Rada: Cooperativistas querían marchar sobre La Paz

El viceministro de Coordinación con los Movimientos con los Movimientos Sociales, Alfredo Rada, afirmó que el bloqueo de los cooperativistas, era la primera parte de un plan que tenía como segunda fase la marcha sobre La Paz y la toma de instituciones para desestabilizar al Gobierno.
“Una marcha masiva a la ciudad de La Paz era la segunda parte de este plan destabilizador una vez que los cooperativistas rompan el cerco de la Policía. Querían que 20 mil mineros marchando y tomando instituciones”, detalló Rada a los medios de comunicación.
Después agregó “En una primera parte tenían que tomar las instituciones mineras como la Corporación Minera de Bolivia (Comibol) y después el Palacio de Justicia para exigir la libertad de sus compañeros y todo esto atemorizando a los ciudadanos con el uso de dinamitas”.
Para Rada, la muerte del viceministro Rodolfo Illanes sorprendió a los dirigentes y “asustó” a la base, por lo que determinaron “huir” y abandonar su plan destabilizador del Gobierno.
Recordó que este plan destabilizador ya fue puesto a prueba en en dos oportunidades en 2012 con un bloque de más de una semana y en 2014 dían antes de aprobación de la Ley Minera.
También sostuvo que ya se tiene identificados a los instigadores y a los actores directos de la muerte del funcionario y se espera que en los próximos días se los capture y presente ante la justicia.
Sobre los nueve dirigentes detenidos indicó que son parte de los planificadores y autores intelectuales de los hechos del pasado jueves.
LA PAZ/Fides
This is a topic that’s close to my heart… Many thanks!
Where are your contact details though?
I visited multiple websites except the audio feature for audio songs existing at this web page is
truly fabulous.
Hello! This is my first comment here so I just wanted to give a quick shout out and say I really enjoy reading through
your posts. Can you suggest any other blogs/websites/forums
that cover the same topics? Thanks a ton!
Hi there, its good post concerning media print, we all know media is a impressive
source of facts.
It’s very trouble-free to find out any topic on web as compared to books, as I
found this article at this website.
Thank you for any other informative website.
Where else may I get that type of info written in such an ideal method?
I’ve a mission that I’m just now operating on, and I have been at the
glance out for such info.
I must thank you for the efforts you’ve put in writing this website.
I really hope to check out the same high-grade content from you later on as well.
In fact, your creative writing abilities has inspired me to get my own, personal site now 😉
Howdy! This post couldn’t be written any better!
Looking at this article reminds me of my previous roommate!
He continually kept preaching about this. I will send this information to him.
Fairly certain he’s going to have a very good read.
Many thanks for sharing!
I read this piece of writing completely regarding the difference of most recent and preceding technologies,
it’s remarkable article.
It’s actually a nice and useful piece of information. I’m happy
that you simply shared this helpful information with us.
Please stay us informed like this. Thanks for sharing.