la comisión de fiscales determinó emitir los mandamientos de aprehensión para estas personas que están relacionados con la muerte del doctor Illanes, los nombres los mantenemos en reserva por motivos de no entorpecer la investigación”, indicó Flores.
Agregó que a parte de las órdenes de aprehensión también se han emitido las de allamiento que están siendo cumplidas por la Policía desde el domingo y recordó que ya se mandó los oficios a la Dirección de Migración para impedir a los investigados dejar Bolivia.
Flores dijo que no se descarta que el ministro de Gobierno, Carlos Romero, se convocado a declarar para determinar algunos detalles sobre la presencia de Illanes en el bloqueo.
También indicó que aún no se tiene el celular del fallecido para determinar con quienes habló antes de perder la vida el pasado jueves en la tarde.
LA PAZ/ Fides
