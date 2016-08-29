Presidente entrega material a mineros de Colquiri

El presidente Evo Morales entregó el lunes, en la ciudad de La Paz, dos volquetas y una ambulancia a los trabajadores mineros de Colquiri, y rechazó la imposición de las reivindicaciones bajo dinamitazos, en referencia al reciente accionar de los mineros cooperativistas.
“Compañeros mineros de Colquiri me han pedido apoyo en salud ahí tienen una ambulancia bien equipada y el aporte de dos volquetas”, dijo en un acto que se desarrolló en Palacio de Gobierno.
En la oportunidad, el Ejecutivo también aprobó el estatuto del Sindicato Mixto de Trabajadores Mineros de Colquiri, emprendimiento estatal que funciona en el departamento de La Paz.
De acuerdo con datos de Bolivia Tv las dos volquetas demandaron una inversión de 963.385 bolivianos, proveniente de una donación del Gobierno chino, y la ambulancia tuvo un costo de más de 493.000 bolivianos.
Morales recomendó a los mineros de Colquiri no utilizar esos motorizados para trasladar dinamita o bloqueadores, como suele ocurrir.
Reflexionó que el poder sindical y la fuerza social son un patrimonio de los sectores que requieren de cuidado, pues “no sirve” abusar de esos medios y pretender imponer reivindicaciones por medio de “caprichos, falsos argumentos o dinamitazos”.
Insistió en que el diálogo debe primar para resolver los problemas que pueden existir.
Recordó que el país se encuentra en duelo por las bajas fatales ocasionadas en el conflicto minero cooperativista y aseguró que trátese del viceministro Rodolfo Illanes o de los mineros que murieron debe realizarse un “dura” investigación “caiga quien caiga”.
LA PAZ/Con datos de ABI
Pretty nice post. I just stumbled upon your blog and wanted to
say that I’ve truly enjoyed browsing your blog posts.
After all I’ll be subscribing to your feed and I hope you write again soon!
Heya i am for the first time here. I found this board and I find It truly useful & it helped
me out a lot. I hope to give something back and aid others like
you helped me.
I just like the valuable information you provide to your articles.
I will bookmark your blog and check again here frequently.
I’m relatively sure I will learn a lot of new stuff proper here!
Best of luck for the following!
Have you ever considered about including a little bit more than just your articles?
I mean, what you say is valuable and all. Nevertheless just imagine if you added some great
graphics or videos to give your posts more, “pop”! Your content is excellent but with pics and video clips,
this website could certainly be one of the very best
in its field. Wonderful blog!
Hello to every body, it’s my first go to see of this weblog; this webpage carries awesome and in fact fine
information in favor of visitors.
With havin so much content and articles do you ever run into any problems of plagorism or copyright infringement?
My blog has a lot of exclusive content I’ve either created
myself or outsourced but it looks like a lot of it is popping
it up all over the web without my permission. Do you know any methods
to help reduce content from being ripped off? I’d really appreciate it.
Hey would you mind stating which blog platform you’re
working with? I’m going to start my own blog in the
near future but I’m having a difficult time choosing between BlogEngine/Wordpress/B2evolution and Drupal.
The reason I ask is because your layout seems different then most blogs and I’m
looking for something completely unique.
P.S Apologies for being off-topic but I had to ask!
Article writing is also a fun, if you be familiar with then you can write or else it is
complicated to write.
Hello there I am so glad I found your web site, I really found you by mistake,
while I was searching on Askjeeve for something else, Regardless I am here now and would just like to say thanks for
a tremendous post and a all round exciting blog (I also love the theme/design),
I don’t have time to read through it all at the moment but I have bookmarked it
and also included your RSS feeds, so when I have time I will be back to read much more, Please do keep up
the superb work.
Hi it’s me, I am also visiting this site regularly, this website is truly nice and the viewers are in fact sharing good thoughts.
Hey there, I think your blog might be having browser compatibility issues.
When I look at your blog in Chrome, it looks fine but when opening in Internet Explorer,
it has some overlapping. I just wanted to give you
a quick heads up! Other then that, excellent blog!
hey there and thank you for your information – I have certainly picked up something new from right here.
I did however expertise a few technical issues using this
website, since I experienced to reload the web site many times previous to I could get it
to load correctly. I had been wondering if your web hosting is
OK? Not that I am complaining, but sluggish loading instances
times will sometimes affect your placement in google and can damage your high quality score if ads and marketing with Adwords.
Well I am adding this RSS to my e-mail and can look out for a lot
more of your respective intriguing content. Ensure that you update
this again soon.
Hey I am so excited I found your weblog, I really found
you by accident, while I was browsing on Google for something else, Regardless I
am here now and would just like to say many thanks for a incredible post
and a all round interesting blog (I also love the theme/design), I don’t
have time to read through it all at the moment but I have saved it and also added in your RSS feeds, so when I have time I will be back to
read more, Please do keep up the great work.
It’s difficult to find knowledgeable people on this topic, but
you sound like you know what you’re talking about! Thanks
When I initially commented I clicked the “Notify me when new comments are added” checkbox
and now each time a comment is added I get four e-mails with
the same comment. Is there any way you can remove people from
that service? Thank you!
I have read so many articles concerning the blogger lovers however
this post is in fact a fastidious paragraph, keep it
up.
Woah! I’m really digging the template/theme of this site.
It’s simple, yet effective. A lot of times it’s difficult to get that “perfect balance” between user friendliness and appearance.
I must say you have done a very good job with this.
Additionally, the blog loads extremely quick for me on Firefox.
Superb Blog!
My brother suggested I might like this website.
He was totally right. This post actually made my day. You can not
imagine simply how much time I had spent for this info!
Thanks!
It’s amazing in support of me to have a site, which
is valuable in support of my knowledge. thanks admin
Heya i’m for the first time here. I found this board and I find It really useful & it helped me out much.
I hope to give something back and aid others like you helped
me.
I absolutely love your blog.. Excellent colors & theme.
Did you create this website yourself? Please reply back as I’m
looking to create my own personal website and would love
to know where you got this from or just what the
theme is named. Cheers!
What’s up, the whole thing is going sound here and ofcourse every one is sharing information, that’s genuinely good,
keep up writing.
hello!,I love your writing so so much! share we be in contact more about your post
on AOL? I require an expert in this space to resolve my problem.
Maybe that is you! Taking a look forward to see you.
Have you ever considered publishing an ebook or guest authoring on other sites?
I have a blog based upon on the same ideas you
discuss and would really like to have you share some stories/information. I know
my visitors would value your work. If you are even remotely interested, feel free to shoot
me an email.
I do not know whether it’s just me or if everybody else encountering problems with your site.
It appears as though some of the text on your posts
are running off the screen. Can someone else please comment and let me know if this is happening to them as well?
This might be a issue with my web browser because I’ve had this happen before.
Thank you
If you desire to obtain much from this article then you have to apply these methods to
your won blog.
Incredible quest there. What occurred after? Take care!
Hi I am so thrilled I found your weblog, I really found you
by mistake, while I was researching on Google for something
else, Anyways I am here now and would just like to say kudos
for a fantastic post and a all round entertaining blog (I also love the
theme/design), I don’t have time to browse it all at the moment but I have
saved it and also added in your RSS feeds, so when I have time I will be back to read more, Please do keep up the great work.
After looking at a few of the blog articles on your blog, I really appreciate your way of writing a
blog. I book-marked it to my bookmark site list
and will be checking back in the near future. Please check
out my website too and tell me your opinion.
Hi everyone, it’s my first visit at this web site, and paragraph is genuinely fruitful for me, keep up posting such articles or reviews.
I think this is one of the most important info for me.
And i am glad reading your article. But wanna remark
on few general things, The website style is perfect, the articles is really great :
D. Good job, cheers
Normally I do not read post on blogs, but I would like to say that this write-up very compelled me to check
out and do it! Your writing style has been surprised me. Thank
you, very nice article.
Hi would you mind sharing which blog platform you’re using?
I’m going to start my own blog soon but I’m having a difficult time choosing
between BlogEngine/Wordpress/B2evolution and Drupal. The reason I ask is because
your design seems different then most blogs and I’m looking for
something completely unique.
P.S Sorry for getting off-topic but I had to ask!
After I initially commented I seem to have clicked on the -Notify me when new comments are added-
checkbox and now each time a comment is added I receive 4
emails with the exact same comment. Perhaps
there is an easy method you can remove me from that service?
Appreciate it!
Generic Viagra 50 Mg [url=http://5553pill.xyz/cost-of-doxycycline.php]Cost Of Doxycycline[/url] Viagra Pfizer Bestellen Finax Generic Propecia Drug Facts [url=http://buycheapind.xyz/cost-of-propranolol.php]Cost Of Propranolol[/url] Propecia 5 Mg Generic Bentyl Find No Prior Script [url=http://buycheapind.xyz/best-inderal-online.php]Best Inderal Online[/url] Where To Buy Clobetasol Eczema Cheap Viagra Canada [url=http://buyzol.xyz/getting-zoloft-overseas.php]Getting Zoloft Overseas[/url] Cialis For Sale Philippines Dosage For Keflex Pulvules 500 Mg [url=http://buyzol.xyz/sertralina-generic.php]Sertralina Generic[/url] Propecia Vom Markt Best Place To By Online Viagra Usa [url=http://propeus.xyz]Buy Propecia[/url] Cheap Kamagra Uk Buy Dutasteride Canada [url=http://buykama.xyz/kamagra-cheap.php]Kamagra Cheap[/url] Buy Doxycycline Without Perscription Cialis From Canada Online Pharmacy [url=http://viag1.xyz/how-much-is-viagra.php]How Much Is Viagra[/url] Buy Propecia Super Active Plus Amoxicillin Virus Reaction [url=http://cial1.xyz/purchase-cheap-cialis.php]Purchase Cheap Cialis[/url] Legal Usa Online Pharmacies Achat Cialis Pour Femme [url=http://buylevi.xyz/order-levitra.php]Order Levitra[/url] Buying Prednisone Mexico Can Keflex Cause Thrush [url=http://propeus.xyz/propecia-sale.php]Propecia Sale[/url] Generico Cialis Farmacia