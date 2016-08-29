Fecha de publicación: Lunes 29 de agosto de 2016 -- 09:45

Rada: Cooperativistas querían marchar sobre La Paz

Policías desbloquean la vía La Paz- Cochabamba. (APG)

Policías desbloquean la vía La Paz- Cochabamba. (APG)

El viceministro  de Coordinación con los Movimientos con los Movimientos Sociales, Alfredo Rada, afirmó que el bloqueo de los cooperativistas, era la primera parte de un plan que tenía como segunda fase la marcha sobre La Paz y la toma de instituciones para desestabilizar al Gobierno.

“Una marcha masiva  a la ciudad de La Paz era la segunda parte de este plan destabilizador una vez que los cooperativistas rompan el cerco de la Policía. Querían que 20 mil mineros marchando y tomando instituciones”, detalló Rada a los medios de comunicación.

Después agregó “En una primera parte tenían que tomar las instituciones mineras como la Corporación Minera de Bolivia (Comibol) y después el Palacio de Justicia para exigir la libertad de sus compañeros y todo esto atemorizando a los ciudadanos con el uso de dinamitas”.

Para Rada, la muerte del viceministro Rodolfo Illanes sorprendió a los dirigentes y “asustó” a la base, por lo que determinaron “huir” y abandonar su plan destabilizador del Gobierno.

Recordó que este plan destabilizador ya fue puesto a prueba en  en dos oportunidades en 2012 con un bloque de más de una semana y en 2014 dían antes de aprobación de la Ley Minera.

También sostuvo que ya se tiene identificados a los instigadores y a los actores directos de la muerte del funcionario y se espera que en los próximos días se los capture y presente ante la justicia.

Sobre los nueve dirigentes detenidos indicó que son parte de los planificadores y autores intelectuales de los hechos del pasado jueves.

LA PAZ/Fides

10 comments on “Rada: Cooperativistas querían marchar sobre La Paz

  3. Hello! This is my first comment here so I just wanted to give a quick shout out and say I really enjoy reading through
    your posts. Can you suggest any other blogs/websites/forums
    that cover the same topics? Thanks a ton!

    Responder

  6. Thank you for any other informative website.
    Where else may I get that type of info written in such an ideal method?
    I’ve a mission that I’m just now operating on, and I have been at the
    glance out for such info.

    Responder

  8. Howdy! This post couldn’t be written any better!
    Looking at this article reminds me of my previous roommate!

    He continually kept preaching about this. I will send this information to him.
    Fairly certain he’s going to have a very good read.
    Many thanks for sharing!

    Responder

Deja un comentario

Tu dirección de correo electrónico no será publicada. Los campos necesarios están marcados *

CAPTCHA

*

Puedes usar las siguientes etiquetas y atributos HTML: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>